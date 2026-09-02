Recent years have seen the rise of influencer boxing, where social media figures duke it out - sometimes with each other, sometimes with actual fighters (who in most cases, are retired or past their prime). Some of these matches appear genuine, while others are clearly pre-scripted nonsense. It might make a mockery of the fight game, but the money involved is serious enough to have attracted the likes of Mike Tyson and Anthony Joshua.

Last Saturday, perhaps the most bizarre social media bout yet took place in Orlando, Florida - a state that draws shady influencers the way rotting fruit attracts maggots.

One of the two participants was convicted sex predator, pathological liar and semi-literate Zionist, Benjamin “King” Azoulay, an eminently detestable excretion from the ‘Manosphere’ sewer that I’ve written about previously. Azoulay’s penchant for egregious bullshit and utter lack of repentance for his sexual assault of a 15 year old girl in 2008 render him a serious contender for title of “Most Hated Man on the Internet”.

A title, rumor has it, that was promised to him 3,000 years ago.

His opponent in this farcical event was a clown - literally, a clown. Paul Miller, the guy pictured above, masquerades online as a white supremacist under the moniker “Gypsy Crusader”. Known for hurling the “N” and “K” words at black and Jewish folks during livestreams, he has advocated for a “race war” and "Day of the Rope". The latter is a white supremacist fantasy that involves mass lynchings of not just minorities but anyone perceived as a "race traitor", including journalists, politicians, and white people in interracial relationships. His Nazi body ink and prolific bile have rendered him a hero to hordes of Hitler fanboys and girls who believe the white race is under siege.

The truth is we’re all being targeted by the parasite class, but try explaining that to someone who thinks a 38-year-old man in clown make-up is a reliable source of information…

I’d never heard of Miller until I learned of his bout with Azoulay. I barely had to lay eyes on this character to know he was not what he was pretending to be.

If you’ve ever researched bonafide neo-Nazis - as opposed to the planted shills dominating news coverage in recent times - you’ll know some of them are heavy characters. They’re not the kind of people who wear make-up and dress up in cartoon outfits to livestream to kids on TikTok. They’re not the kind to break down in court sobbing when they get a 3.5-year prison sentence for firearms charges - as Miller did in 2021.

Bonafide white supremacists also tend not to have distinct Romani features, nor do they call themselves “Gypsy”.

White supremacists tend to be, well, white.

When you vocally promote yourself as a spokesperson for the white race, but have a distinct brown tinge to to your skin, not everyone is going to mindlessly bop along to your “Real Life Joker”, “Right Wing Riddler”, and “Racist Mario” bollocks. Some people, believe it or not, are going to question your veracity.

In response to people questioning his whiteness, Miller has tried everything from threatening violence to claiming he is Italian. After his awful performance in the ring last Saturday, the first strategy isn’t going to deter anyone.

As for claiming Italian heritage…

When it became apparent threatening people and claiming to be a paisano wasn’t working, Miller tried a different tack. He posted a video with what he said was his father’s DNA ancestry test result. The result, he claimed, showed his father was “37% Russian, like the Caucasus, which is like northern Russia.”

Bloody hell.

The region known as the Caucasus is widely agreed to include Armenia, Azerbaijan, and Georgia, plus parts of southern Russia. Some definitions include additional countries such as Turkey and Iran.

You know, your typical Anglo-Saxon hotbeds of white pride.

Here’s a screenshot of his father’s ancestry result.

Take a good look at that list. It’s about as white as a bottle of Frangelico. His father’s DNA is overwhelmingly Turkic-Caucasus and Indian.

From what we can see on that list, Miller’s father is 99% non-white. Sorry folks, even that tiny 2% of “Southern Italy” can’t be counted as white; those of us with actual Southern Italian ancestry tend to be darker than those from the north, not just because of the sunnier Mediterranean clime, but also because throughout history the area was variously invaded by the Greeks, Arabs and Spaniards.

Our olive skin and dark features are why, not so long ago, you white supremacist grubs loved to call us “wogs” and “dagoes”, remember?

But I digress.

What about Miller’s mother, I hear some of you asking? Maybe she is white?

No, no lo es, mi pequeño grasshoppers.

She’s Mexican.

A Mexican fortune-teller to be exact. But more on that later.

The bottom line is that this loud, proud white supremacist is in fact brown.

