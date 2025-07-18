Anthony Colpo’s Substack

PhilH
2d

The more I’ve looked into the “contagious virus” scam (with help from research from you and others), the more I find it mind-boggling that anyone still believes this BS. At this point in the evolution of access to information, it’s less about that access and more about the strong desire not to accept that information.

George
1d

The Summing Up Thanks To Dr. J.J.Couey From Gigaohmbiological.com

1. Intramuscular injection is just a spectacularly dumb idea from the late 1800s. Cutaneous immunization works, just not always predicably. It is also painful and scars.

2. There was an anticipated rise in all-cause mortality (ACM) that remains and may even continue to increase in the future. This anticipated rise in ACM could have bankrupt many Western nations and is the biological signal being MANAGED with

manslaughter and lies. Many of these lies are told on social media by coordinated liars scripted to in turn promote or oppose other liars on the same script.

3. Modern RNA virology has also been used to strengthen and extend this Illusion. Claiming to find genetic signals in the wild, RNA virology then uses pure quantities of synthetic recombinant DNA or RNA TRANSFECTION in both cell cultures and animal models. This is fraud.

4. Coordinated liars fooled all of us into solving the Mystery of the Novel Virus. "Where did it come from? Who is responsible?" Participating in this Theater (even passively) coerced all of us into accepting several false premises, including that we were all in danger, and that we could be in danger again in the future.

5. RNA cannot be the basis for a pandemic because it has none of the special chemical characteristics that DNA supposedly has. When was the last DNA based pandemic? Gain of Function is a Mythology created by DOD+HHS to make an RNA pandemic biologically plausible. It is not.

6. These injections were actually old technologies-sometimes differentiated as TRANSFORMATION (adenovirus vectors, DNA) and TRANSFECTION (RNA)—that were just renamed and reformulated to be treated as new countermeasures, avoid regulation, and allow for the claiming of new intellectual property. This is fraud for which the PREP act emergency was a required moving part. Now the FDA will now be made irrelevant.

7. There is an irreducibly complex Background of genetic signals around us. A huge percentage but not all of these signals are related to bacteria and bacteriophages. The use of PCR in both virology and medicine make no effort to differentiate from this Background, using neither positive nor negative controls, as well as offering no reference scalar. The continued fraudulent use of PCR as a medical diagnostic creates a valuable medical remnant stream ideal for the Human Genome Project objectives. 8. The Health Freedom Movement can be seen as fake because of decades of failure to realize any of these Truths, especially #1. There are witting and unwitting participants. Ralph Baric, Peter Daszak, Paul Offit, Mary Holland, Andrew Wakefield, Polly Tommy, Vincent Racaniello, Pierre Kory, Robert Malone, and Robert F Kennedy are all part of One Malevolent Script. It is that bad.

