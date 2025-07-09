Caffeine has been used for hundreds and possibly thousands of years for its stimulant effects. However, it wasn’t until 1978 that compelling evidence of caffeine’s performance-enhancing effects finally appeared in the peer-reviewed literature.

That was the year pioneering exercise scientist David Costill and his colleagues reported that caffeine significantly enhanced cycling performance. They had performed a crossover-style trial in which nine competitive cyclists (7 males, 2 females) were given decaffeinated coffee 60 minutes before performing time-to-exhaustion tests. Prior to one of those tests, in random fashion, the researchers added 330 mg of caffeine to the decaf brew.

After the researchers snuck the caffeine into the pre-test drink, the subjects were able to pedal at 80% VO2max for 19.5% longer. After consuming the decaf-only beverage, the subjects lasted an average 75.5 minutes before reaching exhaustion. However, after consuming the caffeinated beverage, they were able to pedal a mean 90.2 minutes before running out of gas.

Since then, a significant volume of research has confirmed that caffeine is highly efficacious for extending time-to-exhaustion.

While an increase in time-to-exhaustion clearly reflects an increase in endurance capability, it is not a marker of relevance to most athletes or serious exercisers. I’m not aware of any sanctioned athletic event in which contestants are simply told to run, cycle or swim at a set pace for as long as they can, with the winner being the person who lasts the longest before collapsing (or drowning).

Most such events are conducted over a predetermined distance, with the winner being the person first across the finish line. This is what we all know as a race.

A time trial is similar, in that you also need to complete the set course in the fastest time, but you are racing against the clock rather than alongside other competitors.

Some events, such as the cycling one-hour record, deem the victor the person who completes the greatest distance within a set time.

Even as a serious exerciser, chances are you set off on a run or ride with a predetermined course and distance in mind. I doubt any of you head off with the express purpose of running or riding until you drop, then having to make the call of shame to your significant other:

“Honey, can you come pick me up?”

“Not again, where are you this time?”

“Um … halfway between Melbourne and Sydney …”

Caffeine’s Effects on Time Trial Performance