A few days ago, I wrote about the suspicious case of Tom Artiom Alexandrovich, 38, one of eight men recently arrested in Las Vegas for “luring a child with a computer for a sex act”.

The article also discussed an ongoing loophole employed by Jewish-American pedophiles to evade justice. That strategy involves fleeing to Israel, where the country’s so-called “Law of Return” allows Jews the unrestricted right to immigrate and become Israeli citizens. It has proven the Plan B residency of choice for Jewish-American pedophiles, because Israel rarely extradites these newly-arrived predators back to the US.

Alexandrovich stands out from his seven fellow arrestees in that he is an Israeli national who heads that country’s cyber-security directorate. Israel’s Cyber Directorate was established in January 2012 (originally dubbed the National Cyber Bureau) and reported directly to the Prime Minister who, then as now, happened to be a loathsome war criminal by the name of Benjamin Netanyahu.

According to the agency’s website, “The Israel National Cyber Directorate is the national security and technological agency responsible for defending Israel’s national cyberspace and for establishing and advancing Israel’s cyber power … The Directorate strives to maintain a protected, safe and open cyberspace for all of Israel’s citizens and to facilitate the State of Israel’s growth and power base.”

So it goes without saying Alexandrovich ain’t no janitor. He’s a high-ranking bureaucrat in the Israeli system who reports directly to Bibi the Butcher.

Alexandrovich further stands out from his other seven accomplices in that he appears to be the only one who, within two days, was allowed to leave the US. After his $10,000 bail was posted, Alexandrovich was allowed to hop on a plane and fly out of the US and back to Israel, despite the serious nature of the offence and the overwhelming evidence of guilt (he was caught in the act).

US authorities initially pretended nothing out of the ordinary took place. They acted as if allowing a strong flight risk to literally jump on a plane and fly out of the country is perfectly routine practice!

It sure as heck is not.

We’ll delve into just why a recently arrested sex predator was granted this staggering concession in a moment, but first, let’s address the elephant in the room.

The ‘Anti-Semitism’ Psy-Op: So Powerful, it’s Being Used to Defend Pedophiles

Turns out, in some people’s terribly deficient minds, you’re not supposed to criticize people belonging to a certain group - even when they are molesting children.

Excuse my English, but fuck that.

According to Jewish Community Watch, the Law of Return has been used by at least sixty Jewish-American child sex predators to evade justice. There are no doubt more culprits; these are the ones JCW knows about.

By taking advantage of the Law of Return, Jewish-American pedophiles are ruining children’s lives and being allowed to get away with it.

If anyone has a problem with me pointing this out - as some people clearly do - I wholeheartedly, unambiguously and unrepentantly encourage them to go fuck themselves.

I’ve seen the damage pedophiles do. The two sisters of a childhood friend were repeatedly molested by their monster of a father. The filthy bastard lived to a grand old age and died of natural causes. The eldest daughter, meanwhile, committed suicide. My friend came home to find her hanging body. Needless to say, he was never the same. A few years later, he died from a drug overdose. Last I heard, the youngest sister was working as a prostitute.

That is the legacy pedophiles leave behind. If anyone thinks I should refrain from discussing a legal structure that allows scum like this to escape justice simply because those scum are Israelis or Jewish-Americans, then fuck them. Fuck them to the power of infinity.

If there’s one thing I hate as much as racial/religious supremacy, it’s hypocrisy.

In July 2023, I wrote an article titled “Australia - the Other Pedo Island”. That article lamented the fact that Australia seems to punch above its weight in child sex abuse prevalence, a fact underscored in numerous peer-reviewed papers.

No-one called me an “anti-Australianite” or accused me of “Australian-hate”.

In fact, I know for a fact many fellow residents of this here sunburned country have a healthy hatred of pedophiles and are exasperated by just how many of them are ensconced in the country’s federal and state governments, police forces, judiciary and bureaucracy (including the so-called ‘child protection’ agencies, which look more like government-funded pedophile networks).

