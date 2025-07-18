There seems to have been an increase in “No-Virus is a Psy-Op!” claims in recent times, and proponents of this view seem to be getting increasingly vocal and aggressive (see here for a couple of especially unhinged examples).

By way of remarkable coincidence, on May 2025 the member states of the World Health Organization (WHO) formally adopted “by consensus” (i.e. the agreement of unelected bureaucrats) the world's first Pandemic Agreement. Tomorrow (July 19, 2025) is the last day a member state can formally lodge an objection to this charade, otherwise it becomes binding on that nation.

This tyrannical “landmark decision” by the so-called World Health Assembly “culminates more than three years of intensive negotiations launched by governments in response to the devastating impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, and driven by the goal of making the world safer from – and more equitable in response to – future pandemics.”

A bunch of unelected globopuppets from the 78th World Health Assembly celebrate the impending removal of even more of your freedoms and even further erosion of national sovereignty. This is all made possible by the scientifically untenable ‘virus’ charade. Meanwhile, the “No-Virus is a PSYOP!” loons keep attacking people who tell the truth about the virus paradigm.

As we saw during COVID, the last thing governments and globalist outfits like the WHO care about is our health. They subjected us to years of freedom-crushing dystopia, and the ‘pandemic’ fear porn was used to con and coerce billions into getting injected with demonstrably harmful and often deadly drugs.

And it was all made possible by the virus paradigm.

This is the paradigm that claims ‘viruses’ are teeny tiny super-infectious agents comprised of ‘virions’. These virions, so the story goes, contain RNA or DNA surrounded by a protein or lipid coating. These virions allegedly cause all manner of disease, and are often super duper deadly. Curiously, medicine has no cure for any of these ‘viral’ diseases, despite allegedly knowing the full genomes of the viruses. The story further claims that viruses can be transmitted from one person to another by coughing, sneezing and even such innocuous activities as breathing, so long as you are within 1.49 meters of the person emitting the virus - or 5’11” if your country still subscribes to the imperial system of measurement.

According to the virus paradigm, you can even “catch” a virus by touching a counter top or doorknob upon which some virions are lurking.

There’s just one wee problem with the virus paradigm:

It’s a load of bollocks.

A load of scientifically untenable, brain-bending nonsense.

I’ve explained the sheer absurdity that is the virus ‘isolation’ charade more times than I care to remember.

Another aspect of the virus fairy tale that I’ve been meaning to address for some time is the ‘contagion’ myth.

So let’s delve into that today.

The Non-Spanish, Non-Virus, Non-Pandemic of 1918-1920

In late 1918 and early 1919, in the midst of the so-called ‘Spanish Flu Pandemic’, a group of medical officers from the US Navy and US Public Health Service conducted a series of experiments examining if and how ‘influenza’ spreads from one person to another.

The experiments took place in Boston and San Francisco. The results were never classified or kept secret. They were published in short order and have been available for 126 years. Not in some arcane tome gathering dust in some hard-to-access government library, but in the Journal of the American Medical Association (one of the world’s most widely read medical journals) and in the US Public Health Service Hygienic Laboratory.

You can read the JAMA report on the transmission experiments right here.

The Hygienic Laboratory report is available here or here.

Let’s start with the JAMA report. That paper describes a series of experiments conducted at Gallops Island, the quarantine station at the Port of Boston. The volunteers were sourced from the Navy and from what was considered the most susceptible age, mostly between 18 and 25. All were in good physical condition. Apart from a few deliberately included to test “questions of immunity”, none of these 100 volunteers had suffered a recent bout of "influenza”.

The researchers chose this group because the virus theory holds that those who haven’t yet caught whatever is “going around” are most susceptible due to a lack of “acquired immunity.”

The JAMA paper kicks off with an experiment in which the researchers collected “material and mucous secretions of the mouth and nose and throat and bronchi” from people with the flu. These weren’t just runny nose and sniffles cases of flu, they were Boston patients hospitalized with influenza at US Naval Hospital, Chelsea and Peter Bent Brigham Hospital.

