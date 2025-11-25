IMPORTANT ANNOUNCEMENT:

Señoras y señores and everyone else, los criminales wankadores from el cártel Pfizer claim their nueva generación of mRNA porqueria is super duper efectiva in preventing la influenza.

Vaffanculo, bastardi disgraziati.

For those of you not fluent in Italian-Australian Spanglish:

The criminal wankers from Pfizer are claiming their latest incarnation of toxic mRNA injections are even more effective at preventing the seasonal sniffles than the current ineffective influenza vaccines.

Get [BLEEP], disgraceful persons of illegitimate origin.

There’s a bit to unpack here, but I think a good place to start is a reminder that Pfizer has a rock solid pedigree for criminal dishonesty. For several years, the New York-based drug company held the record for the biggest ever criminal financial penalty in the history of the US justice system.

In 2009, Pfizer agreed to pay $2.3 billion for illegal promotion of several drugs. By lying about these drugs, Pfizer caused false reimbursement claims to be submitted to government health care programs for uses that were not medically accepted indications and therefore not covered by those programs. Pfizer also got pinned for bribing health care providers to prescribe these and other drugs.

Pfizer’s record fell in 2013 when greenwashing giant and patron of murderous paramilitary thugs, British Petroleum, was ordered to pay $4 billion in criminal penalties for its role in the 2010 Deepwater Horizon disaster.

It takes a special kind of evil to outrank organized crime outfits like Pfizer and BP; the fentanyl-pushing scumbags from the Sackler family and Purdue Pharma rose to the challenge, with an $8 billion criminal and civil settlement in 2020.

But I digress.

Pfizer changed nothing after its record-breaking 2009 fine; it continues to routinely rack up multi-million dollar penalties for false claims (which is where you say and write things you know are not true) and other dishonesty offences such as price-fixing and anti-competitive practices.

Just like the rest of its Big Pharma ilk, lying comes naturally to Pfizer. Large fines are simply entries in the accounting ledger, a cost of doing business.

So when faced with the question of whether Pfizer would ever lie about the efficacy of its drugs, the answer is yes.

But Look, We’ve Got a BS Study to Prove It!

Five days ago, the New England Journal of Medicine - a medical tabloid masquerading as ‘prestigious’ journal - published yet another sick joke.

This time, the sick joke was titled “Efficacy, Immunogenicity, and Safety of Modified mRNA Influenza Vaccine”.

It’s a real hoot.

The paper begins by stating “Influenza remains a major health burden despite the use of licensed vaccines.”

No kidding. Because those licensed vaccines don’t work.

And the reason they don’t work is because influenza is not caused by a virus.

There is no influenza ‘virus’. That’s why, despite the common but utterly unproven belief otherwise, you don’t “catch” colds from other people.

Spare me the meltdowns and insistence that everyone in your house/workplace/crochet class got the flu at the same time.

They very well may have. But it doesn’t mean you “caught” it from each other. It simply means you all experienced the same conditions that allowed you to become sick.

Controlled studies show that, while it is taken as gospel, the Mexican Jumping Bean Theory of Influenza Transmission is untenable.

When people with influenza cough directly into the mouth of a symptom-free person under controlled circumstances, guess what happens?

Stugatz.

The healthy volunteers don’t get sick.

But not to worry, there’s big money in bullshit.

So along come los criminales wankadores from el cártel Pfizer, with a brand new mRNA drug.

All right, stop, collaborate and listen

Pfizer’s back with a brand new invention

Something grabs ahold of you tightly

Squeezing your myocardium daily and nightly

“Will it ever stop?” Yo, I don’t know

Turn off the lights, you’ll probably glow

Not content with having maimed and killed millions of people with mRNA poison under the fraudulent banner of ‘COVID’, the New World Odor is now using the fraudulent banner of contagious influenza to inject even more mRNA poison into people.

Now, if you’re the kind of idiot that still believes in COVID and mRNA and masks, and thinks that surrendering your freedom for a non-existent virus is the hallmark of a virtuous citizen, you can stop reading right here. Go get booster #53, and let natural selection run its course.

For the rest of you, a discussion of the latest Pfizer study will be instructive.

The study was designed, funded and conducted by Pfizer. Fourteen of the 19 listed authors were direct employees of Pfizer.

“Representatives of the sponsor performed the collection, analysis, and interpretation of the data.”

So we already know what the study is going to claim.

“This randomized trial showed that the modRNA vaccine provided both similar and improved prevention of a first episode of laboratory-confirmed influenza in adults between the ages of 18 and 64 years … The modRNA platform offers promise for the development of influenza vaccines and may improve upon existing products.”

Vaffanculo, bastardi disgraziati.

So what they’re now calling modRNA (modified RNA) was allegedly effective in preventing what we call da flu.

Except it wasn’t.

In this phase 3 trial, los wankadores randomly assigned healthy adults between the ages of 18 and 64 years to receive either a “quadrivalent modRNA influenza vaccine” or a “licensed inactivated quadrivalent influenza vaccine” during the 2022–2023 influenza season in the US, South Africa, and Philippines.

To avoid confirming the uncomfortable truth that vaccines are a crock of mierda, they did not include a vaccine-free control group. The so-called “control” group was in fact the group that received the regular flu vaccine.

