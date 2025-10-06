The Link Between Autism and Acetaminophen: Real, or a Smokescreen?
Is acetaminophen taking one for Team Vaccine?
Despite solid form for causing liver failure and around 500 deaths annually in the US alone, acetaminophen has largely avoided negative publicity.
Until recently, that is.
Last month, the White House released a statement titled “FACT: Evidence Suggests Link Between Acetaminophen, Autism”. The statement claimed “There is mounting evidence finding a connection between acetaminophen use during pregnancy and autism”.
But is there really?
