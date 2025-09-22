The field of science is by no means perfect. Its practitioners are only human, and those funded by vested interests routinely sell their souls in exchange for financial incentives.

That said, science has contributed far more to the betterment of humanity than politics could ever hope to.

Scientists discover useful things. They cured rickets, beri beri, and kwashiorkor. They gave us electricity and lighting. They gave us cars, and then fuel injection and crumple zones to make those cars safer and more efficient.

Politicians and their campaigners, in contrast, gave us bullshit. They continue to give us bullshit. Big, steaming, never-ending piles of mierda del toro.

Politicians start wars, facilitate psy-ops, impose taxes, rort the public purse, introduce laws that diminish our freedoms, and hang out with sex predators. While scientists innovate and contribute, politicians are by and large a pack of leeches that extract.

Innovation Factor = 0. Sleaze & Corruption Factor = Off the charts.

It is highly instructive, therefore, to examine the ways in which scientists and politicians communicate their ideas to the world.

The primary mode of communication in the field of science is the written word. This is in total contrast to politics, where oratory is the key form of communication.

The most common venues for the written word of science are what are known as scientific journals.

If you’ve ever read more than a handful of journal articles, you quickly notice something:

They are written in a very dry, matter-of-fact style.

Journal editors and peer reviewers do not care for personality or charisma or cutesy phrases or funny anecdotes or the exercising of artistic license. Submit an article with those attributes and it will come back with lots of red lines scrawled through the text.

Journal editors and peer reviewers want facts. They want data that support those facts.

During a live debate, a shifty participant can claim “research by X shows Y causes Z, so take that!” then quickly move on without ever having to provide supporting documentation. That won’t fly with a journal paper. If you make a claim that is not backed by your own data or by previous research, the journal will promptly demand supportive evidence.

If you don’t have that supportive evidence, you can’t call the peer reviewers and attempt to sway them with your ‘charismatic’ penchant for smooth talk, because peer review, unless performed by climate change hucksters at East Anglia and University of Pennsylvania, is anonymous.

Science does not progress by holding televised ‘debates’ or self-aggrandizing “Prove Me Wrong!” stunts. Instead, scientists put their ideas to paper, and these papers are then distributed around the world in hard copy and digital form. Readers can then sit down in their own time and examine them carefully, without the distraction of some activist ear-bashing them while they try to concentrate.

They can reread the papers as many times as they wish, making notes, highlighting discrepancies, and cross-checking references.

All the usual logical fallacies that routinely win debates won’t even get off the ground in a properly-reviewed journal paper.

Sure, sometimes the process goes awry. Especially when big money interests like the drug industry are involved. When a drug fails to show efficacy in any of the pre-ordained endpoints, the researchers can slyly chop and change endpoints, or combine pre-existing endpoints until they get something that achieves statistical significance.

But astute readers can still pick this up. They can publicly criticize the researchers by saying, “hey, you clearly stipulated these endpoints in your study protocol, but then you moved the goalposts. What gives?”

Or they can point out that, ”yes, you managed to mix and match endpoints until you got a statistically significant result, but how can it be clinically significant when the drug saved zero lives and presented zero hospitalizations for the very disease it is supposed to treat?”

Contrast the scientific method of communication with the oral transmission of verbal diarrhea that dominates the field of politics and political activism. Politicians and activists make statements designed to trigger, not your inner detective, but your emotions.

By targeting your emotions, they bypass your critical faculties. They sway you by preventing you from thinking the matter through, and instead winning over your feelings.

While peer-reviewed papers and the subsequent exchanges they trigger are considered the gold standard of communication in science, oral debates are considered the penultimate form of political exchange.

Very few, if any, voters ever sit down to read a document by each candidate thoroughly outlining their policies, the rationale behind them, and how they will be funded. Instead, they tune into an incessantly hyped ‘Great Debate’ between two ageing narcissists. Most people who watch these debates have already picked their ‘side’, so are watching more from the perspective of a sports fan than a detached observer seeking factual clarification. When their preferred candidate makes a witty remark or fields a clever comeback, they experience a dopamine hit, as if watching their favorite team score a goal. This process has nothing to do with advancing knowledge; it is entertainment, a form of digital masturbation whose primary purpose is to reinforce what one has already committed to believing.

