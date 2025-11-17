Many of us will suffer shoulder pain at some point in our lives. After lower back and knee pain, shoulder pain is estimated to be the third most common reason for presenting to primary care with a musculoskeletal complaint (Lucas et al, 2022).

A large chunk of shoulder injuries are rotator cuff disorders. It’s become a default assumption that if you have a rotator cuff issue, the problem was caused and/or is being aggravated by “impingement”.

The Shoulder Impingement Syndrome theory holds that soft tissues in your shoulder get jammed between the bony structures. In turn, these soft tissues become “irritated”, “inflamed” and even torn. This allegedly leads to a vicious cycle where the inflamed and damaged tissues deteriorate even further thanks to continued “impingement”.

But is this actually true?