I’ve mentioned at least three times on this site (see here, here, and here) the plight of Lydia Cacho, a remarkable woman who doggedly exposed high-ranking Mexican pedophiles despite the very real threat this posed to her life.

One of those articles in which I mentioned Lydia was titled “Why I Didn't Like Mexico and Why I Won't Be Going Back Anytime Soon”.

No-one called me an “anti-Mexicanite” or accused me of “Mexican-hate”.

From what I observed in Mexico, a lot of Mexicans know all too well their country is plagued by rampant corruption and are none too happy about it.

Back in May, I posted an article titled “Stop Celebrating the New Pope: He Walks, Looks, and Quacks Like a Pedo Protector”. Dismayed by the celebrity fanfare being lavished upon Robert Prevost, aka “Pope Leo”, I outlined his long history of protecting pedophile priests in both Peru and Chicago.

Despite Prevost now sitting atop the world’s largest Christian church, no-one called me “anti-Catholic” or accused me of “Catholic-hate”.

Nor did anyone accuse me of being “anti-Peruvian” or engaging in “Chicago-hate”.

Then, ladies and gentlemen, something interesting happened. I wrote an article about Israeli/Jewish pedophiles…

A Funny Thing Happened to Me on the Way Over Here

One of the first to comment on my recent article was an anonymous coward using the undeserved moniker of ‘Freedom Lover’ (you can read the exchange here). This staunch and noble defender of downtrodden Israeli pedos couldn’t refute a single fact in my article, of course, because everything I wrote could be verified via the links I provided.

The best FL could do was attack my description of Alexandrovich as “high-ranking”, even though Alexandrovich was, well, a high-ranking Israeli bureaucrat (refer to information above).

Semantics is a pretty lame basis for defending child sex predators, so our lover of liberty for upstanding Israeli pedos further accused me of ignoring the other seven men arrested alongside Alexandrovich. This, he declared, was slam-dunk, smoking-gun, straight-to-jail proof that I was a “Jew-hater”.

You sure got me there, Freedom Lover. Not.

My article, you see, listed the full names and ages of each and every one of the creeps arrested alongside Alexandrovich.

The article also clearly noted that one of the arrested men, Neal Harrison Creecy, 46, was a pastor at Redemption Church in Las Vegas. Don Seaborg, President of Pastoral Support for Redemption Church, told 8NewsNow they were “surprised and hurt” by the news and confirmed Creecy is no longer serving in his role.

“As soon as he got out of jail within an hour or two, he contacted us on a thread message and confessed. He offered his resignation when we met with him later that morning. We had to accept his resignation immediately,” Seaborg said.

Compare this with the response from Netanyahu’s office, which lied through its teeth about the arrest of its high-ranking cyber-whiz. Describing the arrest as merely “brief questioning”, Bibi’s PR hacks claimed:

“A state employee who traveled to the U.S. for professional matters was questioned by American authorities during his stay,”

“The employee, who does not hold a diplomatic visa, was not arrested and returned to Israel as scheduled.” (Bold emphasis added)

Bibi and his team are Olympic-level liars, as anyone who has ever searched for evidence of their October 7 “mass-rape” and “Hamas burned babies in ovens!” claims can readily tell you. Here we catch them red-handed lying through their teeth yet again, publicly denying Alexandrovich was arrested in Las Vegas when we know damn well that he was.

Not swayed by such trivialities as facts, Freedom Lover simply repeated his accusations and “Jew-hate” slurs, as if he never read my response. I try to give my critics an opportunity to present some facts, but when they just keep coming back at me with sleaze and slurs, they get banned. And so it was with Freedom Lover, who now has the freedom to go post his supremacist rot elsewhere.

Not long after Freedom Lover showed up, a reader with the moniker Proton Magic appeared in the comments (which can be viewed here and here). PM is normally supportive of my writings, but alas, I had made the grave mistake of calling out child-molesters from the so-called “Chosen People” demographic.