Shonky Debate Tactics to Look Out For

Among the most prominent of political activists in recent times was Charlie Kirk. Contrary to the image he and his handlers carefully crafted, Kirk was not an intellectual powerhouse. Far from it. His positions were simplistic and, more often than not, hopelessly wrong.

To successfully convey ideas that are deeply flawed requires a number of key propaganda techniques. This is where Kirk excelled - at least when ‘debating’ opponents inexperienced in dealing with his brand of argumentative chicanery.

Nathan M. F. Charles is an attorney, former federal prosecutor and national security official. So it’s fair to say he knows a thing or two about effective argumentation. He’s written an excellent dissection - one that deserves far more attention that what it’s currently getting - on Kirk’s style of ‘debate’.

Below are some of the dubious tactics used by Kirk to advance his arguments. At the end of this article, you’ll see just how quickly they broke down when Kirk found himself in an unfamiliar situation - namely, arguing with people who were wise to his bullshit.

Style Over Substance, Victory Over Decency

When your arguments lack substance, you are forced to rely heavily on style and persona. Kirk and his handlers manufactured a facade of confidence, boldness and invincibility.

Maintaining this facade meant doing their best to avoid capable debaters and instead targeting college age students ill-equipped to deal with Kirk’s tactics.

These students were presented as objects of ridicule, representatives of evil “WOKE” culture that were promptly “DESTROYED” by the all-knowing Kirk.

I find it a disturbing reflection of our society when young and often well-meaning students, still in their formative years, are portrayed as evil villains. I find something inherently sick about them being “DESTROYED” in a gratuitous, digital equivalent of the old feed-Christians-to-the-lions spectacles.

There's a famous unattributed quote (no, it wasn’t from Churchill) that says, "if you're not a socialist at 20 you've got no heart, if you're still one at 40 you've got no head."

Young folks are often idealistic, and there’s nothing wrong with that. The job of us old toots is to guide this idealism and its accompanying enthusiasm in the right direction - not to make a mockery of it. When you prefer to ridicule, lampoon and publicly humiliate youngsters rather than guide them, you are not a “hero”.

There is another four letter word which far more aptly describes your type.

Kirk was arrogant, confrontational, and sought to belittle rather than to enlighten his opponents. A key facet of this belittlement was humor. He carried an arsenal of one-liners and clever comebacks, guaranteed to raise the mirth of his admirers. The effect was to turn his opponents, no matter how valid their arguments, into a laughing stock. This went beyond entertainment, which was a core facet of Kirk’s shtick; it was a form of psychological warfare, aimed at demoralizing the opponent by making them a subject of amusement.

The Gish Gallop

Kirk was a prolific practitioner of the Gish gallop. This is a tactic in which the bad faith debater attempts to overwhelm their opponent by presenting an excessive number of arguments, without regard for their accuracy or strength. The bad actor does this with a rapidity that makes it impossible for the opponent to address the specious arguments in the available time. This creates the illusion that the opponent cannot factually address the arguments of the bad actor.

Gish galloping prioritizes the quantity of the bad actor’s arguments at the expense of their quality. It is a virtual enactment of the “if you can’t blind them with brilliance, baffle them with bullshit” principle.

It’s not uncommon for people to wander off on tangents during conversations. However, a debate deals with a specific question, and it is incumbent on the participants to focus on that question. If one or more participants cannot or will not do this, it is the role of the moderator to reign them in and impel them to stay on topic.

A common feature of Kirk’s pseudo-debates was the total absence of a moderator.

Scapegoating, Shifting Blame, Feigning Empathy

I’m not fond of abortion, especially the abhorrent practice of killing live fetuses. Nonetheless, if I were to pen a piece on the subject, I’d endeavor to stick to the facts.

Unlike Charlie Kirk.

