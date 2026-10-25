On 27 July 2022, Science Translational Medicine published the research article “SARS-CoV-2 S2–targeted vaccination elicits broadly neutralizing antibodies” by Kevin W. Ng et al.

The paper was a load of fabricated garbage, but - unlike the numerous papers skeptical of vaccines and/or the COVID narrative that were pulled almost as soon as they were published - it took over 4 years for a retraction to eventuate.

According to the 2022 paper, Ng and all but two of his 20 co-authors hailed from The Francis Crick Institute in London. Registered as both a charity and company, the Institute claims to have “one of Europe’s biggest biomedical labs” and “more than 1,500 scientists working to understand health, disease and how life works.”

The Institute’s ‘partners’ include the UK Medical Research Council, University College London (UCL), Imperial College London (former home to Neil ‘Master of Disaster’ Ferguson), King's College London, Cancer Research UK, the Wellcome Trust, GSK, AstraZeneca, and Merck Sharp & Dohme (MSD).

One of Ng’s co-authors, Charles Swanton, has received “grant support from Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Bristol Myers Squibb, Roche-Ventana, Boehringer-Ingelheim, Archer Dx Inc., and Ono Pharmaceutical; is an AstraZeneca advisory board member and chief investigator for the MeRmaiD1 clinical trial; has consulted for Pfizer, Novartis, GlaxoSmithKline, MSD, Bristol Myers Squibb, Celgene, AstraZeneca, Illumina, Genentech, Roche-Ventana, GRAIL, Medicxi, Bicycle Therapeutics, and the Sarah Cannon Research Institute; has stock options in Apogen Biotechnologies, Epic Bioscience, and GRAIL; and has stock options and is a cofounder of Achilles Therapeutics.”

Another co-author, George Kassiotis, is listed as “a scientific cofounder and advisory board member of EnaraBio”, a biotech company whose prominent backers include Pfizer Ventures. Its collaborators include Boehringer Ingelheim, the world’s largest private pharmaceutical company.

Not exactly the kind of guys you’d expect to call bullshit on anything to do with the COVID charade.

The Ng Paper and the Spike Protein Wank

The 2022 paper by Ng et al was yet another addition to the monumental bolus of pseudoscience that pretends the non-existent Sars-Cov-2 ‘virus’ is real.

As part of the Sars-Cov-2 hoax, researchers developed a tale in which the virus features “spike proteins” that dig into your cell walls like those annoying little prickly seeds that get stuck in your socks when walking through an uncut grass field. This, so the story goes, allows the virus to gain entry into your cells.

The spike protein tale became an integral part of the COVID fraud, paving the way for dangerous Frankenjections allegedly containing mRNA, which in turn allegedly contained instructions for your cells to produce the spike protein. Why these alleged ‘vaccines’ should use this bizarre approach instead of the allegedly tried-and-true ‘inoculation’ approach of traditional vaccines was never coherently explained to the public.

The COVID charade was a monumental testament to just how incredibly gullible Joe and Jane Public really are. It was a patently obvious sham, as was the so-called ‘science’ establishing the existence of a ‘novel’ new virus dubbed Sars-Cov-2. I’m still waiting for the Chinese researchers who announced the ‘discovery’ of this non-existent virus to answer some rudimentary questions I sent them in 2023.

But not to worry - the general public has never been known to carefully think things through. Instead of listening to the considered arguments of skeptics, it prefers to ridicule them and instead take its cues from a bunch of corrupt, sexually deviant puppets.

And so the spike protein tale became an official tenet of the COVID ruse. As part of this tale, researchers claimed the spike protein consisted of two main parts: the S1 and S2 subunits.

The 2022 paper by Ng et al was a mouse-based study whose data, the authors claimed, “support the notion that S2 vaccination may better prepare the immune system to respond to the changing nature of the S1 subunit in SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern, as well as to future coronavirus zoonoses.”

