He promised to drain the swamp - only to fill his team with swamp-dwellers.

He signed into effect the mass-poisoning campaign known as “Operation Warp Speed”. He continued to effusively praise the toxic drugs masquerading as ‘vaccines’, even after it became abundantly clear they were harmful and often deadly.

He received millions for his first inauguration fund from companies like Pfizer.

He gave the plum job of Secretary of Labor to Alexander Acosta, the same US attorney who was instrumental in securing a sweetheart deal for Epstein’s initial prosecution. That deal saw the matter hushed up and contained a clause to grant all potential co-conspirators immunity from future prosecution. After being appointed Secretary of Labor, Acosta promptly announced he was slashing funding to the agency primarily responsible for combating child trafficking.

The paint was blasted off the Epstein whitewash in 2019, after which it became common knowledge Trump and Epstein had once been good friends. Trump told New York magazine in 2002 that he’d been friends with Epstein for fifteen years, and praised the latter as “a terrific guy” who was “a lot of fun to be with” and who liked women “on the younger side.”

During Trump’s first year in office (2017), drone attacks in another American killing campaign, “Operation Freedom”, more than tripled.

During his reign, US debt continued to increase to all-time highs. By the end of his first term, Trump presided over a ravaged US economy, thanks to the Great COVID Con he helped enact.

Yet his followers lauded him as an anti-war, anti-trafficking, anti-corruption, pro-economy hero who was going to save the world from the ‘Deep State’.

They believed this in spite of the actual reality because the human mind has a remarkable capacity for self-delusion. Like most folks, Trump fans wanted a savior, someone to believe in, someone who was going to swoop in like Tarzan of the Jungle and rescue the world from the predators.

Fat chance. He was a predator himself.

In 2025, the Mango Mussolini was officially reinstalled to the Oval Office. He immediately dropped all pretense of MAGA and instead replaced it with MIGA. He kissed Zionist butt. He started deporting legal residents, for no other reason than they’d criticized the genocide in Palestine. In what looked to be some kind of humiliation ritual, Trump took on the role of servant and treated Netanyahu like he was President of the United States.

Trump ordered military strikes on Iran, claiming the latter was developing nuclear weapons. The US has been accusing Iran of developing nuclear weapons for over 20 years without proof. It’s the same fraudulent ‘weapons of mass destruction’ ruse that Bush Jr used on Iraq. Israelis initially cheered the totally unprovoked attacks, until they realized that, unlike starving Palestinians, Iran had the capacity to fight back.

Everybody’s got a mouth, until they get punched in the plan - Tike Myson.

Trump introduced a hare-brained, on-again-off-again tariff war against the rest of the world, including countries that had prostrated themselves before the US and allowed their territories to become military outposts for Uncle Sam.

His past relationship with Epstein still lingered like a foul stench, but Trump followers simply put clothes pegs on their nostrils and acted like it was no big deal. The pair weren’t close friends, they insisted, just two rich blokes who occasionally bumped into each other in Rich Bloke World.

Bollocks.

Trump on Ghislaine Maxwell: “I just wish her well, frankly.”

“Don’t you worry,” said the Trump acolytes, “he’ll release the Epstein files. The Epstein client list. The Epstein shopping list. All of it. Just you wait and see!”

Tsk tsk.

We all know how that turned out. Trump and his team aren’t the most athletic lot, but their contortionism on the Epstein matter would have turned an Olympic gymnast green with envy.

There was a list on Bondi’s desk. She said so. Until Team Trump suddenly did an about face and insisted there was no list.

Trump tried to divert attention away from the matter by snapping at a reporter, "Are you still talking about Jeffrey Epstein?”

Yes, we are, and you damn well know why, Orange Man.

“This guy's been talked about for years."

Yep. Slimy sex predators can have that effect on public discourse.

Trump fans were confused. Their hero was breaking his promise.

I mean, it’s not like a politician has ever done that before.

They were “disappointed.”

They had every right to be disappointed - with themselves.

If you ever find yourself admiring a guy who: acts like a total douchebag and sociopath; signed off on a biochemical war against Americans; praises toxic drugs; openly boasted about grabbing women by their private parts without permission; was close friends with a notorious sex offender; has been accused of sexual assault by not one, not two but over two dozen women; talks about his daughter like he wants to boink her; claims to be a master entrepreneur when the truth is he almost pissed away the entire fortune his father left him and was bailed out of certain bankruptcy by the Rothschilds, and; as US president demonstrates far greater loyalty to murderous Zionists than America, then you really need to have a good long chat with yourself.

Something went terribly wrong in that cabeza of yours, and you desperately need to fix it.

Share