He repeatedly claimed large numbers of women were denied informed consent before having an abortion, implying a deliberate and surreptitious campaign by, well, someone, to trick them. Not surprisingly, he never presented a shred of evidence for this claim. Informed consent is a standard requirement for procedures such as abortion. Further, as a highly publicized and constantly debated procedure that has been legally available in the US for over fifty years, it defies reality to maintain substantial numbers of women don’t really know what’s transpiring when they seek and go through with the procedure.

So why lie about it?

As Charles points out, Kirk was being strategic. With around one in four American women having an abortion by age 45, a large chunk of the population has either had an abortion or knows someone who has.

So how does one go about pandering to their ‘conservative’ base while not potentially alienating a large chunk of potential recruits?

Easy. Portray women who get abortions as the victims. Shift the blame by casting physicians as Machiavellian and women as dupes. By absolving women of personal responsibility for abortion, Kirk “preserved a recruiting pathway for people with personal or relational ties to abortion while still feeding outrage. The narrative was not designed to clarify or reduce harm. It was designed to mobilize anger, expand his base, and channel people toward his movement.”

The ultimate absurdity of all this is that conservatives are supposed to place a premium on personal responsibility and accountability. In reality, conservative activists are just like those of any other political leaning - their emphasis is on perpetuating misleading, self-serving bullshit.

Pretending to Share Common Ground

You see this one a lot, especially when the bad faith actor realizes he is losing ground. He will say something like “we both agree that …” or “you agree that…”, and then state something to which the opponent never actually agreed to.

The tactic here is to put forward some contention, of peripheral relevance to the debate topic, and impress upon the audience that the opponent agrees with this contention. The goal is to strengthen the bad faith debater’s position by making it seem he has won the agreement of his opponent, when that simply isn’t the case.

If you are debating with someone and they ask, “can we agree that…”, realize they are pulling this ruse on you by feigning a desire to find common ground. Kirk tries it on in the videos below, but for an especially grating demonstration of this shady tactic, check out the ‘debate’ between Andrew Kaufman and documented liar Steve Kirsch.

Evasions, Distortions, Half-Truths, Outright Lies

This is where we really get to the guts of the matter. No matter how much confidence he projects, no matter how many one-liners he comes armed with, the bad faith debater must still act out the pretense of being an expert on the topic up for debate.

As such, a fundamental tactic of such debaters is the liberal use of distortions, half truths, outright lies and the avoidance of inconvenient facts. If anyone brings up those inconvenient facts during a debate, then the bad actor quickly maneuvers to steer the conversation in another direction.

Kirk was an avid practitioner of this dishonesty, a prime example being his dogged insistence that Israel’s ongoing slaughter of innocent Palestinians was justified by the alleged events of October 7. Kirk’s defense of the IDF genocide campaign is what brings him under fire, and to the very edge of his composure, in the first video at the end of this article.

It takes an especially disgusting, callous and sociopathic type of character to insist the murder of children is justified by the alleged actions of a group those children have nothing to do with.

Kirk’s “But. Hamas!” argument allowed no room for mention of the fact the last Palestinian election was in 2006, which means the overwhelming majority of Palestinians alive today were too young to possibly have voted for the Israel-sponsored outfit that was surreptitiously foisted upon them.

Kirk routinely repeated the canned IDF propaganda pertaining to October 7, safe in the knowledge most listeners were unaware just what utter nonsense it all was.

Kirk never mentioned the pre-October 7 history of the region.

He never mentions the critical bit about Zionists starting this entire problem in the late 1800s when - their God having failed to provide the desired real estate - they began lobbying the UK, and later the UN and US, for their so-called "Promised Land".

Kirk never mentioned the 1947 UNSCOP report confirming the population of Palestine at the end of 1946 was comprised of 1,203,000 Arabs (65%) and 608,000 Jews (33%). Nor that the only reason there were that many Jews (up from 13% in 1922) was due mainly to immigration. In anticipation of the imminent land grab, Jews had been encouraged by Zionists to move to Israel, often illegally.

Yep. Illegal. Immigration.

I thought conservatives hated that.

Kirk never mentions that, in 1945, Arabs were the majority landowners in every single district in Palestine.