Sure. This is like arguing whether garlic or leeks offer better protection against vampires, or whether Santa Claus prefers milk and cookies or a latte and biscotti.

They’re all moot arguments, because the underlying premises are all nonsense. There are no vampires, there is no Santa Claus, and there is no Sars-Cov-2.

Which means that when you are discussing these things as if they are true, you have to lie.

“Sweetie, Santa parks his reindeers and sleigh on the roof, comes down the chimney, and leaves presents for us!”

“But reindeers can’t fly, mom! And Santa can’t park on the roof, it’s too steep!”

“Uh, Santa has special reindeers that were built by Boeing. And our roof has an invisible helipad!”

“But mom, Santa’s fat! He can’t fit in the chimney! Nor can the BMX bike I got for Christmas last year!”

“Stop fat-shaming son, this can have negative emotional effects, including lowered self-esteem and the development of eating disorders, anxiety, body image disturbance, body dysmorphic disorder and depression.”

“I wasn’t shaming anyone, mom, simply pointing out that Santa Claus is overweight and can’t possibly fit through our chimney. Uncle Robert is right, Santa doesn’t exist!!”

See what happens when you ask the right questions?

Kevin W. Ng Admits to Lying

On 14 October 2026, the Executive Editor of Science journals and the Editor of Science Translational Medicine jointly announced they were retracting the 2022 article by Ng et al.

“After an investigation,” they wrote, “the Francis Crick Institute has concluded that fabricated data are present in Fig. 2, B and C, and that falsified images are present in fig. S6. The investigation concluded that the first author, Kevin W. Ng, was responsible for this, and he has admitted responsibility. Further, the existence of data fabrication casts doubt on some other experiments presented in the paper, for which primary data and samples are unavailable, precluding post hoc verification.”

“In agreement with the findings of the investigation, we are retracting the article. Authors Kevin W. Ng, Nikhail Faulker, Katja Finsterbusch, Mary Wu, Ruth Harvey, Saira Hussain, Yafei Liu, Svend Kjaer, Charles Swanton, Sonia Gandhi, Rupert Beale, Steve J. Gamblin, Peter Cherepanov, John McCauley, Rodney Daniels, Michael Howell, Andreas Wack, David L. V. Bauer, and George Kassiotis agreed with the Retraction. Authors Maria Greco and Hisashi Arase did not respond.”

So lead author Ng is bearing sole responsibility for the fabricated data. Based on the available information, it’s not possible to conclude whether he’s taking one for the team.

It is, however, truly remarkable that this guy had twenty co-authors, none of whom apparently cross-checked his data.

If they did double-check his data, not one apparently found any issue with it.

Science Translational Medicine bills itself as “the leading weekly online journal publishing translational research at the intersection of science, engineering and medicine.” It is published by the American Association for the Advancement of Science, which oversees the Science series of journals.

It now admits “primary data and samples are unavailable” for the 2022 paper. Apparently, the journals’s peer-review process involved simply accepting at face value the untenable gobbledegook about subunits, immunogenic epitopes, N-terminal domains, fusion peptides, and heptad repeats.

As did every other journal peer-review team that approved articles supportive of the COVID and ‘vaccination’ scams.

But Wait, There’s More

In January of this year, Nature journal retracted another paper for which Ng was listed as lead author. Swanton and Kassiotis were also among the huge list of co-authors on the 2023 paper.

That paper described the responses of cells in the lungs of cancer patients to immunotherapy.

The retraction notice states an investigation by The Francis Crick Institute found manipulated data and data for which the source could not be verified.

Ng, who no longer works for the Institute, was again named as the sole responsible culprit. Again, we’re supposed to believe that not one of the multitude of other authors bothered to double-check Ng’s data, or that they did but somehow failed to detect its flaws.

Kassiotis, who still works for the institute, was corresponding author for both papers.

Kassiotis did not respond to a request for comment by the Epoch Times.