I’m atheist (unless you consider cycling and The Ramones religions), so I’m not at all swayed when a 2,000 year old book of fables allows you to declare your tribe the “chosen” ones. My indifference turns to active disgust when certain members of this tribe embrace this blatantly supremacist notion and proceed to act like self-entitled, genocidal assholes.

Proton Magic, however, was having none of it. He claimed I was being biased. He explicitly declared:

“Being Israeli or speaking Hebrew doesn't mean these people have any allegiance to being Jewish in any way … You should be clear about that Anthony and avoid posting that these folks are Jewish.”

Excuse me?

“Okay, in future, to avoid hurting anyone's feelings, I'll write that they are Mongolian,” I replied to PM, whose protons weren’t looking so magic at this point.

All dainty you-mustn’t-hurt-anyone’s-feelings bullshit aside, the fact remains there is a group of people that self identify as, and are recognized by others, as Jews. Many of these folks claim to adhere to the Jewish faith. Others are “Jewish” because they grew up in households that, in name or practice, subscribed to the Jewish faith.

And that is their right.

Irrespective of whether they go to the synagogue every Saturday, there is a twisted subsection of this demographic only too happy to assert their Jewishness when it means they can flee to Israel in order to escape justice for the child sex abuse they commit on foreign shores.

And that is not OK.

Then there was Simon, who emailed me this piece of pure genius:

To which I replied:

Simon, Simon, you’re such a silly salsiccio. Like US authorities initially did, you pretend nothing untoward transpired during the Alexandrovich incident.

I’ll dismantle that notion in a moment, but first, let’s reflect on the above criticisms of my article.

Freedom Lover, Proton Magic and Simon do not and cannot rebut any of the facts presented in the article. Everything I said took place in that article did indeed take place.

It’s hard to dispute indisputable facts, so our heroic trio instead attack me for mentioning that Alexandrovich was Israeli and that the Jewish-American pedos taking advantage of the Law of Return loophole were Jewish-American.

According to them, I should not have mentioned this, because …

We all know why.

The ‘anti-semitism’ psychological operation intimidates people into believing that criticism of anything remotely Jewish or Zionist is unconscionable.

The ‘anti-semitism’ psy-op wants you to believe that Jewish folks are the biggest victims on the planet. How dare you even think about criticizing any member of a group that has endured so much!

Forget besieged Palestinians, whose body count since the October 7 psy-op is over 400,000 and whose children are being deliberately shot by IDF snipers.

Forget the Yemenis, whose country has been a humanitarian disaster zone for over a decade.

Forget all the Afghanis who had to flee a country ravaged by ‘Operation Freedom’.

Forget all the innocent Russians and and Ukrainians being killed or rendered homeless as globo-puppets Putin and Zelensky act out their region’s “Theater of War”.

Forget all the innocent Latin-Americans murdered as a casualty of the drug trade, a trade eagerly fulled by Western customers, whose ranks include top politicians and judges.

Forget all the innocent people - especially children - being trafficked around the world to endure inhumane labor conditions and/or sexual abuse.

Yeah, forget them and the 123 million displaced people around the world, because no-one is doing it tough like the world’s Jewish population, most of whom enjoy comfortable and affluent First World lives.

The ‘anti-semitism’ psy-op is relentless. Here in Australia, the mainstream media and politicians (the ‘conservative’ variety being the worst offenders) constantly harp on about the alleged anti-semitism “scourge”. Yet when the intensely pro-Zionist Murdoch press and an Israeli provocateur by the name of Ofir Berenbaum went ‘undercover’ in February of this year to capture an ‘anti-semitic’ incident, they failed miserably.

Birenbaum wore pro-Israeli insignia and even targeted a cafe known for its support of the Palestinian cause, but the staff treated him courteously. In a desperate attempt to incite an ‘anti-semitic’ incident, the Daily Telegraph reporter accompanying Birenbaum deliberately antagonized a cafe waitress, but she refused to take the bait. Instead, she whipped out her phone and recorded Birenbaum and the vile Telegrubbies attempting to engineer a ‘hate’ incident.

