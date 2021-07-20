SA WORST: MP Frank Pangallo Calls For Mandatory COVID Vaccination
“What luck for the rulers that men do not think.” - Adolf Hitler.
It's often been said that, by the time tyranny sets upon a nation, its people are literally begging for it. And so it goes in Australia. Even though the country's North Korea-style approach to influenza prevention is causing a national mental health crisis, many Australians want even harsh…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Anthony Colpo’s Substack to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.