But Wait, There’s Still More

Last month, Nature issued an editor’s note on another 2022 paper co-authored by Ng.

“Readers are alerted that concerns have been raised regarding the reliability of data presented in this article,” the note reads. “Further editorial action will be taken if appropriate once the investigation into the concerns is complete and all parties have been given an opportunity to respond in full.”

The corresponding author for that paper is Axel Behrens, whose listed affiliations are The Institute of Cancer Research, London and Imperial College London, London. According to the Epoch Times, Behrens also did not respond to a request for comment.

When Peer Review Fails

Ng et al are hardly the only authors to have untenable data make it through the alleged peer review processes at Science and Nature.

I’ve written in detail about the farcical article by self-proclaimed 'science historian' and climate change propagandist Naomi Oreskes, which Science published in December 2004.

That article absurdly claimed not a single climate change paper listed on the ISI Web of Science database between 1993 and 2003 disagreed with the prevailing man-made warming narrative.

As I explain here, that claim is an easily disproved load of rubbish.

Curious as to how Oreskes arrived at her untenable conclusion, I wrote to her requesting her list of retrieved abstracts. Despite the Science conditions of publication clearly stating authors must comply with any reasonable request for further information by readers, a highly evasive Oreskes refused to share the list with me.

The uncooperative anti-scientist, did however let slip with a highly revealing piece of information: the supposedly peer-reviewed Science never asked for the same list of abstracts, which underpinned the entire thesis of her article!

So much for Science’s peer review process.

As for Nature, the same year it was publishing manipulated and unverifiable data by Ng et al, it also ran a paper by Harvard Medical School neuroscientist and alleged serial fabricator Khalid Shah and 32 other authors containing plagiarized images from seven papers authored by other scientists and the websites of two scientific vendors.

Mike Rossner, president of Image Data Integrity, told The Harvard Crimson he had never seen an allegation of duplication of this sort in 22 years.

“If I were either a research integrity officer or a journal editor, I would want to see the source data,” he said.

Nature Communications, which published the 2022 article, did not respond to a request for comment by The Crimson.

In May of this year, China’s prestigious Tongji University announced the dismissal of two highly-placed faculty members, due to their role in a fraudulent 2024 paper published in Nature. Wang Ping was booted from his role as dean of the School of Life Sciences and Technology, alongside the termination of lead author Jin Jiali for severe academic misconduct.

Nature’s retraction notice for that paper states:

“After publication, concerns were raised regarding the authenticity of the numerical source data for Fig. 4c,f and Extended Data Figs. 5c,f and 6c,m, which report results for the quantification of γH2AX-positive cells under different experimental conditions. These datasets show unusual similarities within and between figure panels. In addition, concerns were raised about the similarities between the 5hmC and 5fC dot blots in Fig. 3j and Extended Data Fig. 5o, and the Nucleus/Tubulin and Cytoplasm/H3 bands in Extended Data Fig. 2k. Following correspondence with the Authors, additional concerns were identified in the numerical source data for Extended Data Fig. 10b,d,h,n, which also report γH2AX quantification results and show unusual similarities within and between figures, and in the numerical source data for Extended Data Fig. 9i.”

That’s all great, but why did this slop make it into print in the first instance? Where were the peer reviewers? If they were truly experts in their field, then shouldn’t they have noticed the numerous “unusual similarities” evident in the manuscript?

Science and Nature are some of the most trusted names in the science publishing business. So too is the New England Journal of Medicine, even though it has long since degenerated into a vehicle for disseminating globalist propaganda.

As I explain in thorough detail here, the January 2020 NEJM paper announcing the alleged discovery of the alleged Sars-Cov-2 virus by Chinese researchers was “pure garbage, a poorly contrived piece of rot that should never have passed peer review. … For it to appear in a so-called 'prestigious' journal like the NEJM is a lucid demonstration of what a sick joke the world of science has become.”

Share