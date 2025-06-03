Anthony Colpo’s Substack

Gaz's - A Defender's Voice's avatar
Gaz's - A Defender's Voice
9h

This article is not just timely—it’s devastatingly accurate.

Like many others, I was initially concerned about COVID, but it quickly became clear that something wasn’t adding up. The fear didn’t match the data. The suppression of expert dissent, the militarised police response, the censorship, and the arbitrary, cruel lockdown rules—none of it made sense in a society that claims to value science, freedom, or basic human rights.

But what truly tore the veil off was the mandates. Coercing people into taking a novel, liability-free injectable—using threats to livelihood, travel, dignity, and even family access—was a grotesque abuse of power. I refused the shot. As a result, I lost a major contract, my business of 45 years crumbled, and I witnessed irreparable harm done to people I love—mentally, emotionally, financially, physically.

I am furious.

Not at people like Magda Szubanski, who I believe were duped like so many others. But she still needs to apologise for the harms she contributed to. Good intentions do not erase real-world consequences—especially when public figures lend their voice and credibility to tyrannical campaigns that shattered lives.

The moral grandstanding from those same institutions today—feigning outrage that anyone dare mention the possible link between repeated injections and aggressive cancer—is the height of hypocrisy. They had no issue casting unvaccinated Australians as outcasts and second-class citizens.

We need a national reckoning. Justice. Transparency. And above all, a sincere, public apology from every politician, media outlet, and bureaucrat who took part in this unprecedented crime against humanity. Until then, many of us won’t forget—and we certainly won’t forgive.

Elizabeth Hart
8h

Meanwhile...

The massive scandal continues to simmer...waiting to boil over...

There is NO VALID CONSENT for the COVID-19 vaccinations.

It's impossible for vaccinators to obtain valid VOLUNTARY informed consent for vaccination in a hostile climate of coercion and intimidation, where people were threatened with loss of livelihood and participation in society if they refused to submit to the injections.

It's appalling to think about what happened in Australia and around the world. Critical thinking people who refused to submit to mandatory medical interventions were discriminated against and ostracised. It was a two tier society, with people punished with exclusion for refusing to comply.

This happened in Australia...

So many are complicit in this crime against the people, but ultimately those who pierced the bodies with the needles and injected the contents into people who were being pressured, coerced, manipulated and even MANDATED to comply are responsible.

Why did they do this? Why did the vaccinators violate their own moral, ethical and legal obligation to obtain valid VOLUNTARY informed consent for vaccination?

If the vaccinators had refused to collaborate with this travesty we wouldn't be in this dire situation.

For more background, see for example: Just 'following orders'? https://elizabethhart.substack.com/p/just-following-orders

More on my substack Vaccination is Political: https://elizabethhart.substack.com/