After finally being forced to admit he was not white, Miller then released another video trying to appease the more skeptical members of his audience. In the event of white America finally overthrowing non-white America in his envisioned Great Battle of Easily Divided Muppets, Miller promised he would gladly leave the US if asked.

He boldly makes this promise because he knows he will never have to fulfill it. I confidently predict his friendly neighborhood Feds will ensure the aforementioned scenario never happens.

Unless, of course, Miller goes off script or becomes a liability.

Main picture: Non-white Paul Miller, before bulking up on steroids and getting his eyebrows waxed in order to become a more marketable white supremacist.

The Nazi-Loving Gypsy

Miller’s “Gypsy” moniker is also most ironic, because his beloved Nazis weren’t exactly fans of the Gypsies.

Either Miller’s knowledge of history is on a par with his geography skills, or he doesn’t care because his white supremacist shtick is, after all, a big fat larp.

In December 1938, Heinrich Himmler - long-serving leader of the Schutzstaffel, whose SS initials can be found tattooed on Miller’s chest - issued a decree entitled “Combating the Gypsy Plague”.

Lew, in his 1999 paper on the subject, cites a Jewish population of 525,000 and a Gypsy population of 26,000 in 1933 Germany (the Jewish Telegraphic Agency cites an even lower Jewish figure from the 1933 census; 499,682 Jews in the whole German Reich).

At any rate, while the Gypsies were considered pests by some, the Ministry of Interior considered them “of little significance” compared to the Jews.

With war looming, however, concerns mounted about the alleged tendency of Gypsies to engage in espionage, as did pressure from local officials and the population at large to do something about the “Gypsy nuisance”.

Himmler divided gypsies in Germany into two broad categories; “racially pure” and “Zigeunermischlinge”, the latter term referring to individuals of mixed heritage, particularly those with Romani Gypsy ancestry. The decree stated the Zigeunermischlinge were clearly responsible for most of the criminal offences committed by Gypsies, making it necessary that “racially pure Gypsies and Mischlinge be treated differently”.

By autumn 1942, writes Lew, plans were under way to deport the Zigeunermischlinge to a special Gypsy family camp in Auschwitz. The official registry of the Auschwitz Gypsy camp showed 13,080 Gypsies from Germany and Austria arrived in Auschwitz in several transports during 1943.

Miller’s Story, and then the Real One

Miller has given various, conflicting accounts for why he was carted off to jail in 2021.

In this video, Miller tells former UFC fighter-turned-podcaster Jake Shields that he was arrested “cos I took a gun safety course.”

Which is complete nonsense. Doing a gun safety course is not a criminal offence.

Jake Shields also happened to be Miller’s trainer for the sham exhibition bou t ‘fight’ with Azoulay last weekend.

Shields’ role in all this is interesting. Remember how, during COVID, supposed ‘freedom fighters’ like Robert “Sly” Malone and Steve “No-One Will Debate Me Except the People I Refuse to Debate” Kirsch made a big deal about getting de-platformed, yet still managed to pop up everywhere? Every time we opened a COVID-related article or post, there they were, their ugly mugs peering right back at us.

Shields, whose YouTube channel currently airs without restriction, has posted numerous videos of him interviewing Miller, effectively allowing the latter to circumvent any YouTube ban.

In these videos, Miller treats us to his sob story, one in which he allegedly started out, pre-COVID, as a conservative-leaning citizen journalist.

The Journalist that Never Was

Miller’s fellow chaos agents write of his “HEROIC STAND AGAINST GHISLAINE MAXWELL OUTSIDE OF EPSTEIN‘S SAWNKY UPPER EAST SIDE MANSION IN NEW YORK” (all-caps and misspelling in original). They post this video supposedly showing Maxwell being cornered by Miller and some other microphone-wielding woman in 2019:

There’s just one wee problem with that video:

It’s complete bullshit.

Whoever that woman is, successfully shielding her face from view, it is not Ghislaine Maxwell. Unlike the American-accented pretender in that video, Epstein’s former wing wench exhibits distinctly British elocution (here’s a recent video of her speaking).

To this jaded observer, Miller’s ‘journalism’ looks more like fake background-building. The kind you do when you’re being built up to fit into a pre-ordained role.

But let’s return to the Paul Miller version of events.

He claims that, during the course of his clearly outstanding and wholly legit career as a citizen journalist, he was unfairly targeted by Antifa and Black Lives Matter protesters when attending their events as agitator ‘citizen journalist’.

