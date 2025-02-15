On February 13, 2025, the ‘freedom’ movement’s favorite dictator, Donald J. Trump, issued an executive order establishing the MAHA commission. This new addition to America’s highly dysfunctional family of alphabet agencies is headed, of course, by RFK Jr, affectionately known in these parts as Bobby the Bastard.

Bobby Junior is the quintessential chameleon making the transition from one morally bankrupt, BS-laden profession (law) to another (politics).

“If I listened to your lies, would you say?

I’m a man without conviction…”

One moment, Bobby Jr is masquerading as an anti-vaccine activist; the next, he’s boasting of being “fierecly pro-vaccine” and vigorously praising Trump for launching the mass-murder offensive known as Operation Warp Speed.

“I'm a man who doesn’t know

How to sell a contradiction

You come and go, you come and go…”

So what does Trump’s new executive order have to say about vaccines?

Stugatz.

There is no mention whatsoever of vaccines in the 1600+ word announcement.

“Every day is like survival

You're an asshole, not my idol…”

If you don’t believe me, here is the order in full. Because I have extensive experience in reading the minds of evil cretins (angry trolls become quite predictable after a while, as do the politicians they hero worship), I have taken the liberty of adding the Don’s unspoken thoughts in bold:

[TRUMPETS FOR THE TRUMPET PLEASE]

By the authority vested in me as President by the Constitution (an antiquated document that I will waste no time in ignoring, and eventually discarding) and the laws of the United States of America, it is hereby ordered:

Section 1. Purpose. American life expectancy significantly lags behind other developed countries, with pre‑COVID-19 United States life expectancy averaging 78.8 years and comparable countries averaging 82.6 years. This equates to 1.25 billion fewer life years for the United States population (and, as the guy who signed Operation Warp Speed into effect, I’ve done my damnedest to ensure more and more Americans live fewer and fewer life years). Six in 10 Americans have at least one chronic disease, and four in 10 have two or more chronic diseases. An estimated one in five United States adults lives with a mental illness (and make no mistake, I’m one of them. God bless America! A place where, every four years, a sociopathic sexual deviant gets elected by Israel … uh … I mean, the American people to become president!)

These realities become even more painful when contrasted with nations around the globe. Across 204 countries and territories, the United States had the highest age-standardized incidence rate of cancer in 2021, nearly double the next-highest rate (a big shout out to my buddies at Pfizer, and the US government’s lucrative partner-in-crime, Moderna, for “boosting” cancer rates even higher with their SV40-enhanced poisons). Further, from 1990-2021, the United States experienced an 88 percent increase in cancer, the largest percentage increase of any country evaluated (once again, Pfizer and Moderna, thank you for your service to your country). In 2021, asthma was more than twice as common in the United States than most of Europe, Asia, or Africa. Autism spectrum disorders had the highest prevalence in high-income countries, including the United States, in 2021 (don’t mention the V word, I don’t wanna hear it. I get paid a lotta money not to hear it). Similarly, autoimmune diseases such as inflammatory bowel disease, psoriasis, and multiple sclerosis are more commonly diagnosed in high-income areas such as Europe and North America (many of whom either have “mandatory/mandatory for school entry” V policies. But it’s not the Vs, you understand? I love the Vs, all the Vs, I recommend you get the Vs!). Overall, the global comparison data demonstrates that the health of Americans is on an alarming trajectory that requires immediate action (and as both a Big Pharma investor and puppet, it’s my job to make sure that action is not just immediate, but ineffective).

This concern applies urgently to America’s children. In 2022, an estimated 30 million children (40.7 percent) had at least one health condition, such as allergies, asthma, or an autoimmune disease. Autism spectrum disorder now affects 1 in 36 children in the United States — a staggering increase from rates of 1 to 4 out of 10,000 children identified with the condition during the 1980s. Eighteen percent of late adolescents and young adults have fatty liver disease, close to 30 percent of adolescents are prediabetic, and more than 40 percent of adolescents are overweight or obese (did I mention how millions of American children were injected with The Beautiful Shot? And how we gave The Beautiful Shot to millions of pregnant women as well?)

These health burdens have continued to increase alongside the increased prescription of medication. For example, in the case of Attention Deficit Disorder/Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, over 3.4 million children are now on medication for the disorder — up from 3.2 million children in 2019-2020 — and the number of children being diagnosed with the condition continues to rise (which is why I’m heavily invested in the stock of unscrupulous drug companies who market their toxic, mind-altering, suicide-inducing concoctions to kids and teens!)

This poses a dire threat to the American people and our way of life (which is something many of you dumb schmucks are under the laughable impression I give two shits about. God bless America!). Seventy-seven percent of young adults do not qualify for the military based in large part on their health scores (this means 77 percent of young Americans will never experience the joy of being shot at, bombed and poisoned in the wars we launch under false pretenses! It means 77 percent of young Americans will never help us steal other people’s oil or ensure safe stewardship of our opium poppy plantations abroad! Absolutely unacceptable!!) Ninety percent of the Nation’s $4.5 trillion in annual healthcare expenditures is for people with chronic and mental health conditions. In short, Americans of all ages are becoming sicker, beset by illnesses that our medical system is not addressing effectively. These trends harm us, our economy, and our security (just like the Beautiful Shot did, but hey, no mention of the V word, remember?)

