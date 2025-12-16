In the New Abnormal, authorities and their media sycophants expect us to believe things our own eyes can readily see are simply not true.

Incredibly, in a sad testament to humankind’s woeful gullibility, most people go ahead and ignore the obvious reality, and instead believe what the media tells them to believe.

According to the mainstream media and Australian authorities - who confirmed beyond all doubt during COVID that they were sickeningly dishonest - on December 14, 2025, a mass-shooting occurred during a Hanukkah celebration at Bondi Beach.

The shooting, which AusGov and the infamously corrupt NSW Police dubbed a “terrorist attack”, allegedly resulted in 16 deaths and 43 injuries.

The alleged assailants were reportedly a father and son who “targeted the Jewish community”, we are being told.

The incident has been reported as the second-deadliest mass shooting in Australian history. The biggest one, of course, was the infamous 1996 Port Arthur Massacre psy-op, a military-style slaughter that we are supposed to believe was carried out by a lone gunman with an IQ of 66.

After the Port Arthur shooting, police arrested the intellectually stunted Martin Bryant. He was imprisoned and reportedly tortured and assaulted until - after months of steadfastly pleading innocence - he relented and plead guilty, thereby allowing the Federal and Tasmanian governments to avert a potentially embarrassing trial. To further ensure the truth never emerged, the truly loathsome PM John Howard and Tasmanian Premier Ray Groom inexplicably quashed an inquest into the shooting.

The alleged death toll from the Port Arthur psy-op was 35. However, the mainstream media made sure to flash telltale Masonic signalling before the final tally was arrived at. I’ve written previously about the significance of the number 33 in psy-ops here and here . Another interestingly analysis can be found here .

Twenty-nine years after Port Arthur and Howard’s massive “gun buyback” charade, Australia is again being subjected to another highly suspect mass-shooting and vows by the current PM to tighten gun laws in Australia even further.

During the Bondi incident, one of the alleged shooters was reportedly disarmed by a ‘hero’ cited as Sydney fruit shop owner Ahmed Al Ahmed, 43.

Ahmed had been nearby “‘by coincidence,’ having gone out with a friend for coffee”, says NBC.

According to Sky News, “Ahmed, who has served with the police, noticed a gunman hiding behind a tree and managed to tackle and disarm him when he ran out of ammunition.” (Bold emphasis added).

Sky News claims Ahmed “was shot twice in the incident and is recovering in hospital after surgery for bullet wounds.”

Sky News, in all its journalistic brilliance, credits this information, not to hospital sources or the NSW Police Media Unit, but to a “cousin … identified by local media as Mustafa.”

Right.

The taxpayer-funded ABC, meanwhile, claimed yesterday Ahmed “was shot four to five times in his shoulder, with several of the bullets still lodged inside him.”

Again, the well-resourced ABC does not cite any official source, but Ahmed’s “parents”.

So which is it?

Was Ahmed shot twice, as mystery cousin “Mustafa” claims, or 4-5 times, as his parents allegedly claimed?

Neither.

As you would expect when someone tackles a gunman who has run out of ammunition, Ahmed was shot exactly zero times.

Here, see for yourself.

Here it is again, from a different angle:

At no point is Ahmed shot.

At no point does the end of the gun barrel even come close to being pointed at his shoulder, hand or any other part of his person.

All we have is a still shot of his alleged wounds, which has been conveniently blurred to conceal those alleged wounds.

Note how the Channel 7 anchor in the first video claims Ahmed has “no experience with guns” - a most curious trait for an ex-policeman.

The anchor tells us Ahmed’s “relatives” will tell us what happened, but we get one single bloke who is curiously not even presented using a first name. This fellow, quite jovial considering his relative was just shot, says Ahmed was shot once in the hand and once in the shoulder.

Which we can see for ourselves never happened.

Mystery relative arrived on set scene after the event and was not allowed inside the hospital, so was evidently getting this information second-hand. Which means Channel 7 was getting it third-hand.

“There you go, some first-hand accounts” says the anchor, who we can safely assume skipped the line when Mama Nature was handing out intelligence.

Steadfast believers of official propaganda may object that Ahmed may have been shot by the other gunman?

Nope.

The mainstream media’s own breakdown - showing both shooters simultaneously - shows this didn’t happen.

NSW Premier Chris Minns, wishing Ahmed a speedy recovery from the gunshot wounds he never sustained.

We’re being lied to.

Again.

