In 2017, Anthony Fauci teamed up with three other authors to pen an article on flu vaccines for the New England Journal of Medicine.

The same flu vaccines that our ‘health’ agencies urge us to get injected with before every winter because every winter, they tell us, is going to be an unusually severe flu season.

It’s all bollocks, of course.

Telling healthy people to take drugs to avoid getting sick is absolutely moronic.

Unless you make money from those drugs.

Then you’ve got yourself quite a nice little earner.

Fauci and his co-authors write in the NEJM article that during the 2014–2015 influenza season in the US, vaccine effectiveness was only 13% against the supposedly predominant H3N2 subtype of influenza A.

They blame on this on a phenomenon called “antigenic drift”, which holds that influenza viruses undergo continual antigenic changes that outsmart our immune systems.

The poor performance of the 2014-2015 flu darts, they claim, was because “80% of the circulating influenza A (H3N2) viruses that were characterized differed from the vaccine virus.”

The entire argument is nonsense, because respiratory ailments are not caused by influenza viruses.

Viruses have never been isolated by anything resembling scientific means.

Declaring “strains” or “subtypes” of something you have never been able to prove actually exists is patently absurd.

Not to be deterred, Fauci and co continue on.

“Even in years when influenza vaccines are well matched to circulating viruses, estimates of vaccine effectiveness range from 40 to 60%, which is lower than that for most licensed noninfluenza vaccines.”

“For instance, although the 2016–2017 Northern Hemisphere influenza vaccine was updated to include a new influenza A (H3N2) component and the majority of viral isolates characterized by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) were antigenically similar to the vaccine reference virus, the preliminary estimate of vaccine effectiveness was 42% overall and only 34% against influenza A (H3N2) viruses.”

This is all nonsense, because on the very rare occasion that non-influenza vaccines are compared to saline placebo, the vaccine recipients fare worse.

You can’t have something showing 40-60% efficacy, or 34% efficacy against some concocted ‘subtype’, when it is less effective than something showing no efficacy.

So where do Fauci and co derive these percentage figures? The reference they cite for these figures - in fact, for many of the claims they make in the article - is not a scientific paper but simply the URL for the index page of the CDC website’s flu section.

So they’re not showing us the evidence.

There’s a reason for that.

Vaccine shills can’t point to placebo-controlled research showing subjects receiving flu vaccines suffer less respiratory ailments than those who don’t - because there is no such research.

They can’t point to the magnificent historical population-wide reduction in influenza resulting from the widespread deployment of influenza vaccines, because no such reduction has occurred.

So, instead, the charlatans behind the vaccine scam have concocted yet another scam to make it appear effective.

That scam-supporting-a-scam is known as the “test-negative” study design. This truly audacious research fraud involves testing people who present to hospital with respiratory ailments (in other words, every study subject is sick) for “influenza”.

If those who have received influenza vaccines exhibit a lower rate of positives when tested for the non-existant virus, the vaccine is declared effective.

Never mind that those who have received the vaccine are just as sick as those who haven’t received it, and are sitting right alongside them in a casualty ward sneezing and coughing their guts out.

To properly understand how the test-negative fraud works, I strongly recommend you read the following article I penned a couple of years back.

Influenza vaccination scam is an out-and-out scam. Sorry, but you don’t keep your lungs healthy during winter flu seasons by taking injectable drugs.

Hiding Non-Supportive Research

Published studies, almost all conducted by pharma-sponsored researchers, appear to under-report the true incidence of adverse events from vaccines.

A report published in a 2013 issue of Vaccine compared the incidence of fever in young kids (up to 3 years old) after a dose of trivalent inactivated influenza vaccine (TIV), as reported in published versus unpublished studies.

Following one dose of TIV, the median averaged weekly risk of any fever (≥37.5 ◦ C) was 26% in unpublished trials compared to 8.2% in published papers.

The median averaged weekly risk of severe fever (≥39.0 ◦ C) was 3.2% and 2.0%, respectively.

This is in line with similar analyses of other drugs, where unpublished studies routinely report lower efficacy and poorer safety outcomes than published studies.

Fauci’s co-authors on the 2017 article were fellow NIAID colleague Catharine Paules, along with Sheena G. Sullivan and Kanta Subbarao from the WHO Collaborating Centre for Reference and Research on Influenza, Peter Doherty Institute for Infection and Immunity, in Melbourne, Australia. I’ve previously written about the nefarious Doherty Institute here.

