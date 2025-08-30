High-ranking Israeli chomo Tom Artiom Alexandrovich (above) is the creep that was busted earlier this month trying to lure a 15-year-old girl for sex in Las Vegas during a multi-agency sting.

Instead of having strict bail conditions and a GPS bracelet placed on him, Alexandrovich was inexplicably allowed to leave the country.

Among those who attacked me for calling this out was a snide, obnoxious Jewish supremacist by the name of Simon Wacjer who, in between pithy insults, wrote in an email:

“Israel gave up Meyer Lansky because the political price was too high to pay not too. Time will tell whether there will be enough political pressure applied to activate the Reciprocal Extradition process for Alexanderovitch.” (sic)

The passage of time has already established clearly which direction the pressure gradient moves in the US-Israel relationship.

Forget leaving it to politicians: The only way Alexandrovich will ever be made to return to the US is if there is sufficient public outrage. But people like Simon attack people like me for even discussing the Alexandrovich case.

As is par for the course among the Zionist and Jewish Supremacy crowd, if you dare call attention to matters like this, Simon claims you are a “tunnel vision”-suffering anti-semite.

It’s a well-worn line of attack that increasing numbers of people are now seeing through.

And don’t get me started about the absurdity of a bunch of largely white Europeans declaring themselves to be the OG Semites (take a look at Tom the Chomo’s complexion; I could spend five years in Alaska and never be that pale).

Keep trying, Simon.

Meyer Lansky, for younger readers who may be wondering, was a Jewish criminal who worked closely with the Italian-American Mafia. An associate of Charles "Lucky" Luciano, Lansky was known as the "Mob's Accountant". Despite extensive monitoring by the FBI, Lansky was curiously never convicted of a major crime.

In 1970, Lansky fled to Israel to escape federal tax evasion charges in the US. The Law of Return allowed any Jew to legally settle in Israel and naturalize, but the Israeli government reserved the right to exclude Jews with a criminal past from settling in the country. Two years after his arrival, Lansky was deported back to the US. The federal government brought him to trial, but he was acquitted in 1973.

Lansky died of lung cancer on January 15, 1983, aged 80.

All of which has nothing to do with my previous articles. Some 53 years after Lansky was deported back to the US, Israel has established solid form as a safe haven for Jewish-American pedophiles.

After Alexandrovich was arrested, the Nutty Yahoo’s Office released a statement falsely claiming Alexandrovich had not been arrested and had returned to Israel as “scheduled”.

So Israel has publicly declared Alexandrovich is guilty of nothing.

Zoom, Zoom, Zoom, Zoom, We Want You in the Room

Alexandrovich was scheduled to appear in a Nevada court a few days ago, on Wednesday, August 27, to hear the formal charge, his rights, and release recommendations.

To no-one’s surprise, he failed to show for his arraignment in Henderson on Wednesday.

Instead, his attorney, David Chesnoff, appeared on his behalf and told Justice of the Peace Barbara Schifalacqua that prosecutors had agreed to waive Alexandrovich’s attendance.

“The state and I had an agreement, and we informed your staff that he would not be here. I did not know the protocol that the court has,” Chesnoff said - an absurd claim coming from an experienced Nevada lawyer who has represented numerous high profile criminals and celebrities (bold emphasis added).

“I instructed [Alexandrovich] that he didn’t have to be here, because normally, that’s the practice that we’ve employed for the 45 years I’ve been doing this.”

Chesnoff in court with football client Alvin Kamara, who along with 3 other men pack-attacked a man in Las Vegas and stomped him while he was unconscious.

The judge noted the district attorney’s office does not have the authority to waive felony arraignment appearances. Schifalacqua said because Alexandrovich is on bail, he is required by Nevada State law to make every court appearance.

“Your oral request without anything before the court, to waive his appearance here today, is hereby denied,” Schifalacqua stated.

However, she later granted Chesnoff’s request to allow Alexandrovich to participate by Zoom.

Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson has denied allegations Alexandrovich received special treatment, but he would say that.

As I detailed here, Chesnoff is an associate of and prolific repeat donor to Wolfson’s political campaigns, and Wolfson has a well-established track record of awarding favorable treatment to Chesnoff’s clients.

Chesnoff also happens to sit on the Advisory Council of Homeland Security - one of the agencies involved in the Las Vegas sting that ensnared Alexandrovich.

No prizes for guessing how he might have ‘advised’ Homeland Security after Alexandrovich’s arrest.

Chesnoff was appointed to the federal Homeland Security Advisory Council by Donald “Jeff’s a Terrific Guy” Trump and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem on June 25.

