The official party line spouted by soy industry-sponsored researchers, like the prolific Mark Messina, is that soy ingestion “does not have feminizing effects on men.”

Of course, he would say that.

Mark Messina, we learn in the small print of one of his many pro-soy commentary papers, "regularly consults for companies that manufacture and/or sell soyfoods and/or isoflavone supplements, and he is the executive director of the Soy Nutrition Institute, a science-based organization that is funded in part by the soy industry and the United Soybean Board."

The Soy Nutrition Institute is an industry-created and funded group whose purpose is to shill the alleged benefits of soy products. It was founded in 2004 by the United Soybean Board.

Far be it from me to ever suggest that researchers who receive substantial sums of money from the industry they are defending would ever be anything less than 100% impartial and scientifically accurate in their conclusions.

The pro-vegetarian Messina is also an adjunct professor at Loma Linda University, owned and run by the pro-vegetarian religion known as Seventh-day Adventism. He has co-authored the pro-soy, pro-vegetarian books The Simple Soybean and Your Health, The Vegetarian Way, The Dietitian's Guide to Vegetarian Diets, and is editor of a peer-reviewed journal on vegetarian nutrition entitled Vegetarian Nutrition: An International Journal.

Far be it from me to ever suggest that researchers who are part of the intensely dogmatic world of vegetarianism would ever be intensely dogmatic about something like soy, which has become a staple protein-replacement source for vegetarians and vegans around the world.

Nevertheless, a lot of folks remained unconvinced. For over two decades, despite intense industry-funded propaganda, soy has established a reputation as a feminizing food. The term “soy boy” even entered the common vernacular, a derogatory term used to portray the male target as weak or feminine.