To fully address the growing health crisis in America, we must re-direct our national focus, in the public and private sectors, toward understanding and drastically lowering chronic disease rates and ending childhood chronic disease (yep, it’s time to play dumb and spend trillions of YOUR taxpayer dollars ‘discovering’ what anyone who doesn’t have their head stuck up their ass already knew a long time ago). This includes fresh thinking on nutrition, physical activity, healthy lifestyles, over-reliance on medication and treatments, the effects of new technological habits, environmental impacts, and food and drug quality and safety. We must restore the integrity of the scientific process by protecting expert recommendations from inappropriate influence and increasing transparency regarding existing data. We must ensure our healthcare system promotes health rather than just managing disease (and what better outfit to do this than the US government, the same pack of evil clowns that bought you the farcical and failed War on Cholesterol - which ensured heart disease remained a leading cause of death - the War on Fat - which turned more people than ever into fat bastards - and the War on Cancer - which went from being merely ineffective to equipping tumors with turbochargers. Ah, The Beautiful Shot! And let’s not forget the War on Drugs, where the undisputed winners are drugs and all the entities who profit from them, including the US government!)

Sec. 2. Policy. It shall be the policy of the Federal Government to aggressively combat the critical health challenges facing our citizens, including the rising rates of mental health disorders, obesity, diabetes, and other chronic diseases (under my leadership, things are going to get more mental than ever). To do so, executive departments and agencies (agencies) that address health or healthcare must focus on reversing chronic disease. Under this policy:

(a) all federally funded health research should empower Americans through transparency and open-source data, and should avoid or eliminate conflicts of interest that skew outcomes and perpetuate distrust (actually, we already have conflict of interest policies in government health agencies, but they are weakly enforced and routinely ignored. Under my leadership, this fine tradition will continue);

(b) the National Institutes of Health and other health-related research funded by the Federal Government should prioritize gold-standard research on the root causes of why Americans are getting sick (we will spend gazillions of your taxpayer dollars to try and solve the eternal mystery of why sitting on your ass all day, eating crap, and taking drugs makes you fat and sick);

(c) agencies shall work with farmers to ensure that United States food is the healthiest, most abundant, and most affordable in the world (our government agencies will continue to work with Big Ag to make sure American food contains more wholesome chemicals, pesticides, fungicides and xenoestrogens than ever before); and

(d) agencies shall ensure the availability of expanded treatment options and the flexibility for health insurance coverage to provide benefits that support beneficial lifestyle changes and disease prevention (Bobby Jr will ensure yoga and colon-cleansing enemas are covered by health insurance, so we can groom and limber Americans up for the thorough sodomizing our masters plan to give them).

Sec. 3. Establishment and Composition of the President’s Make America Healthy Again Commission. (a) There is hereby established the President’s Make America Healthy Again Commission (Commission), chaired by the Secretary of Health and Human Services (Chair) (that would be my good friend and fellow Epstein associate, Bobby Jr), with the Assistant to the President for Domestic Policy serving as Executive Director (Executive Director).

(b) In addition to the Chair and the Executive Director, the Commission shall include the following officials, or their designees:

(i) the Secretary of Agriculture;

(ii) the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development;

(iii) the Secretary of Education;

(iv) the Secretary of Veterans Affairs;

(v) the Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency;

(vi) the Director of the Office of Management and Budget;

(vii) the Assistant to the President and Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy;

(viii) the Director of the National Economic Council;

(ix) the Chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers;

(x) the Director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy;

(xi) the Commissioner of Food and Drugs;

(xii) the Director for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention;

(xiii) the Director of the National Institutes of Health; and

(xiv) other members of my Administration invited to participate, at the discretion of the Chair and the Executive Director.

(As you can see, I’m continuing my fine, proud tradition of draining the swamp by topping up the swamp!)

Sec. 4. Fighting Childhood Chronic Disease. The initial mission of the Commission shall be to advise and assist the President on how best to exercise his authority to address the childhood chronic disease crisis. Therefore, the Commission shall:

(a) study the scope of the childhood chronic disease crisis and any potential contributing causes, including the American diet, absorption of toxic material, medical treatments, lifestyle, environmental factors, Government policies, food production techniques, electromagnetic radiation, and corporate influence or cronyism (like I said, we don’t use the V word around here!)

(b) advise and assist the President on informing the American people regarding the childhood chronic disease crisis, using transparent and clear facts (warning: vague, anti-transparent government waffle incoming); and

(c) provide to the President Government-wide recommendations on policy and strategy related to addressing the identified contributing causes of and ending the childhood chronic disease crisis (did that concerned parent over there say we should get rid of childhood Vs? SECURITY!!! Remove that heckler!!).