If ‘anti-semitism’ was the rampant scourge our press and politicians make it out to be, then drawing out a “Jew-hate” incident in Sydney’s west should not have been the impossible mission it proved to be for Birenbaum and the Murdoch grubs.

Now … go ask an Indian-Australian or Arab-Australian woman who wears a hijab whether they need to go to such lengths to experience bigoted and hostile behavior in this country?

To further highlight the absurdity of the anti-semitism psy-op, let me cite the example of Australia’s most famous xenophobe, one Pauline Hanson. As part of her political debut, she famously and vocally criticized Asian-Australians, despite the Vietnamese population here being some of the nicest and hardest-working folks you could ever hope to meet.

In 2016, she claimed Australia was in danger of being “swamped” by Muslims. Census data from 2021 shows a mere 3.2% of Australians identify as Muslim, but hey, when has a politician ever let the facts get in the way of a good bullshitfest?

This was hardly her first sling at Australia’s Muslims. In 2010, when Hanson was selling her home in Coleyville, south-west of Brisbane, she told Seven's Sunrise program she would not accept any offers from Islamic buyers.

In 2022, she told Greens senator Mehreen Faruqi to "piss off back to Pakistan".

In 2018, Hanson proposed an "It's OK to be white" motion in the Australian Senate.

Well fucking duh, of course it's OK to be white; someone forgot to tell Hanson it's also OK to be Asian, Islamic and Pakistani.

So how does Hanson feel about Israel? Surely this woman, who has made a political career out of attacking people and groups on ethno-religious grounds, would have strong opinions on Jews and Israel?

She certainly does.

Yep, that’s the intensely pro-Zionist Hanson wearing an Israeli scarf in the Australian Senate.

Her website is a bastion of pro-Israel propaganda, repeating all the patent falsehoods Israel issued about October 7. This, despite it now being well-documented that Israel lied through its teeth about what happened on October 7. Hanson doesn’t mention how Israel lied about the rapes and how, when a UN commission set out to investigate the rape claims, Israel refused to cooperate. Hanson doesn’t mention how Israel lied about the babies it claimed were beheaded and burned by Hamas. She doesn’t discuss how the IDF intentionally killed its own soldiers on October 7. She won’t discuss how the IDF actually admitted it killed its own personnel on October 7 "in immense and complex quantity”. Hanson won’t talk about Israel’s Hannibal Directive, that officially endorses this behavior.

She sure as hell doesn’t mention the highly inconvenient fact that Israel created Hamas. Instead, she has the temerity to claim that the people of Palestine - that includes babies and children too young to even comprehend the machinations of politics - are one and the same and that therefore Palestinians deserve whatever horror befalls them.

That, folks, is the state of the so-called ‘anti-semitism scourge’ here in Australia. Hanson has proved you can make a wildly successful political career out of deriding any minority group, so long as it doesn’t feature the Star of David on its flag.

And in the minds of people like Freedom Lover, Proton Magic and Simon, you can criticize child sex predators of any persuasion - be they Australian, American, Peruvian, Mexican, Catholic - but the moment you attack pedophiles of Jewish/Israeli persuasion, you’ve suddenly committed a big no-no.

And there lies the true purpose of the ‘antisemitism’ psy-op:

Suppressing inconvenient truths.

It is not a response to disproportionate levels of bigotry and hardship experienced by Jews, because there are unarguably numerous groups experiencing far more bigotry and hardship than modern-day Jews could possibly dream of (did I mention a group called “Palestinians”? Look up what Israel is doing to them sometime. If you think what Israel is doing to the Palestinians is OK, you’re either hopelessly brainwashed or flat out racist. Probably both).

The real purpose of the anti-semitism psy-op is intimidation and censorship. It’s about suppressing any form of criticism of certain members of a group who are actively engaged in taking the world to a very, very dark place.

To criticize these certain members is not to criticize the entire group, just like criticizing the Italian mafia does not even begin to constitute a criticism of all Italians.