Kirk ‘forgot’ the bit about the UK seizing Palestine from the Turks at the end of WW1 and, instead of giving it back to the majority Arab population (which would have avoided the situation we have now) decided to hang onto it, while Zionists lobbied and Jewish terror groups went on a mass-killing and bombing spree.

He never mentioned the hideously evil Jewish terror groups like Lehi and Irgun, and their long history of wanton murder and rape.

Kirk never mentioned the 1948 Deir Yassin massacre, in which up to 254 innocent unarmed villagers were gratuitously murdered by Israeli terrorists. Men were paraded on the back of trucks in a twisted humiliation ritual, then shot dead. Women were raped and then murdered, during this and other massacres by Zionist terrorists. The incident was wholly unprovoked; these were innocent Palestinian villagers going about their daily chores.

Among the satanic scum who took part in the Deir Yassin butchery was one Menachem Begin. He became the sixth Prime Minister of Israel.

Kirk never told you any of this. Why not? Because like all shameless bullshitters, he came prepackaged with an agenda that didn’t fare well in the presence of contradictory and verifiable facts.

Kirk never shared with his audiences just who gave us the car and truck bomb. It wasn't the IRA or Sicilian mafia. Nope, they got that bright idea from Jewish terror groups!

Like all demented defenders of pedicide, Kirk’s rantings about Hamas fastidiously avoided any mention of who really started Hamas.

Kirk’s agenda allowed no room for admitting Israel lied through its teeth about what happened on October 7.

It allowed no room for telling audiences how Israel lied about the mythical "mass rapes" and how, when a UN commission set out to investigate the rape claims, Israel refused to cooperate (see here, here, here).

Kirk’s dishonest agenda allowed no room for discussing how Israel lied about the babies it claimed were beheaded and burned by Hamas.

Kirk’s agenda wasn’t compatible with discussion of how the IDF - originally formed from the pre-1948 Jewish terror groups - intentionally killed its own soldiers on October 7.

It sure as heck wasn’t compatible with telling audiences how the IDF admitted it killed its own personnel on October 7 "in immense and complex quantity”.

Kirk’s agenda could not allow him to acknowledge Israel’s Hannibal Directive, which officially endorses this behavior.

Promote pedicide, get an Israeli roundabout named after you. Souls are sold pretty cheaply these days, it seems.

Kirk’s agenda could not even begin to allow him to acknowledge October 7 was a blatant psy-op. Israel, despite planning knowing of the attack for up to a year, did nothing to stop it.

Then when this supposedly 'surprise' attack kicked off, Nutty Yahoo ordered the IDF to stand down for seven hours.

You read that right - seven hours.

"Hey Benji, we got a situation! Those Hamas bastards we sponsor are running around mass-raping women and burning babies in microwaves!"

"Really? Those savages can use microwaves?! Bugger me! Tell you what, let's get sloshed on arak for the next seven hours while we work out what to do!"

“Sounds like a plan!”

October 7 was clearly a pre-orchestrated event, staged to provide a pretext for the subsequent genocide in which at least 65,000 Palestinians (mostly civilians) have been murdered. The excuse put forward by the Callous C**t Crowd is that, hey, the Palestinians deserved it because they supported Hamas.

No, Israel supported Hamas.

"In 1981, Brig. Gen. Yitzhak Segev, Israel’s military governor of Gaza, told me he was giving money to the Muslim Brotherhood, the precursor of Hamas, on instruction of the Israeli authorities. The funding was intended to tilt power from both Communist and Palestinian nationalist movements in Gaza, which is considered more threatening than the fundamentalists." -David K. Shipler, New York Times’s Jerusalem bureau chief from 1979 to 1984

In 1992, Israeli military intelligence whistleblower, Ari Ben-Menashe, revealed how Israeli intelligence agencies were using “Palestinian terrorists” to sabotage the Palestinian cause: “The slush fund helped finance the intelligence community’s “black” operation around the world. These included funding Israeli-controlled “Palestinian terrorists” who would commit crimes in the name of the Palestinian revolution but were actually pulling them off, usually unwittingly, as part of the Israeli propaganda machine.”