Sec. 5. Initial Assessment and Strategy from the Make America Healthy Again Commission. (a) Make our Children Healthy Again Assessment. Within 100 days of the date of this order, the Commission shall submit to the President, through the Chair and the Executive Director, the Make Our Children Healthy Again Assessment, which shall:

(i) identify and describe childhood chronic disease in America compared to other countries (estimated cost to taxpayer of stating what we already know: US $33 billion. Note the Masonic numerology, a signal to our puppet-masters that we are following their instructions closely);

(ii) assess the threat that potential over-utilization of medication, certain food ingredients, certain chemicals, and certain other exposures pose to children with respect to chronic inflammation or other established mechanisms of disease, using rigorous and transparent data, including international comparisons (estimated cost to taxpayer of stating what has already been well-documented: US $50 billion + photocopying, coffee and donuts);

(iii) assess the prevalence of and threat posed by the prescription of selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors, antipsychotics, mood stabilizers, stimulants, and weight-loss drugs (we will then give this dossier to our friends in Big Pharma, so they can formulate even more effective whitewash campaigns);

(iv) identify and report on best practices for preventing childhood health issues, including through proper nutrition and the promotion of healthy lifestyles (we will continue to ignore decades of evidence showing kids who have been V’d fare worse than those who remain un-V’d. Instead, we’ll tell kids to do some burpees and eat more carrots. Estimated cost to taxpayers: US $100 billion);

(v) evaluate the effectiveness of existing educational programs with regard to nutrition, physical activity, and mental health for children (we will spend another US $100 billion of your tax money to confirm that current health and nutrition programs aimed at kids suck);

(vi) identify and evaluate existing Federal programs and funding intended to prevent and treat childhood health issues for their scope and effectiveness (yep, we’re the US government, and we’re so freaking useless we don’t even know what programs we currently have in place, let alone how effective they are);

(vii) ensure transparency of all current data and unpublished analyses related to the childhood chronic disease crisis, consistent with applicable law (Bobby’s an ex-lawyer, as are most of the shonks around here, so we’ll easily get around those “applicable laws”);

(viii) evaluate the effectiveness of current Federal Government childhood health data and metrics, including those from the Federal Interagency Forum on Child and Family Statistics and the National Survey of Children’s Health (this is another way of stating what I’ve already said half-a-dozen times above, but you Kool-Aid drinkers never get sick of hearing my bullshit! God bless America!);

(ix) restore the integrity of science, including by eliminating undue industry influence, releasing findings and underlying data to the maximum extent permitted under applicable law, and increasing methodological rigor (just like I eliminated undue industry influence by taking millions of dollars from Pfizer and other drug companies at both my inauguration shindigs!)

(x) establish a framework for transparency and ethics review in industry-funded projects (more taxpayer-funded jobs for swamp-dwellers!)

(b) Make our Children Healthy Again Strategy. Within 180 days of the date of this order, the Commission shall submit to the President, through the Chair and the Executive Director, a Make Our Children Healthy Again Strategy (Strategy), based on the findings from the Make Our Children Healthy Again Assessment described in subsection (a) of this section. The Strategy shall address appropriately restructuring the Federal Government’s response to the childhood chronic disease crisis, including by ending Federal practices that exacerbate the health crisis or unsuccessfully attempt to address it, and by adding powerful new solutions that will end childhood chronic disease (over the next 3 months, Bobby and his crew will chew through squillions of your taxpayer dollars to produce a report that announces we are going to chew through even more squillions of your taxpayer dollars to introduce feel-good but largely useless strategies. Because that’s how government works!).

(c) The Chair may hold public hearings, meetings, roundtables, and similar events, as appropriate, and may receive expert input from leaders in public health and Government accountability (MAHA may hold lavish shindigs with prostitutes, coke and booze ‘thought leaders’ under the pretext of wanting to improve public health and accountability, two things governments around the world - including ours - are actively working against).

Sec. 6. Additional Reports. (a) Following the submission to the President of the Strategy, and any final strategy reports thereafter, the Chair and the Executive Director shall recommend to the President updates to the Commission’s mission, including desired reports (as these reports are summarized to me, I’ll do my best to look solemn, and nod my head at the appropriate times, then as soon as the cameras are turned off I’ll continue my true mission of destroying America on behalf of my globalist masters).

(b) The Commission shall not reconvene, following submission of the Strategy, until an updated mission is submitted to the President through the Executive Director (this is code for “There is no end to the taxpayer funds we can waste”).

Sec. 7. General Provisions. (a) Nothing in this order shall be construed to impair or otherwise affect:

(i) the authority granted by law to an executive department or agency, or the head thereof; or

(ii) the functions of the Director of the Office of Management and Budget relating to budgetary, administrative, or legislative proposals.

(b) This order shall be implemented consistent with applicable law and subject to the availability of appropriations.

(c) This order is not intended to, and does not, create any right or benefit, substantive or procedural, enforceable at law or in equity by any party against the United States, its departments, agencies, or entities, its officers, employees, or agents, or any other person (in other words, we are legally immune and unaccountable, and you, the people, can go screw yourselves).

THE WHITE HOUSE,

February 13, 2025.