Excepting Proton Magic, those of us with Italian heritage get this; we don’t start pissing and moaning about “anti-Italianism” every time a news outlet mentions the mafia or a Godfather re-run appears on the idiot box.

Anti-semitism, however, won’t allow for this kind of nonchalance. Even criticizing Zionism - a political movement that emerged in the late 1800s - is now being cast as xenophobic. According to the World Jewish Congress, “anti-zionism is a form of anti-semitism”.

But they would say that.

Meanwhile, in the Bizarro World of the anti-semitism psy-op, attacking someone for calling out Jewish pedophiles but not when they call out Catholic, Australian, American, Peruvian or Mexican pedophiles is not bigoted.

Got that?

Tom Alexandrovich Gets Arrested - Then Allowed to Flee the US

Alexandrovich was arrested on Wednesday, August 6, but the incident was not made public until over a week later, when the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department announced an undercover operation “targeting child sex predators”.

He was caught trying to lure what was ostensibly a 15 year-old-girl for sexual contact via two online and texting platforms. In reality, he was communicating with an undercover agent posing as a 15-year-old.

The communication mentioned bringing a condom and taking the decoy to Cirque du Soleil.

Alexandrovich was arrested as soon as he arrived to meet the decoy.

Alexandrovich was read his Miranda rights but waived them. His post-arrest interview was conducted by a Homeland Security Investigator and an FBI Special Agent.

Despite the agent presenting online as a 15 year old, Alexandrovich claimed he believed the girl was 18.

Alexandrovich told the interviewers he had worked for the Israeli government for approximately 14 years. He also made a point of telling them he had a meeting with the NSA the following day and that over the last week he “had met several Bureau people and NSA people”.

He said he visited New York 2-3 times a year and uses the name “Adam” to chat on dating appliances (which raises the possibility this was not Alexandrovich’s first pedophilic escapade in the US).

Alexandrovich told the interviewers he was “shocked” and “embarrassed” by his arrest.

Importantly, Alexandrovich told the interviewers that on Friday, August 8, he was scheduled to fly to New York and then to Israel.

So a guy who was arrested on a charge punishable by up to ten years in prison, was a high-ranking Israeli bureaucrat, was “shocked” and “embarrassed”, had just told the interviewers he was already booked to fly out of the country in 48 hours or so.

There was no ambiguity - Alexandrovich was a flight risk.

And this is where things immediately begin to smell like a freshly-laid cow turd.

After being charged with attempting to lure a child online to engage in sexual conduct, Alexandrovich was released on a $10,000 bond, but no monitoring appeared to take place.

Richard Davies, a criminal defence lawyer in Nevada, told Al Jazeera the apparent lack of conditions on Alexandrovich’s release despite the seriousness of the charges was “fishy”.

“Average Joe gets arrested, he would appear in front of the justice of the peace within 24 hours. The justice of the peace in that county would issue bail conditions, which very typically would include a GPS device, restrictions on movement, not being allowed to leave the state,” Davies said.

“The fact that he wants to leave the country should be an aggravating fact to restrict his movement even more,” he said.

“So the fact that this individual was not only allowed to leave without an ankle bracelet or a GPS device, not only to leave the state, but also leave the country, is highly unusual and suspect.”

"Any claims that the U.S. government intervened are false," State Department officials retorted on X.

Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson did not return immediately return inquiries seeking comment, but defended Alexandrovich's bail as "standard" during an interview Tuesday with the Review-Journal.

"The standard bail for this charge was $10,000, so anybody, upon being booked on that charge, can post that bail and get released with no conditions, and that's what happened in this case," Wolfson told the newspaper.

None of which even begins to explain why Alexandrovich was allowed to skip the country.

Alexandrovich’s Lawyer - a Friend of Israel and Steve Wolfson

Alexandrovich’s attorney is one David Z. Chesnoff, who also denies his client received preferential treatment after posting $10,000 bail with no apparent conditions.

