Something’s not right here.

For four years and in full public view, Joe Biden has exhibited obvious dementia. He's repeatedly stuttered, lost his train of thought and driveled incoherent gibberish in the middle of speeches and interviews. He's been captured on camera shaking hands with thin air. He's referred to himself as "Joe Biden's husband" and Kamela Harris as the president.

He's even lost the battle of wills with his sphincter on a number of public occasions. He emitted a short but pronounced fart while livestreaming with fellow Democrat Tom Wolf in 2020, and in 2021 made quite an impression on the Duchess of Cornwall at COP26 by subjecting her to some of his own greenhouse gases. "It was long and loud and impossible to ignore," a source said. "Camilla hasn't stopped talking about it."

Despite clearly being senile and an international embarrassment, the global press has historically had little issue with Biden's obvious cognitive shortcomings. They've been far too busy piling on Trump.

But it looks like a change of narrative is in the works.

When Biden evinced his trademark incoherence during the presidential debate on June 28, the world's media was suddenly ablaze. When Biden predictably lost his train of thought during the debate, journalists acted stunned.

So too did his fellow Democrats and Hollyweird donors, who began calling for him to step down.

We're really supposed to believe it took these geniuses four years to realize Biden was an incoherent dementia patient well beyond his use-by date?

C’mon man!

The whole scenario reminds me of the way the mainstream media repeatedly dismissed the Wuhan lab leak tale as "baseless" and a "conspiracy theory" - then did a remarkable about-face and suddenly gave it credence after the vaxxxines were unleashed. That was the exact moment I knew the lab leak theory was complete bollocks. Nothing had materially changed except that the sheeple now needed to be convinced to take the poison pricks, and what better way to achieve that than convince people the virus was man-made.

Because we all know the best way to combat a novel man-made virus is with novel man-made drugs, right?

Trump: The New Media Darling

Yesterday we were treated to another load of intelligence-insulting bollocks with news of what was reported as an assassination attempt on Donald Trump.

Let's take a look at what we know so far about this supposed assassination attempt, the official version of which just doesn’t add up.

Trump, we were told, had been shot in the ear.

Bullets, we all know, are not kind to flesh. Especially bullets from assault rifles.

But have a look at the Don’s ear, and how remarkably intact it was immediately after the shooting.

Above: The ear that dodged a bullet. Seven of them, apparently. Below: A pre-hoax comparison shot of Trump’s right ear.

Also, if you look at Trump’s right hand - the same one that pressed against his allegedly wounded ear, there’s no blood on it. Immediately after pressing his hand to his head, we get a glimpse of his palm and it’s clean. There’s also a moment while being whisked off stage where he makes the mistake of opening his right fist and exposing his palm. Still no blood.

Donald Trump displaying his self-cleaning right hand.

Then there's the question of how Trump's ear came to be in the firing line in the first instance.

Despite heavy police and security presence, a rifle-wielding shooter was able to climb and position himself on top of a shed 150 metres away from the rally stage.

None of the numerous police and security personnel, we're supposed to believe, noticed him do this.

Sure. If you believe that, you probably still wear a face mask when shopping.

Several members of the crowd, however, did notice the gunman, well before he allegedly started firing.

A witness, named Greg, told the BBC he had alerted police to a man sprawled on top of a building just outside the event.

He was surprised that Trump's speech was still allowed to go ahead.

"I'm thinking to myself 'Why is Trump still speaking, why have they not pulled him off the stage' … the next thing you know, five shots ring out," he said in a video interview.

The only tenable answer is that the whole charade was pre-orchestrated. Trump was meant to get up onstage and be 'shot' at. It was all part of the show - a show that seems to have turned on Biden and now aimed at facilitating an election victory for Trump.

Greg said he tried to alert the authorities for three to four minutes.

"Why is there not Secret Service on all of these roofs here?" he asked.

"This is not a big place."

Another witness shared a similar story with CBS news.

He said while he and other attendees were waiting for Trump to take the stage, they noticed two police officers "looking for something or somebody".

"I was looking around myself and seen [sic] a guy on top of one of the building go in-between one of the buildings to the next," he said.

"I went and told the officer he was up there, and when I went back to my spot, people could still see the person from where they were standing."

Those who attend Trump's campaign rallies, notes the ABC, are subject to security screenings and their belongings searched for weapons.

There are also typically law-enforcement officials stationed on nearby rooftops when possible.

The witness who spoke to the BBC said they could clearly see the man on the roof holding a rifle.

"He had a rifle, we could clearly see a rifle," he said.

"We're pointing at him, the police are down there running around on the ground, we're like 'Hey man, there's a guy on the roof with a rifle' … and the police did not know what was going on," he said.

To allow a presidential candidate to stand at a podium after a gunman has been spotted lying on a nearby roof is utterly unthinkable. The gunman's presence should have instantly frozen the rally. Trump should have been whisked away immediately to safety and the crowd should have been promptly evacuated, while the SWAT team on hand focused on apprehending the gunman.

Yep, it’s the old “mistakes were made” charade - again.

The witness who spoke to BBC says he later saw police shoot the gunman.

"They crawled up on the roof, they had their guns pointed at him, made sure he was dead. He was dead, and that was it — it was over."

Of course they made sure he was dead. Dead men don't talk.

The gunman who allegedly took several shots at Trump was Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20. Crooks briefly appeared in a 2023 TV ad for globalist investment powerhouse Blackrock.

As if to confirm bullets really were fired at Trump and that his ‘security detail’ didn't simply pop a fake blood capsule against his remarkably intact ear before getting up and launching into fist pump mode, the New York Times conveniently posted a photo purporting to show a bullet whizzing through the air behind Trump.

This is what happens when you leave airbrushing tasks to the work experience kid. The trajectory is too low for a shot that allegedly struck Trump's upper ear. There's also a complete lack of debris (blood, flesh) in the photo.

It’s claimed the photograph was taken by Doug Mills, an NYT photographer using a "Sony digital camera, which can take 30 frames per second."

I'm no photography expert, but that sounds way too low an fps to capture something fired out of an assault rifle (maybe non-MSM-affiliated photography experts can chime in on this).

"I kept taking pictures,” said Mills, which begs the question: If his camera was able to capture speeding bullets in motion, where is the image of the shot that did clip Trump's ear?

We’re Being Played With

For four years, the press couldn't say enough bad things about Trump.

Now he's the brave, fist-pumping warrior who - in a moment made for TV - defiantly mouthed "fight" after allegedly having his ear clipped by a bullet during an assassination attempt.

The crowd loved it and roared in approval.

Even the mainstream media and Democrats are saying nice things about him.

Save for another whacky plot twist, Trump's election victory now looks assured.

But won't the globalists do anything to stop Trump from being elected?

Why would they need to? He did as he was supposed to during The Great COVID Con and signed off on Operation Warp Speed, which paved the way for the mRNA death shots to be unleashed on millions of unsuspecting Americans.

Four years later, he is not only unrepentant but still vigorously defending and praising the deadly vaxxxines as lifesavers.

What do you think he'll do during the next scamdemic?

Share