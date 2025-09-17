We are told that Charlie Kirk was fatally shot on September 10 at Utah Valley University.

The current president of UVU is one Astrid S. Tuminez. To say Tuminez has solid globalist form would be an understatement. Her past consultancies/jobs/chair positions include gigs for the World Bank, AIG Global Investment, Microsoft (Singapore regional director), Brunswick Warburg, the US Institute of Peace, and the Moscow office of the Harvard Project on Strengthening Democratic Institutions.

In 2012, she authored a report on “Women’s Leadership in Asia”, supported by the Asia Society and the Rockefeller Foundation. She sits on the Carnegie Corporation board of trustees and is a permanent member of the Council on Foreign Relations.

It should come as little surprise by now that Tuminez is also a member of the World Economic Forum, the sinister, technocratic ‘think tank’ founded by Henry Kissinger protege Klaus Shwab.

But hey, this is all just a remarkable coincidence, right?

Yet Another Thoughtful Hitman Who Leaves Helpful Clues Behind

The alleged shooter of Kirk, we are told, is a 22-year-old by the name of Tyler James Robinson. According to the FBI, he shot Kirk at 12:23 pm on Wednesday, September 10.

He supposedly used this gun to do so:

Robinson, so the official tale goes, “vanished” off a roof and into the woods after the shooting. We are told the weapon above — an “imported” .30-06-caliber Mauser bolt-action rifle — was discovered wrapped in a towel by investigators, laying in the woods.

Why, when he had already successfully escaped, did Robinson dump the supposedly broken down and concealed gun in close proximity to the university campus?

Why did he abandon a gun allegedly containing bullet casings engraved with “transgender and anti-fascist ideology”.

Why did a guy with sufficient wherewithal to pull off a successful one-shot sniper assassination choose to leave such important clues near the scene?

Because in the world of bullshit psy-ops, the villain is always smart enough to evade detection and shoot someone from a distance, but always dumb enough to leave helpful clues about their identity and motives.

The Gun Story Completely Breaks Down - Literally

Robinson allegedly dumped the gun while high-tailing it on foot through the wooded area.

This is where the official story begins to fold in on itself.

By all accounts, the Mauser is not a quick-and-easy gun to break down (disassemble). However, the ‘experts’ are claiming the shooter did just that, “within seconds”.

“There are aftermarket accessories that would allow you to break this gun down,” one such ‘expert’ claimed the day after the shooting.

Here’s a video of a most athletic crisis actor the shooter running across the rooftop and jumping off the building. The camera helpfully follows him, indicating it is either a high end item capable of tracking subjects from a considerable distance or that an operator was watching the shooter live.

This in itself raises a number of pertinent questions: If UVU can afford such capable cameras, it can also afford to position them in multiple locations around campus. I’m sure the globalists want to ensure the important asset they have in Tuminez is well protected.

So where is the additional footage from those cameras? Where is the footage of the shooter arriving on the rooftop and assembling the Mauser?

If an operator was manually tracking the actor shooter, how did he identify him from a distance so quickly, literally within seconds of the shot being fired?

You can see that, as the ‘shooter’ climbs over the edge of the roof and drops to the ground below, he is holding something. Right before he climbs over the edge, he puts that something down onto the roof. The shape of that something is not consistent with a longarm firearm, nor a bag containing such a gun - irrespective of whether it is assembled or disassembled.

That something does not look like the fully packed backpack the ‘shooter’ allegedly wore when making his way to the roof (see images below).

But let’s humor the FBI for a moment and pretend the shooter did break down his rifle “within seconds” and successfully concealed it, only to inexplicably dump it in nearby woods.

Why then, does the photo of the retrieved firearm show an assembled gun?

Crime Scene Investigation Rule #1: Don’t tamper with the evidence.

Photograph it exactly as you find it, then bag it exactly as you found it. You simply do not put together a disassembled gun that was allegedly used in an assassination at the scene, just so the New York Post has a cool picture to run.

Is That a Rifle in Your Trousers or are You Just Happy to See Me

Curiously, there is no video footage of the ‘shooter’ making his way to the top of the roof. The ‘authorities’, however, quickly released a couple of poor quality photos of the ‘shooter’ ascending a flight of stairs to the roof.

Two days later, they released these higher resolution images:

Thank you, Utah Department of Public Safety, for proving once and for all the official Kirk shooting story is complete and utter nonsense.

As you can see in the photos, the so-called ‘shooter’ is not carrying a rifle.

A longarm like the Mauser, which is over 1 meter in length, simply will not disassemble and fit into that backpack.

As for the truly absurd notion that he hid the rifle in his pants … he clearly didn’t. There is absolutely nothing suggestive of a gun strapped to those skinny-ass legs in the photos above.

Look at the degree of knee flexion he achieves in those photos. For those of you with a penchant for seeing things that aren’t there, go ahead: Strap a 50+ cm length of steel pipe to each leg, put on some jeans, then walk up and down some stairs. Be sure to post the footage so we can all have a good laugh at your expense.

But What About the Video of Him Getting Shot?

“But what about the blood?”, object people who think everything they see on TV is real.

It saddens me to think that, after decades of watching blood stream and spurt in movie scenes that anyone over 5 knows are fake, that I need to explain the concept of fake bleeding scenes to anyone.

Further, we are now in the AI age, where you can create fake bleeding effects without even needing fake blood.

Here’s the close-up video footage of Kirk getting ‘shot’. PLEASE NOTE this footage contains graphic depictions of violence and is presented for educational purposes only.

Anyone who’s ever attended an accident, shooting or stabbing scene can tell you that footage is phonier than a Chinese Prada bag.

As the video notes, the blood gushes out in a most curious flow pattern. Further, if such copious blood flow were anything other than AI-generated, it would be guaranteed to quickly turn a clean white t-shirt into a red-stained, blood-soaked mess. But it doesn’t. Excepting a narrow streak on his chest, the t-shirt remains whiter than a Colgate smile.

Kirk is then not placed on a stretcher and rushed to hospital by ambulance. Nope, instead more crisis actors his ‘security’ drag him Corey Comparatore-style to an SUV, and drive off to who knows where.

If you still believe this nonsensical tale, I really don’t know what to say, except that you are the exact kind of person who emboldens evil people in power to do evil things. After all, stupid stunts require a stupid audience to be believed.

