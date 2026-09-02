Anthony Colpo’s Substack

Anthony Colpo’s Substack

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Anthony Colpo
5d

Hey everyone,

every time I write an article about racism, every white supremacist and his bogan grandma shows up to piss and moan. So a few quick ground rules for this comments section:

-Any comments containing racial/ethno-religious slurs will be removed;

-Any comments calling me a Jew-lover - despite my repeated criticism of Israel, Zionism and Jewish Supremacism - will be removed;

-Any comments calling me a Jew-hater - despite my repeated distinction between Jews, Jewish Supremacists and Zionists, and my repeated pointing out that some Jews are staunchly opposed to Zionism - will be removed;

-Any comments void of intelligent commentary and whose purpose is clearly to insult and antagonize will be removed.

Peace, love and ceramic bike grease,

Anthony.

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Inter-Dimensional Dissentery's avatar
Inter-Dimensional Dissentery
5d

Great article, but what do you suppose the end game is of all this larping? Are the “elites” trying to foment a race war?

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