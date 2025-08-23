Anthony Colpo’s Substack

Yvette Worrall
2h

Thank you for unearthing the full extent of the family network. More toxic and effluent based than any 19th century city slum street.

Just one objection. Well cared for cows drop coils of highly valuable manure. And these don't stink. They really don't deserve to be likened to the foetid excretions of hasbarists!

Proton Magic
1h

The Israeli govt is occult and the occult groups have been infiltrating Israel, ie Burning Man, same in the US, Aussie, and other places but lots in Israel. This post is a good overview of occultism in Israel https://insighttoincite.substack.com/p/counterfeit-israel-how-satanism-is

Occultism is not what most people in the US, Israel, or Australia, or Japan where I live, associate themselves with, whether they attend a Jewish temple, a Christian church, or a Buddhist temple. But there are many occult cults in Japan, even one of the Govt parties running the country is one of them. There are Masons, Scientologists, Unificationists, Soka, and others here.

Tom, the arrested cyber guy is very high up in the Israeli govt, must be an occultist to be in that position. We could call him an Occultist, an Illuminist, a Satanist, but that doesn’t fit with being aligned with those that identify with the Jewish religion around the world. The occultists would certainly like us to align Tom and other bad doing occultists with Judaism so they can hide. That it’s the Jewish psyop, and calling people out for being antisemetic promtes that psyop and the so-called “Jewish” groups like the ADL are part of the occult making this psyop.

The Occultists run rampant in the Intel agencies doing psyops. The occultists are ok with you bombing a Jewish temple, they certainly don’t want you to go around arsoning Masonic Lodges. That’s why they hide behind being Jewish as a cut-out. Calling them Jewish is promoting the psyop. I hope this is clear.

As a secondary topic,

Pedophilia is a term used to describe a mental disorder where an adult is sexually attracted to prepubescent children. In legal terms, pedophilia itself is not a crime. However, if someone acts on these feelings by engaging in sexual activities with children, that is illegal.

https://www.legalbriefai.com/legal-terms/pedophilia

Tom went after a 15 year-old, luring her by internet.

https://www.timesofisrael.com/senior-israeli-cyber-official-detained-in-las-vegas-as-part-of-child-solicitation-probe/

I assume in Nevada where he was arrested. Age of consent in Nevada is 16. If he had sex with this girl Tom would be guilty of statutory rape. Statutory rape is nonforcible sexual activity in which one of the individuals is below the age of consent. It wouldn’t be pedophilia so that is not the right term. Too many mistaken terms are flying around.

2 replies by Anthony Colpo and others