The researchers then took ten of the healthy volunteers, and sprayed about 1 c.c. of these secretions into each nostril and into the throat while inhaling, and on the eye.

None of these ten volunteers got sick in any way.

Thinking perhaps the failure of transmission was due to the four-hour gap between sourcing the secretions and ‘infecting’ the volunteers, they made special arrangements to have the secretions rushed to Gallops Island. This reduced the interval between taking the material from the donors and giving it to the volunteers to one hour and forty minutes. In addition to the reduced time frame, the researchers this time gave the ten volunteers 6 c.c. of the secretions.

None of them got sick in any way.

Keep in mind that ‘viruses’ like the non-existent Sars-Cov-2 can allegedly remain ‘infectious’ on stainless steel surfaces for up to 72 hours.

So the researchers upped the ante. Using cotton swabs on the end of sticks, they transferred the material directly from nose to nose and from throat to throat. After receiving the secretions directly, the nineteen volunteers were then isolated on Gallops Island.

None of them got sick in any way.

It wasn’t looking good for the contagion paradigm, so it was time for the researchers to get hardcore.

They took five patients with influenza in the febrile stage and drew 20 c.c. from their arm veins, for a total of 100 c.c, which was then mixed and treated with 1% sodium citrate. Ten c.c. of the citrated whole blood was then injected into each of ten volunteers.

None of them got sick in any way.

The researchers then collected “a lot” of mucous from the upper respiratory tract of patients, and filtered it through Mandler filters. These filters will supposedly trap bacteria, but allow "ultramicroscopic" organisms to pass. Because, remember, viruses are teeny tiny agents that you can only see with a special microscope that costs more than your house.

This mucous filtrate was again injected into ten volunteers, each one receiving 3.5 c.c. subcutaneously.

None of them got sick in any way.

So far, the experiments were rather invasive, what with sticking q-tips in people’s orifices and even directly injecting them with the blood and mucous of hospitalized flu patients.

Yet none of the volunteers got sick, despite allegedly lacking “acquired immunity” and despite being in the age group allegedly most susceptible to flu that was dubbed Spanish even though it wasn’t.

So the researchers then turned their attention to the way in which influenza ‘viruses’ are believed to spread in the real world. Namely, by human interaction.

The first experiment of this nature consisted in bringing ten volunteers from Gallops Island to the US Naval Hospital at Chelsea, into a ward with thirty beds, all filled with influenza patients. Because the virus tale holds that influenza is most transmissible in its early stages, the patients “were mostly fresh cases, none of them more than three days old.”

Ten of these patients were selected to be donors, and the experiment proceeded thusly:

The volunteer was led up to the bedside of the patient, introduced, and sat down alongside the patient’s bed. They shook hands, then the healthy volunteer got as close as he conveniently could to the patient, and they talked for five minutes. At the end of the five minutes, with about 2 inches between the two, the patient breathed out as hard as he could, while the volunteer breathed in.

But they weren’t done yet.

After they had done this for five times, the patient coughed directly into the face of the volunteer, again five times.

But the procedure still wasn’t done.

Each volunteer repeated the procedure with each and every one of the ten hospitalized patients.

The ten volunteers were then watched carefully for seven days.

None of them got sick in any way.

After the holidays passed, the researchers then resumed experimentation but, with the ‘epidemic’ on the wane, had difficulty in finding donors. When they learned of an outbreak taking place at the Portsmouth Naval Prison, a few hours north of Boston, they immediately loaded a couple of cars with volunteers, and rushed up to the prison. There, they repeated many of the procedures described above.

In about thirty-six hours, half of the exposed volunteers came down with fever and sore throat.

I can already hear the virus believers yelling, “Ha, gotcha!”

Not so fast.

The researchers detected hemolytic streptococci in the affected volunteers, which was “doubtless as the causal agent.”

