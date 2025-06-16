Ever since the mid-1990s, bodybuilding and strength authors have been banging on about the importance of “time under tension” (TUT). Increase TUT, they claim, and you will increase muscle and strength gains.

But what on Earth are they talking about? Do they themselves even know?

Ladies and gentlemen, today we’re going to take a closer look at the TUT phenomenon, and discover why it may just be the most useless training principle of all time.