Look, it’s no secret that Black Lives Matter was a Soros-funded sham; I’ve written about that here. While no-one has yet established a direct link between Soros and Antifa, his Open Society Foundations did indeed gift a massive $80 million to domestic terror outfits like Sunrise Movement and Ruckus Society that were highly active during the 2020 George Floyd riots.

But is Miller truly an innocent victim of these outfits, or part of the theater?

He claims after his confrontations with BLM and Antifa, they relentlessly “doxxed” and threatened him and his parents.

There’s pretty much nothing to verify any of these claims, but we do have this report about a “Latino lady” who heckled a BLM rally as it moved past her Tarot Shop in North Brunswick, NJ.

The heckler was Paul Miller’s mother, Diana Costello.

On the same day as the march, Miller posted a video attacking BLM.

“Can somebody explain to me how these Black Lives Matter/Antifa people think they have a right to protest?” Miller asked. “They don’t have a right to protest. They have a right to nothing! They’re Communist insurgents. They want to overthrow our system. They advocate for tearing up the Constitution and overthrowing the American system, then in the same breath sit there and say they have a right to protest under the First Amendment!”

Says the guy who wants to overthrow the US and implement a “Day of the Rope”. The same guy who idolizes communism’s corporate cousin, fascism. The former hands absolute power to a cabal of government tyrants; the other is evolving into an increasingly invasive technocracy where power is awarded to a small group of billionaire Epsteinian pedophiles.

That right there is a wildly successful example of social conditioning; the way in which Marxists and Fascists have been conditioned to consider themselves mortal enemies when both are effectively advocating for centralized totalitarian rule.

I’ll pass on both, thanks.

So Miller treats us to this tale in which he and his parents were relentlessly harassed and doxxed, but his mother clearly wasn’t scared when - by way of remarkable coincidence - a BLM procession just happened to pass by her house.

The “Fun” Night Miller Claims to Have Become “Radicalized”

The horrible event that finally “radicalized” him, Miller claims in this video, occurred in October 2018 outside an NYC event where Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes was speaking.

He mentions a curious detail that he doesn’t normally include: His companion to this event was a Jewish girl. “I was friendly with the the Jews at the time,” he explains (at 2:25). “She’s still a good friend, she’s not a bad girl,” he further informs us.

Right.

To listen to Miller, the scene was one of pandemonium, with Antifa running wild and smashing “shit” up all over the place.

“They tried to kill me,” he told Newsweek, two days after the altercation in Manhattan.

However, this footage he recorded reveals a very different story. It shows a relatively small crowd of placard-waving activists on a street corner.

Rather than fearing for their lives and dodging flying objects, Miller and his companions (including a female voice, which may be his “not a bad girl” Jewish friend) can be heard yelling taunts at the protesters.

“I wanna go over there and instigate it, but the cops are here so we’ll be nice,” says Miller.

“I wanna f**k ‘em up real bad,” he continues, “but the cops are here so [inaudible].”

And here he is boasting about “smash[ing] some dude” in subsequent footage from that evening. Par for the course, no footage is available to confirm this alleged smashing, but Miller does seem in high spirits, describing the event as “a good time” and “a lot of fun.”

Contrary to his constant online bleating, Miller is not an innocent victim in any of this.

He’s a willing provocateur.

His story clearly isn’t adding up, but it gets stranger still.

The Pretender Gets Stalked

It turns out Miller was harassed and stalked - but not in NY and not by Antifa or BLM.

In 2021, before his arrest, Miller was reportedly targeted by white supremacist group Atomwaffen Division for giving neo-Nazis and white supremacists a “bad rep”.

The attacker recorded videos threatening Miller, allegedly taken outside of his home in Florida. He ordered takeout consistently that was delivered to Miller’s home and DoS attacked Miller so he couldn’t stream. Multiple taxis were sent to Miller’s address to pick him up.

On January 30, police received numerous calls relating to a suspect allegedly breaking into Miller’s home, but they were unable to locate any suspect upon arriving at the scene. Calls regarding the alleged robbery kept coming in even as they left the scene.

Police received a call from a Canadian woman, claiming her “ex-boyfriend [Miller] passed out nude videos that she sent him to his friends.” Police records show officers were unable to follow up with the caller.

Miller left his complex for a “little while” in hopes of allowing the situation to die down and to protect his neighbors.

The Canadian Anti-Hate Network says it connected with the individual who claims to have made the videos. Miller’s harasser would not say if he was a member of the original Atomwaffen, but did tell them he was a member of another neo-Nazi group that splintered off from AWD around 2017.

