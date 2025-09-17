Anthony Colpo’s Substack

Anthony Colpo’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Amaterasu Solar's avatar
Amaterasu Solar
1d

There is a very long list of things that make zero sense if this was an organic event. But if it was a hoax (no One died) psyop, everything looks perfect for that.

Thank You for yet more evidence that explains a psyop and not an organic affair.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 replies
Sane Francisco's avatar
Sane Francisco
1d

“Yet Another Thoughtful Hitman Who Leaves Helpful Clues Behind”… ell oh ell!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
68 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Anthony Colpo
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture