Sweet Stupidity (Part 1): Is Sugar Really as Bad as Alcohol, Cocaine & Heroin?
Hey everyone,
for the last couple of weeks I’ve been suffering a debilitating condition which scientists refer to as SWS (Spain Withdrawal Syndrome). This is a serious malady that afflicts people returning from Spain to locations where the mountains are way smaller, stunning girls are much rarer, and a bottle of anise costs AU $50.00 instead of a mere €…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Anthony Colpo’s Substack to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.