Miller’s Arrest

Despite Miller’s penchant for waving guns around and spewing ethno-religious slurs while livestreaming, it apparently came as a huge shock to him when the well-resourced and influential ADL picked up the phone and asked their buddies at the FBI to do something.

The cops conducted a huge raid at the Florida residence where Miller was living at the time.

The street number of the house was “1313”.

His age upon receiving his prison sentence just happened to be 33.

An indictment filed in March 2021 claimed he was discovered with, among other things, 666 rounds of 5.56 x 45 mm ammunition.

I’m sure the predictable appearance of this telltale Masonic/Satanic numerology is just sheer coincidence.

I’m sure the Baphomet tattoo on Miller’s heavily-roided mate, who accompanied him and Shields to the Azoulay farce, is also just sheer coincidence.

Miller larps, not only as a white supremacist, but as a man of God.

Which begs the question: Why is he hanging around people with Satanic tattoos?

By the way, here’s the Baphomet guy - Blood Tribe founder Christopher "Hammer" Pohlhaus - in an earlier video, expressing support for Biden and Ukraine Nazis:

Miller claims to hate homosexuals, but publicly expresses support for gay ‘alt-right’ influencer Hugh Anthony.

He claims to hate Jews, but brings his Jewish female friend along to taunt leftist protesters.

He was represented in 2021 by seasoned Florida criminal lawyer and former federal prosecutor, Michael B. Cohen.

And here he is with Jewish-American influencer, Adin Ross, who Miller purports to dislike. Miller hates Ross so much that, not only does he pose for pally shots like this, but he also competed in a Ross-promoted match-up with black influencer Supa Hot Fire.

He claims to hate blacks, but according to some commentators, that didn’t stop him from doing the nasty with a black girl upon his release from prison. A sex tape capturing this surprising union was reportedly posted to Twitter, but clicking the provided link shows the post has since been removed.

Among those claiming to have seen the tape is the infamous Milo Yiannopoulos.

Yiannopoulos, unfortunately, is not what I consider the most reliable of sources. Given his past comments, I also get rather uneasy when I hear him talking about children who deserve to be “loved”.

Not to be deterred, I asked Chat GPT, but the results were inconclusive:

So for now, the question of whether the black-taunting Miller in fact harbors a fetish for that bouncy black booty remains an unsolved mystery.

But here’s what we do know:

Miller was imprisoned in 2021 on gun and ammunition charges. He claimed the reason he possessed the guns was because he was so terrified of Antifa and BLM that he needed to weapon up in self-defence. Whatever credibility that claim might have had was quickly diminished when the prosecution told the court all about his provocative behavior, his “race war” rants, and “Day of the Rope” verbiage.

Now, Florida has relatively permissive gun laws. With the exception of the sawn-off he was busted with, everything else reportedly seized from him during the police raid at #1313 would normally be legal.

So why was he charged, convicted and carted off to jail?

The reason the non-sawn-off firearms and ammo were illegal in Paul Miller’s case was because he was already a convicted felon, which prohibited him from being in possession of said items - something he kinda sorta forgets to mention when recounting his “I’m the victim” version of events to the world.

Miller’s first recorded brush with the law occurred in November 2006, reports PBS. At 18 years of age, he was arrested for aggravated assault and possession of a weapon, a Remington AirMaster pellet gun. Miller told federal investigators in March that he was convicted of firing a pellet gun out a window and hitting people, according to recent federal court records.

In January 2007, Miller was arrested in North Brunswick where he was charged with dealing drugs. In the booking report he is described as “a confirmed gang member.”

Two months later, he was arrested for selling cocaine to an undercover cop in New Brunswick. He was also charged with selling marijuana, ecstasy and heroin. Miller pleaded guilty in Middlesex County Superior Court to the charges in 2007 and was sentenced to five years’ probation with the stipulation he acquire his GED and undergo random urine monitoring.

This self-proclaimed man of God was once the kind of person who would sell drugs to your kids; nowadays, he tries to fill their heads with hateful bullshit.

He’s the exact kind of person his beloved Nazis either would have tagged a Zigeunermischlinge and sent off to Aushwitiz, or used as a turncoat to keep tabs on the rest of his fellow Gypsies.

The Career-Ending Accident?