“The primary end point was relative efficacy, defined by the reduction in the percentage of participants with laboratory-confirmed influenza associated with influenza-like illness at least 14 days after vaccination with the modRNA vaccine, as compared with the control vaccine…” (Bold emphasis added)

A total of 18,476 participants underwent randomization: 9,225 were assigned to receive the modRNA vaccine and 9,251 to receive the control vaccine. A total of 92.9% of the participants in the two groups completed the 6-month follow-up.

The relative efficacy of the modRNA vaccine as compared with the control vaccine against influenza-like illness was 34.5% on the basis of 57 cases in the modRNA group and 87 cases in the control group.

In absolute terms, this means 0.62% of the modRNA group got influenza-like illness compared to 0.94% of the control vaccine group.

That is a non-result. A difference of 30 cases, or 0.34%, among 18,000+ people hardly justifies pricking people with a technology known to maim and kill people.

And we have to consider that 30-person difference against the well-known fact Pfizer is a criminally dishonest organization known to adulterate clinical trial data to make its dangerous drugs look Safe&Effective™.

As with most NEJM papers pimping NWO agendas, the Pfizer trial report is poorly-written crap that should never have passed peer review. For example, the authors use the terms “lab-confirmed influenza associated with flu-like illness” and “influenza-like illness” interchangeably, even though they are not the same thing.

“Influenza-like illness” is when you have symptoms of, well, influenza: Sore throat, cough, sputum production, wheezing, difficulty breathing, fever, chills, tiredness/fatigue, headache, myalgia, etc.

“Laboratory-confirmed influenza associated with flu-like illness” is when you display the above symptoms, then submit to a farcical PCR test and are told you “tested positive” for the ScoobyDoobyDoobyDoo/HeeBeeGeeBee/V201vdJB41akg or whatever stupidly-named strain of influenza the CDC pulled out of thin air.

So to try and get a better insight into what transpired during this trial, I pulled up the paper’s supplementary appendix.

Table S7 shows the number of “laboratory-confirmed” ILI cases, according to various definitions. According to that table, none of the 18,000+ sample got influenza A or B - despite these two allegedly being the most common types of flu in humans.

Uhmayzing!

When ILI was “confirmed” by the cell culture wank, there were 21 cases among the mRNA group and 31 among the regular vaccine group.

Basically, no difference.

When ‘confirmed’ via PCR testing, 60 and 89 of the mRNA and regular vaccine participants had lab-confirmed ILI, respectively.

PCR is the technology that, in the words of its inventor, allows you to make something out of nothing. The more cycles you run, the more likely you are to get a positive result. No mention is made of what agreed cycle threshold was used, or if there even was one. Given that PCR testing was performed at local centers and a central laboratory, it’s a good bet that different cycle thresholds were used.

Given that Pfizer is a criminally dishonest enterprise, we cannot discount the possibility that subjects were unblinded and samples from the regular vaccine group were run through an extra cycle or 20 to induce a positive result.

When a modified CDC definition was used to define lab-confirmed ILI, 42 and 56 of the mRNA and regular vaccine participants had lab-confirmed ILI, respectively.

When the WHO definition was used, 25 and 32 of the mRNA and regular vaccine participants had lab-confirmed ILI, respectively. That’s a mere difference of 7 people out of 18,000+.

These figures are a joke. If I was a journal editor, and received a paper pimping a drug as effective based on such utterly limp-dicked figures, I’d tell them they were bastardi disgraziati and to cease and desist in insulting my intelligence.

But, hey, I’m not part of the Looninati.

Now, here’s where things got even more shady.

Most of you who’ve had the flu know that gastrointestinal symptoms are common. Nausea, diarrhea, loss of appetite are common flu symptoms.

Yet if you scroll back up to Table S2, you’ll note neither the Pfizer, CDC nor WHO definitions include any gastrointestinal symptoms.

Now, scroll down to Table S9, which lists adverse events. At least the ones Pfizer saw fit not to bury.

Gastrointestinal disorders (nausea, diarrhea, vomiting) were reported for 23 of the mRNA subjects, and only 6 of the regular vaccine subjects.

By refusing to acknowledge gastrointestinal disorders as flu symptoms, we see how the number of cases could have been modified to favor the mRNA group.

Overall, 301 adverse events were acknowledged by Pfizer for their mRNA concoction, compared to 127 among the regular vaccine subjects.

It claims 27 serious adverse events for the mRNA group in the month after injection, compared to 19 among the regular vaccine group (Table S10).

Table S12 claims that at 6 months post-injection, 7 people died in the mRNA group, compared to 9 in the regular vaccine group.

Pfizer claims in the main paper there were no deaths occurring in the first 7 days after injection.

As for the seemingly favorable figures it did report, it must be remembered that Pfizer previously misreported the number of people who died in its mRNA COVID vaccine trial. In stark contrast to all the “95% effective” lies, it was eventually revealed more people died in the vaxxxine group than in the control group.

Conclusion

We’re about to be subjected to campaigns urging us to get injected with toxic mRNA junk to prevent an illness not caused by a virus. Again.

The data supporting the ability of this toxic junk to prevent flu-like illness comes from an outfit with a long history of criminal dishonesty. The paper in which this data is presented is a joke and the data indicate non-efficacy and a higher risk of adverse events.

Only a complete moron would fall for this one.

