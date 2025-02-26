A heart attack occurs when adequate blood flow is blocked from reaching the heart. The best-known cause is coronary heart disease, which occurs when arteries become obstructed with plaque. This plaque is comprised primarily of calcium and scar tissue, not wads of saturated fat and cholesterol as The Experts™ would have you believe. When the plaque build up becomes too obstructive, or ruptures and a subsequent blood clot dislodges, goes walkabout, and blocks an artery elsewhere, a myocardial infarction occurs. Another cause of heart attack is when the coronary arteries spasm (tighten) severely enough to restrict blood flow. This can happen due to severe physical or emotional stress, extreme cold, using drugs like cocaine, or dealing with government departments. The end result is the same: A life-threatening heart attack.

Heart failure, in contrast, occurs when the heart itself can’t effectively pump enough blood to meet the needs of your organs and tissues. It can arise as a result of congenital heart abnormalities, or from stress caused to the heart by diabetes, obesity, or pre-existing coronary or pulmonary disease.

As the condition worsens, it can progress to congestive heart failure, where blood returning to the heart becomes ‘backed up’, causing congestion or swelling in various parts of the body. Like coronary heart disease, heart failure can lead to life-threatening cardiac events.

The prognosis for those diagnosed with heart failure is not encouraging. A 2019 review of sixty studies encompassing 1.5 million heart failure patients found 57% of people with chronic heart failure lived for 5 years, while 35% lived for 10 years.

So Tonight We’re Gonna Defibrillate Like it’s 1999

Decades of declining heart failure mortality in the US has not only reversed, but exceeded levels not seen since 1999.

According to population-level data recently published in JAMA Cardiology, heart failure-related mortality declined from 1999 to 2005 with an annual percentage decline of –1.62%.

From 2005 to 2009, the annual percentage decrease was –3.29%.

Heart failure-related mortality then plateaued, before reversing direction.

From 2012 to 2019, heart failure-related mortality increased with an annual percentage increase of 1.82%.

For the period 2020 and 2021 - the midpoint of which saw the introduction of the cardio-toxic COVID ‘vaccines’ (gene therapies) - the annual percentage change in heart failure mortality jumped to 7.06%.

The researchers reported that the increases in HF-related mortality from 2012 to 2021 were substantially larger than the initial declines in prior periods, translating to a 103.2% reversal in heart failure-related mortality.

The reversals in mortality were most pronounced in those younger than 45 years (906.3%).

Results were similar when restricted to heart failure as the underlying cause of death, according to the researchers.

The steeper increases in heart-failure mortality seen in 2020 and 2021 “indicate that the pandemic may have accelerated them,” the authors wrote.

The pandemic charade may have increased heart failure rates, but it wasn’t due to a non-existent virus.

A Similar Spike is Evident in Sweden

Last year, the European Journal of Heart Failure reported that, between 1997 and 2022, age-adjusted heart failure-related mortality in Sweden declined from 33.4 to 23.8 per 100,000 individuals.

This equates to an average annual percentage change of −2.15%, which at first glance sounds like great news.

A closer look at the paper, however, reveals a worrying finding, one that the parallels the above-mentioned JAMA Cardiology study. A sharp spike in the age-adjusted rate of heart failure-related mortality - occurring after the vaxxxine rollout - is evident for the 2021-2022 period.

This post-vaxxx spike in heart failure-related mortality receives no elaboration from the authors, whose financial backers include, among others, Pfizer, Novo Nordisk, CSL Vifor, AstraZeneca, Servier, Novartis, Roche, Abbott, Merck, and Bayer.

The Emperor-Has-No-Clothes Charade Continues

Few in the mainstream want to acknowledge that a likely explanation for the recent spike in heart failure mortality is the global rollout of COVID ‘vaccines’ that kicked off in December 2020.

This is despite the fact that the COVID gene therapies are known to cause heart damage.

Even the CDC, the massive vaccine enterprise masquerading as a government health agency, has reluctantly acknowledged that “evidence from multiple vaccine safety monitoring systems in the United States and around the globe supports a causal association between mRNA COVID-19 vaccines (i.e., Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech) and myocarditis and pericarditis.”

Actions have consequences. Uncritically accepting claims of a ‘deadly pandemic’ and taking medical advice from entities with long histories of dishonesty and criminal behavior (governments and pharmaceutical companies) is not only stupid, but potentially deadly.

