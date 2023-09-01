As the media begins hyping the new
election BA.2.86 and Eris variants, and as mask mandates begin rearing their ugly heads again, it's worth reiterating that masks are not only useless but harmful.
Much has been written about the ability of masks to cause symptoms like headaches, dizziness and fatigue due to rebreathing stale, exhaled CO2-rich air.
But an…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Anthony Colpo’s Substack to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.