There are many more examples here, but let's fast forward to more recent times.

In February 2020, former Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman revealed Prime Minister Netanyahu secretely asked Qatar to keep funding Hamas: Mossad chief Yossi Cohen and the top officer of the Israel Defense Forces in charge of Gaza, Herzi Halevi, visited Qatar earlier this month on the instruction of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to plead with its leaders to continue the periodical payments to Hamas, Yisrael Beytenu party chief Avigdor Liberman claimed Saturday night. “Both Egypt and Qatar are angry with Hamas and planned to cut ties with them. Suddenly Netanyahu appears as the defender of Hamas, as though it was an environmental organization. This is a policy of submission to terror,” he said, adding that Israel was paying Hamas “protection money” to maintain the calm. With Israel’s approval, Qatar since 2018 has periodically provided millions of dollars in cash to Hamas to pay for fuel for the Strip’s power plant, allow the group to pay its civil servants and provide aid to tens of thousands of impoverished families.

This is all a bit different to the simplistic “Israel can do no wrong because Hamas! October 7!” bromides incessantly spewed by the likes of Kirk, isn’t it?

Honest discussion draws upon the facts, no matter how unpleasant or unfashionable they may be.

Dishonest debate relies on trickery, on selectively and carefully packaged soundbites designed to fool your audience into accepting your fallacious arguments.

On that note, I present you with the videos that Kirk never wanted you to see, certainly not in their entirety (true to his nature, Kirk included strategically edited versions on his social media).

In May of this year, Kirk took his show to the UK, where he took on students at Cambridge University. Let’s just say things didn’t go too well for him.

The first video is a most illuminating snippet featuring one of the especially memorable debates. Kirk’s opponent is Sammy McDonald, a former president and debates officer of the Cambridge Union Society.

It quickly becomes evident McDonald is neither impressed nor intimidated by Kirk.

McDonald takes the stand accompanied by raucous applause. Kirk responds by raising his eyebrows and demonstratively downing a glass of water, an attempt to show indifference and dominance.

From the word go, it is clear Kirk is being taken into unfamiliar and uncomfortable territory, the kind he’s not normally forced to traverse when belittling far less experienced opponents.

As Kirk starts to drown, he throws everything he has at the young Brit. He tries pompous lecturing, the Gish gallop, the “we both agree” ruse, and spraying his opponent with his usual rapid-fire barrage of fallacious nonsense.

When that doesn’t work, he loses his composure.

At 9:00, Kirk becomes visibly angry (check out the facial reaction of the young female audience member immediately to Kirk’s right).

Kirk starts stuttering and losing his train of thought - the very thing he loved to ridicule flustered young US students for doing.

It is here that the Kirk fraud is unmasked for all to see. It’s not just his limp-dicked Trump defenses, nor his galling portrayal of the genocidal IDF as some sort of downtrodden Doctors Without Borders unit that never gets credit for all the wonderful humanitarian things it does, like dropping flyers on Gazans to let them know their houses are about to be blown to smithereens.

It’s not just Kirk’s outright lies (Trump did not broker a ceasefire between India and Pakistan, for example).

It’s the confirmation that Kirk’s entire persona - the boldness, confidence, calmness, the air of intellectual omnipotence - was a complete farce. The laidback alpha vibe was a shambolic construct, one that instantly vaporized the moment he faced a capable opponent.

While Kirk’s anger at being shown up gets the better of him, McDonald remains unflappable. He doesn’t get angry, he doesn’t stutter, and he keeps pulling Kirk back to the topic at hand.

When Kirk tries to create a strawman argument about Trump being better than Biden, McDonald calmly reminds Kirk he is not a fan of Biden either.

When Kirk egregiously feigns moral indignation at being interrupted by McDonald, the latter promptly shoots back, "You're famous for not interrupting?"

Here’s the video with McDonald. Below is the complete video in which Kirk gets upstaged by numerous other UK students. It’s not hard to work out why Kirk’s platforms never published the full, unedited versions.

"The only thing necessary for the triumph of bullshit is that good men should do nothing to identify and neutralize it." - Edmundo Burkarelli.

