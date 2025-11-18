I’m old enough to have witnessed the downfall of numerous exercises that were once popular gym staples. Dumbell pullovers, upright rows, the pec deck, behind-the-neck lat pulldowns, press-behind-neck shoulder presses ... the list goes on.

The press-behind-neck (PBN) has gone from star to stigma status, but there are a number of influential lifters who won’t let it go.

Lifting personality Mike O’Hearn is a vocal defender of the PBN, and says other influencers who recommend against it are “snowflakes”.

Four-time World’s Strongest Man Zydrunas Savickas wrote in a 2017 social media post the PBN is a “good exercise” to “build strong shoulders and keep flexibility.”

Dmitriy Klokov, a former Russian Olympic weightlifter, World and European Champion, was clearly a fan of the PBN.

Dimitry Klokov behind-the-neck pressing 160 kg … with a snatch grip. Don’t try this at home. Or at the gym.

A 2016 article at the popular T-Nation website by Christian Thibaudeau admonishes readers “Don’t Fear the Behind the Neck Press.”

Thibaudeau claims the PBN is “the most effective pressing exercise for overall shoulder development. This is found both in the trenches and in the lab.”

Despite the “lab” reference, Thibaudeau doesn’t cite any research. I’m guessing he’s referring to EMG studies showing activation of the medial and posterior deltoids is higher during the PBN than presses launched from the front of your neck (Coratella et al, 2022).

No-one’s arguing the PBN can’t build muscle; that’s a moot question. The real conundrum is whether the movement’s benefits outweigh the risks. After all, there are other exercises that target the medial and posterior heads of the deltoid.

To address the question of safety, Thibaudeau cites the examples of Klokov, Ted Arcidi (one of the first to officially bench press 700 lb and a regular PBNer), and Paul Carter, reportedly “a monster presser” capable of 365 pounds in the PBN.

Klokov and Carter have reportedly nursed serious shoulder issues, so Thibaudeau’s argument is that if it’s safe for these guys, then how can it be an inherently dangerous exercise?

“[I]f a lifter who suffered a severe shoulder injury can do behind the neck presses with over 315 pounds, that’s a sign that if you have proper mobility it’s a not an inherently dangerous exercise.”

I’m not a fan of the “If it’s good for celebrity X, it must be good for you!” argument. Just because genetically gifted individuals can perform a movement without overt issue, doesn’t automatically mean you should attempt to emulate them.

The common admonition to only do the PBN if you have “proper mobility” is also disingenuous, because few if any general population trainees undergo mobility assessments before hitting the gym. That kind of targeted assessment is largely confined to high-level athletes and folks who have already incurred an injury or musculoskeletal complaint.

So to get some clarity on the ongoing PBN controversy, I decided to boldly venture where few others commenting on the topic seem to have gone:

The scientific literature.