Now here’s where things really start getting interesting.

When Steve Wolfson ran for election and re-election as Clark County DA, guess who was a prolific contributor to his campaigns?

You guessed it:

David Z. Chesnoff.

On August 19, 2021, Chesnoff contributed $10,000 to Wolfson, reports the Nevada Current. On the same date, David Chesnoff Chartered contributed $10,000, followed a few days later by $10,000 from Schonfeld Chartered, controlled by Chesnoff’s partner Richard Schonfeld.

In September, Chesnoff’s wife, Diana, contributed $5,000, bringing the total of Chesnoff and Schonfeld contributions to Wolfson to $35,000.

Clark County DA Steve Wolfson (left), Alexandrovich’s lawyer David Chesnoff (right)

In February 2022, police arrested Wolfson’s campaign consultant Matt DeFalco for alleged battery of his domestic partner. According to campaign finance reports, Wolfson kept DeFalco on his payroll after the arrest. He also failed to file charges against DeFalco until June 16, three weeks after the Nevada Current ran a story highlighting Wolfson’s inaction on the case and his litany of conflicted interests.

DeFalco was represented by both Chesnoff and Schonfeld. DeFalco agreed to attend 26 weeks of domestic violence counseling, complete 48 hours of community service and pay a $1,000 fine. DeFalco was told if he completed the domestic violence classes and community service within nine months, he would instead be charged with a misdemeanor count of disturbing the peace.

In August 2018, billionaire Henry Nicholas and girlfriend, Ashley Fargo, were arrested in a Las Vegas hotel room where police found nearly 96 grams of methamphetamine, 4.24 grams of heroin, 15.13 grams of cocaine, and 17.1 grams of psilocin, a psychedelic.

Nicholas and his girlfriend were represented by Chesnoff and, by way of another remarkable coincidence, Wolfson gifted the pair a sweetheart deal. According to Nevada law (Assembly Bill 236, Sec. 113 (2)(e)), the amount of drugs Nicholas and Fargo were apprehended with automatically attracted a minimum of two years’ imprisonment.

However, Wolfson allowed the pair to avoid jail.

Under Nevada law, the judge had the discretion to reject the plea deal - but she didn’t. That judge was one Jacqueline Bluth, who just happened to be a chief deputy district attorney in Wolfson’s office until being appointed to the bench in March 2019, prior to Nicholas and Fargo’s sentencing in October 2019.

Henry Nicholas

“This is disgusting,” Assemblyman William McCurdy tweeted about the plea deal.

“They are paying their way out of jail,” said one courthouse insider who, for obvious reasons, asked not to be named.

Las Vegas casino mogul Steve Wynn was described by Wolfson as “a friend for many, many years… [and]… a supporter of my campaigns for many, many years.”

Wynn has been accused by former employees of sexual harassment, coercion, indecent exposure and rape.

Wynn, according to the Wall Street Journal, paid a $7.5 million settlement to end a civil suit filed by a manicurist who says he impregnated her during a rape. Wynn claimed the sex was consensual.

Nevada law has no statute of limitations to bring rape charges when the suspect is identified by DNA evidence and/or a police report is filed within 20 years of the alleged incident - but Wolfson made no effort to bring charges against Wynn and continued to accept Wynn’s contributions.

The Nevada Current reports that companies associated with Wynn contributed $30,000 to Wolfson on the same day in 2021. On August 24, 2024, Valmore GP LLC, a company that lists Wynn as an officer, contributed $10,000 to Wolfson’s campaign; Lulu Management Group, LLC, of which Wynn is an officer, contributed $10,000; and Sierra Charter, LLC, the registered owner of Wynn’s jet, gave another $10,000.

So there exists a solid track record in which people who have given substantial sums to Wolfson’s campaigns receive highly favorable treatment from his DA office. These include David Chesnoff and his clients, of whom Alexandrovich is one.

This helps explain how Alexandrovich might have received such favorable treatment at the local level, but what about the Feds? Why did they allow a foreign government official to leave the country when facing child molestation charges?

