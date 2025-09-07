Debate still rages as to whether single-set or multiple-set training is better. However, one thing is certain: In terms of results achieved for time invested, single-set training is a clear winner. When you can achieve similar results in a fraction of the time, the choice is a no-brainer for busy people or those with multiple training commitments.

Prominent practitioners of single-set training, such as the late Arthur Jones and Mike Mentzer, adamantly insisted your single work set of an exercise should be taken to the point of momentary muscular failure. This is the point where you cannot move the weight further in good form, no matter how hard you try.

Stopping short of failure, according to the traditional gospel of single-set training, means you are not fully working the muscle and is akin to leaving potential size and strength gains on the table.

A recent study by sports scientists from Brazil, the US, UK and Australia set out to see if this is actually true.