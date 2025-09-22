Anthony Colpo’s Substack

Anthony Colpo’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Concerned Citizen's avatar
Concerned Citizen
1h

Bravo Anthony! On point as always.!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
The BarefootHealer's avatar
The BarefootHealer
1h

"The only thing necessary for the triumph of bullshit is that good men should do nothing to identify and neutralize it." - Edmundo Burkarelli.

So going on a t-shirt. 😉

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Anthony Colpo
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture