Anthony Colpo’s Substack

Anthony Colpo’s Substack

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Walking Disease Vector's avatar
Walking Disease Vector
17h

Follow the $cience!

In the real world, trusting any of these corporate-employed/funded “experts” (or journalists or politicians or whoever) is akin to thinking the stripper is really into you. Alas there are many desperate fools and credulous chumps out there who so badly want to to believe in authority, who are looking for savior figures, and who refuse to make any cognitive effort whatsoever to check their unconscious assumptions and/or question dubious claims from extremely conflicted sources. Of course that’s the desired result of the whole propaganda system of public schooling, mass media, organized religion, and pop culture. Sit down, shut up, do what you’re told, and let the adults take care of everything.

I’ve come to to the conclusion that it is precisely this ingrained blind faith in/obedience to authority - beginning in with our parents, and then reinforced in every area and institution of society throughout our lives - which is at the root of so many of the massive problems we are facing. And trying to deprogram people is so difficult and frustrating because the last thing they want to do is wake up and accept the fact their parents (and substitute parental figures) are actually scumbags, that they live in a world that is ruled by psychopaths, and it runs on lies and deception and fraud, that they are unwittingly members of a global death cult, and, finally, that they are responsible for doing something about it in this age old war of good vs. evil.

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F. Woodie Reche's avatar
F. Woodie Reche
19hEdited

Once again I commend you, Anthony, for just the right amount of name-calling while writing about the scientific work you thankfully do. I know you don't need this encouragement from me, but do keep your pecker up!

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