Some Uncomfortable Truths About Sexual Assault: The Failure of MeToo, the Evil of Dating Apps & Much More
Thanks to #MeToo and the likes of Harvey Weinstein, Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell and Prince Andrew, sexual predation has become a hot topic in recent times.
The problem is, much of the discussion is just useless virtue-signalling and feminist venting that contains little in the way of practical advice.
The incidence of sexual assault has increased…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Anthony Colpo’s Substack to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.