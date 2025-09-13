Donald Trump’s popularity has been waning ever since he took office. That can happen when you promise to unmask an Israeli-controlled pedophile ring, then proceed to act like there was no such pedophile ring.

Not only does the Trump admin pretend that Epstein is old and irrelevant news, but it recently allowed a high-ranking Israeli chomo, caught red-handed in a Las Vegas undercover sting, to fly right on out of the country despite an impending court date (which, of course, he never showed up for).

What happens in Vegas stays in Tel Aviv, and the Dumpster has no intention of revoking the favorable treatment enjoyed by his Zionist puppetmasters.

If you’re an evil globalist, it’s a bit of a conundrum when your obedient puppet is losing popularity while doing all the things you demand of him (you know, deporting legal US residents who criticize Israel’s genocide in Gaza, turning a blind eye to sexual entrapment rings run by Israeli intelligence, launching air strikes on countries like Iran that, all BS aside, haven’t done jack to the US).

What to do?

Well, it would be very fortuitous for you if another ‘assassination’ attempt targeting a high-profile ‘conservative’ figure took place.

I mean, look how well it worked for Trump last time.

Not only might that help bolster Trump’s waning popularity but it would also serve to intensify the animosity between left and right. That’s important, because as a globalist, you’re always working that divide-and-conquer angle, keeping the masses fighting with each other on grounds of race, gender and political leanings. This fills the masses with a sense of purpose and moral righteousness, while ensuring they never divert their fighting energies towards you and the rest of the parasite class.

But I’m not saying this was a hoax. Nosiree. Not me. I just spot interesting anomalies and report on them. People can make up their own minds.

‘Conservative’ Bloke Who Argues With ‘Woke’ People Gets Shot

I never paid much attention to Charlie Kirk, but the snippets I did see evinced an avidly pro-Trump, pro-Israel character. In the Gospel According to Smart People, life’s too short to follow people who think a bloated orange sex predator and a highly racist country that gets off on genocide are the shit.

The official Charlie Kirk story is that he was a 31 year-old political activist, influencer and founder of Turning Point USA, a registered non-profit that championed ‘conservative’ causes to the younger demographic.

I cringe every time I have to use the word conservative in this context, because Trump - once an avowed Democrat, whose wedding was attended by the likes of Bill and Hillary Clinton, a known sex pest who openly boasted about unceremoniously grabbing women by their private parts - is about as conservative as a Diddy party.

Turning Point USA, like most of these wealthy ‘non-profits’, has a murky background. It’s latest 990 form claims it is “ORGANIZED AND OPERATED EXCLUSIVELY FOR EDUCATIONAL AND CHARITABLE PURPOSES IN ACCORDANCE WITH SECTION 501(C)(3), TO EMPOWER INFORMED CIVIC AND CULTURAL ENGAGEMENT GROUNDED IN AMERICAN EXCEPTIONALISM AND A POSITIVE SPIRIT OF ACTION.”

Sure thing.

In reality, Turning Point is a political organization. The organization was exposed in 2017 for secretly funneling money to conservative student government campaigns, supposedly to diminish leftist influence on university campuses.

Turning Point USA’s 990 for the 2023 FY states it began the year with net assets of US $14 million, and finished the year with $18 million.

The 990 form also shows Kirk, now being incessantly portrayed as a tireless, selfless champion of Truth, Justice, and the American Way, was drawing almost US $400,000 annually for a 40-hour work week. The 990 lists six other executives each receiving hundreds of thousands of dollars in annual remuneration.

It’s fair to say that kind of money wasn’t raised from selling Turning Point tees and Charlie Kirk coffee mugs, so where exactly did it come from?

The 2023 990 reveals that, since 2019 alone, the organization has received over US $339 million in gifts and grants.

That’s some major coin for an outfit presenting itself as a grassroots non-profit organization.

Normally, Turning Point USA is opposed to “safe spaces”. However, when it comes to identifying who its wealthy donors are, it suddenly embraces the concept of a safe haven where people can escape accountability.

When you scroll down to the section of the 990 that provides plenty of space to list contributors, you are instead greeted with the word “RESTRICTED”.

Nothing to see here folks, move along.

How about that.

When the International Business Times asked Kirk just who was funding his lucrative gig, he replied by email, “To answer your question, no I will not disclose private giving amounts. Some people like the amount of their charitable giving to remain anonymous so we wish to honor that request.”

Nothing to see here folks, now move along.

IBT managed to unmask numerous wealthy individuals and families who had donated to Turning Point USA, but the listed donation amounts don’t even begin to explain how it was able to accumulate a whopping $340 million in gifts and grants in just 4 years.

So Kirk and Turning Point weren’t being straight with us. But that’s hardly where the shitefookery surrounding this character ends.

Book About Kirk’s Shooting Published - the Day Before He Was Shot

Kirk was supposedly shot and fatally wounded on September 10, 2025.

On September 11, an infamous day in psy-op history, a flood of social media posts appeared identifying a newly-released book titled, “The Shooting of Charlie Kirk: A Comprehensive Account of the Utah Valley University Attack, the Aftermath, and America’s Response.”

The author name of “Anastasia J Casey” appears to be a fabricated pseudonym.



Writing, publishing and then making available a 69-page book about something that happened the previous day, and even discussing the “aftermath”, is in itself a remarkable feat.

But when you publish the book the day before the fatal shooting is alleged to have occurred, you’re really dealing with some next-level talent.

All the usual suspects rushed to explain away this glaring anomaly.

The Daily Guardian took the feigned moral piety route, blaming ‘conspiracy theorists’ and declaring “Most likely, it is a sophisticated and malevolent hoax intended to spread false information, gain recognition, or make fun of the victim and his supporters by taking advantage of a tragic real-life incident.”

Fact-fudging outfits like PolitiFact and LeadStories had a simpler explanation. "Due to a technical issue, the date of publication that had been displayed for this title, while it was briefly listed, was incorrect, and we apologize for any confusion this may have caused," Amazon said in its statement. "The title was published late in the afternoon on September 10th."

However, the book also has a listing at ISBNsearch.org for a hardcover version, which also shows a publication date of September 9.

It’s possible the book was listed by some lark, perhaps trying to alert people to the possibility this entire event was a staged hoax.

Or perhaps it was listed by malevolent actors with the goal of pre-emptively discrediting ‘conspiracy theorists’.

Why would they need to do that?

Your 33 Tons of Masonic Manure Is Here, Where Would You Like Us To Dump It?

The number “33” has a special significance in the cult of Freemasonry, to which most members of the parasite class belong. From the pre-orchestrated Port Arthur massacre that convinced Australians to surrender their guns, to the Global COVID Con that convinced people to get injected with toxic junk, no good psy-op is complete without sneaking the number 33 in there somewhere.

The Port Arthur massacre was a mass-shooting conducted with high-level military precision, falsely blamed on Martin Bryant, a young man with a reported IQ of 66 (33 x 2).

The WEF-linked Novak Djokovic, who had the entire anti-vaxxx movement feeling sorry for him, revealed where his true allegiances lie in a bizarre on-court speech at the 2024 Australian Open:

By way of remarkable coincidence (seems to be more and more of those happening these days), the Charlie Kirk shooting event has the 33 stamp all over it.

I’m not saying this was a hoax. I’m not saying it was not a hoax. The only thing I say with certainty is that I love cannoli, dogs, nice weather and steep climbs on my bike.

The rest? You make up your own mind.

And consider that every single day, your mind is being played with by people who do not have your best interests at heart.