Hemolytic streptococci are a group of bacteria (b-a-c-t-e-r-i-a), not viruses, that can break down red blood cells, which is observed when they are grown on a blood agar mix in the lab.

Furthermore, all the clinicians who saw these cases in consultation agreed they were ordinary cases of sore throat.

Moral of the story: Receive secretions from prisoners with flu, who have been doing and ingesting who-knows-what, and you might get a sore throat and fever. Caused by bacteria, not an influenza ‘virus’.

The only person mentioned in the paper who actually came down with influenza was one of the medical officers, “Dr L”, who previously had “intimate contact with the disease” for several months without issue. Within thirty-six hours of handling samples from six healthy men, he had a clinical attack of influenza. However, none of the six men he’d taken samples from proceeded to get sick.

Something causes what we know as influenza. It’s not unthinkable that during a period when a certain disease is common, one person out of 101 will be exposed to whatever that something is and get sick.

That’s not proof of a virus. There is no proof of a virus, because no-one has ever isolated a virus using non-voodoo means.

It’s also not proof of contagion, because 1 in 101 is hardly supportive of the belief that the causative agent is contagious. To the contrary, it’s a compelling refutation of said theory.

The experiments described in Hygienic Laboratory were conducted between November 6 and December 23, 1918. They involved 62 volunteers from the Navy’s Deer Island training station, aged from 15 to 34. They repeated the procedures described in the JAMA paper, and obtained similar results.

Admitting their experiments were not supportive of the prevailing transmission theory, but not wanting to ditch the virus charade, the researchers concluded:

“Despite our negative results, it is nevertheless probable that the disease is transmitted by the discharges from the mouth and nose. Our failure, however, to reproduce the disease with these discharges suggests that there may be unknown actors involved, either in the discharge of the virus from the body or its entrance into the victim, or both.”

This is an example of researchers so beholden to a prevailing belief that they won’t accept what their results are plainly telling them.

They were briefly on the right path when they wrote “there may be unknown actors involved.”

Damn straight.

At any given moment, your body is performing a balancing act. It is absorbing the air you breathe and the nutrients you ingest to produce energy and fuel growth and repair. At the same time, it is performing the task of detoxification. A term commonly associated with questionable antics like coffee enemas and colon cleanses, detoxification is a very real and essential task your body is performing as you read this. Around the clock, even while you sleep, your body deals with a myriad of potentially harmful compounds, that it attempts to either excrete or break down into non-toxic metabolites that can essentially be recycled in the body.

I, and many others, believe a likely cause of the flu is when this process becomes hindered in some way. I have no trouble believing this as a likely cause because I rarely get the flu, and when I do, it’s not because someone coughed or sneezed or breathed in my direction - it’s because I let myself get run down by burning the candle at both ends. The last time I had the flu was in late 2019, right after I had a 500 ml blood withdrawal, went a couple of hard rounds with a lad who was getting ready for an MMA tournament, then packed up and loaded the entire contents of my house - all within the space of a single week.

Please don’t try that at home. Or anywhere else.

When you get the flu, you often have a fever. You sweat more. You get a runny nose, and you cough up phlegm. That’s your body trying to get rid of stuff, the same stuff it normally gets rid of without too much issue because you’re not exposed to undue levels of toxins, chemicals, physical and psychological stress, EMG exposure, pollution, etc etc.

Just because the rest of your household or workplace got sick, and then you got sick, is not proof of a virus nor is it proof that you directly gave it to each other. You are literally sharing the same home/workplace, and therefore sharing countless possible common exposures to the abovementioned potential factors.

I repeat: Viruses aren’t real. Contagion is a failed theory.

This will of course upset people who think Eminem is the Almighty, and trolling painters with a daughter who was once being groomed as the alt-right version of Greta Thunberg, but I’ve said nothing here that cannot be verified by anyone prepared to do the requisite research with a sufficiently open mind.

Which, sadly, is a terribly small percentage of the populace.