Uncle Sam: Friend of Israel, Friend of Israeli Pedos

Two months ago, on June 25, Chesnoff was appointed by Donald “Are We Still Talking About Epstein” Trump and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem to ‘serve’ on the federal Homeland Security Advisory Council.

The purpose of the council is to provide the Homeland Security secretary "with real-time, real-world and independent advice on homeland security operations."

You know, like what to do when someone gets caught in Las Vegas trying to solicit sex from a 15-year-old minor and that someone just happens to be a high-ranking Israeli bureaucrat who, like Trump, answers to Daddy Bibi.

Other new members appointed by Trump and Noem include South Carolina Governer Henry McMaster, former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, and Corey Lewandowski - whom Chesnoff represented in a criminal case in Las Vegas.

Lewandowski is an ex-adviser to Trump who took a plea deal (yep, another one) to resolve allegations he made unwanted sexual advances to a GOP donor at a Las Vegas event. You know, just the kind of guy Captain Grab-Em-By-The-Pussy loves to nominate for positions of high public office.

Chesnoff is very friendly towards Israel. After the October 7 operation, he flew to Israel to volunteer for several weeks. He told the Las Vegas Review Journal, “I went with a purpose in mind, to try to volunteer, to help in any way I could.”

Chesnoff was placed as a volunteer at Sheba Medical Center near Tel Aviv, where he helped with inventory of supplies and materials used to treat wounded soldiers.

You know, the people that murder innocent Palestinian kids.

Chesnoff, who is Jewish, said the most satisfying part was knowing that his work was helping those soldiers.

Then there’s the acting US attorney for Nevada, one Sigal Chattah. She is an Israeli-born lawyer who has been politically active with Zionist organizations including the Israeli American Council, a lobby group funded by pro-Israel tycoons Adam Milstein and Miriam and (the late) Sheldon Adelson.

Chattah was the founding chairwoman of Israeli-American Civic Action Network (ICAN) Nevada, and was chair of ICAN prior to her appointment as Nevada’s top federal law enforcement official by Daddy Trump on March 28, 2025.

Last month, over 100 retired judges signed a letter objecting to Trump's appointment of Chattah.

“Chattah’s history of racially charged, violence-tinged, and inflammatory public statements demonstrates that she lacks the temperament to serve as U.S. Attorney,” they wrote.

They added, “her extreme partisan bias suggests she will not fairly exercise the power of this important office” and that “Chattah has a history of attempting to undermine confidence in judicial integrity that should disqualify her for the position.”

Trump-appointed ball of hate, Sigal Chattah

Chattah has previously called for Israel to wipe Gaza off the map and labeled the entire population there as "terrorists". Her personal Twitter account was a cesspool of genocidal hate speech - until she hastily deleted it.

Thankfully, Ali Abunimah, executive director of The Electronic Intifada, screenshotted some of her tweets before she deleted them.

Like all demented Jewish supremacists and Zionist psychopaths, Chattah considers innocent Palestinian children guilty of terrorism and therefore fair game for genocide.

Puttana disgraziata.

Those judges weren’t wrong when they said she was unfit for the role of Attorney-General - I wouldn’t trust this loon to work the counter at McDonalds.

So what did Chattah the Rabid Zionist do when handed the Alexandrovich case?

Why, she declined to prosecute it, of course.

Instead, she was leaving the matter to local authorities, even though a federal prosecution would carry much more force, especially if Alexandrovich refuses to return from Israel to the US.

On August 19, the same day a flurry of articles appeared online calling out Chattah’s extremely suspect behavior, she posted a tweet trying to shift the blame on Alexandrovich’s escape to Nevada authorities.

You’re not fooling anyone, Chattah. At least not anyone with a functioning brain.

But hey, the official line is that the US Government played no role in Alexandrovich’s remarkably favorable treatment.

If you actually believe that, I submit that you are dumber than a clump of dried pigeon shit.