As with the Andrew Tate character, an expired kickboxing career forms a key part of Miller’s back story. According to the official tale, repeated even by outlets critical of Miller, “he found success as a promising amateur kickboxer” and “was about to turn professional when a serious car accident ended that dream.”

If you watched his sham bout with Azoualy, it’s hard to believe the plodding Miller was ever in danger of becoming a successful kickboxer. A web search claims his fight record is 8 wins, 7 losses - the kind of record that hints, not at stardom, but at a lacklustre journeyman career where medical bills would eventually outweigh prize money.

The web search returning those results cites Miller’s Wkipedia page as the source. As of this writing, a visit to that page evinces no mention of his fight record. The usual fight record pages also proffer little information.

Thanks to YouTube, we do know he had a 2014 bout with Andrew Ball and a 2015 bout with Paul Banasiak - both of which he lost.

Despite its claimed life-altering impact, we have no further details about the “serious car accident” Miller was allegedly involved in.

Prior to Miller’s 2021 sentencing, his stepsister Jennifer Custodio tendered a letter to the court pleading leniency for her wayward stepbrother. According to that letter, Miller’s aspirations as a professional fighter were destroyed, not by a car accident, but when “he was hurt in a match.”

Custodio, who boasts of 10 years in the military and 12 as an FDA inspector, also confirms Miller’s Romani ancestry.

White Supremacism Goes DEI

Miller is not the only non-white influencer to spout neo-Nazi, white supremacist and racist tropes in recent times.

Half-black, half-white and fake alpha motor-mouth Andrew Tate has made derogatory comments about blacks and Indians on social media.

Nick Fuentes has a long history of white supremacist, anti-black, anti-Muslim and what the media dubs “antisemitic” commentary.

Zionist Lara Loomer is a Jewish “pro-white nationalist” and “proud Islamophobe”. Along with the predictable anti-Muslim bile we’ve come to expect from her ilk, she has repeatedly denigrated black folks.

Dark-skinned Sudanese-American Myron Gaines is host of the trashy “Fresh & Fit” podcast, where the likes of Nick Fuentes can freely drop the N-bomb while the rest of the panel laugh. Gaines himself is also fond of deriding blacks. After an incident in which a black female guest was placed in a headlock on the podcast, Gaines claimed he received death threats online. “Come do it! “ he taunted from the safety of his studio. “I’m gonna keep calling you n—-a monkeys like I’m [Dragon Ball character] Frieza.”

The first-glance explanation for this ugly phenomenon is that these grubs are either terribly confused or shameless grifters.

A more earnest explanation has to consider why these characters still manage to gain prominence in today’s censored, age-verified social media environment. Who is allowing, or even deliberately manipulating, the algorithms to allow this racist brain rot to become so popular?

My guess is that this is all part of the divide-and-conquer strategy, which keeps us fighting among each other, never turning our angst against the people who really deserve it - the billionaire Epstein class that meets annually in Switzerland to decide exactly how they’re going to screw us over in the coming year and beyond.

My guess is the current wave of “multicultural” white supremacism helps racist and neo-Nazi themes penetrate audiences that would normally be more resistant to such messaging.

The recent joke fight between Miller and Azoualy added a disturbing new dimension to this psychological operation. Because Azoulay is so widely hated, and so many people were hoping someone would finally cave his head in, people who normally wouldn’t align with Miller’s racist views rallied behind him. I even read comments online by people claiming to be black declaring that, in this twisted battle of racist versus rapist, they were barracking for Miller.

In the end, the fight was a non-event. Miller had the cardio of an elderly chain smoker, while Azoulay - who claims to have been in thousands of mafia-organized underground death matches - kept falling on his ass. The spectacle was free to watch, but I still feel I deserve a refund.

Miller, who repeatedly threw punches in his Supa Hot Fire bout, suspiciously threw almost none during the three rounds of this match, fought to kickboxing rules.

Miller, despite his professed disdain for Azoulay, made no mention at all during the lead up to this sham event about his Zionist opponent’s sex offender status.

I suspect, as do others whose brains don’t leak like a bullet-ridden sieve, that the whole event was a pre-arranged sham. I suspect, as do others, that an agreement was formed stipulating the larger, heavier steroid addict would not throw any punches at the smaller, bird-legged steroid addict.

Everything nowadays is just fake Machiavellian bullshit.

Anyhow, have some black sambuca,

ciao,

Anthony.

Note: Article updated 6 September 2026 to include image and discussion of letter submitted to court from Miller’s stepsister, Jennifer Custodio.

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