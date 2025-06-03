Australian actress/comedian Magda Szubanski was recently diagnosed with stage 4 Mantle Cell Lymphoma, a rare and aggressive form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma. Stage 4 means the cancer is advanced and has spread from the lymphatic system to at least one other organ.

Szubanski is best known for playing the role of “Sharon Strzelecki” in the Australian sitcom Kath & Kim, which last aired in 2022.

During Victoria’s COVID tyranny, Szubanski was trotted out by the Andrews regime along with a number of other celebrities to appease the masses and assure them it was all for their own good.

She appeared as her Strzelecki character in a bizarre ad that began with her talking to herself on a netball court, before telling viewers:

"… it’s not the lockdown that’s the enemy, it’s the virus and the sooner we obey the rules the sooner this will all be over and we can get back to the stuff that really matters ... netty."

She then resumed talking to herself.

Like most celebrities who deem themselves fit to advise the rest of us on topics they know absolutely nothing about, Szubanski was wrong. I have no doubt she believed what she was saying, but that doesn’t change the fact the Victorian lockdowns were an outright fraud instituted by a pathological liar.

COVID was a pre-orchestrated scam, one that had been planned long in advance.

COVID was the regular seasonal cold, flu and pneumonia re-branded.

Sars-Cov-2, the alleged virus that causes COVID, does not exist. The studies claiming to have isolated this virus are an absolute affront to the scientific method, a compendium of sheer quackery.

I have described why in detail in the following articles:

To those of you muttering “cooker!” and “conspiracy theorist!”, thank you for confirming you have no rebuttal of substance, only angry slurs.

That’s known as the ad hominem argument, the preferred modality of those who are intellectually impotent and factually incapable of refuting an opposing viewpoint.

Says a person who thinks house arrest, police brutality, and drugs based on a technology with a 3-decade track record of dismal failure are a sensible response to an ailment with a <0.1% fatality rate .

Whatever her intentions, Szubanski was wrong in her support of Andrews and his demonstrably fraudulent lockdowns, and she was wrong to encourage the wearing of useless and counter-productive masks.

A lot of other people thought so too.

As Victoria’s mental health spiraled downwards and police violently accosted everyone from freedom protesters to elderly women sitting quietly in the park, a lot of folks were none too impressed to see Szubanski - who positioned herself as a passionate human rights advocate during Australia’s 2017 gay marriage campaign - lending her support to the draconian lockdowns.

It turns out that even in compliant Australia - where people generally prefer to scream at hapless customer service staff instead of the cops, bureaucrats and politicians who really make their life a misery - a lot of people didn’t like being placed under house arrest and getting harangued by jack-booted brown shirts. They especially didn’t like being treated like this under the guise of preventing a re-branded seasonal flu whose infection fatality rate was measured in fractions of a percent. In January 2021, as the vaxxxine campaign was kicking off, noted Stanford researcher John Ioannidis published an analysis revealing a piddling 0.15% infection fatality rate. Even researchers funded by Big Pharma and the extremely shady Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation could not muster up an IFR greater than 0·31%. A subsequent analysis by Ioannidis et al revealed an even lower IFR of 0.07% in the 0-69 age group.

The whole thing was an outrageously overblown crock, something anyone with even a modicum of intelligence should have realized from the outset.

Between March 1 and December 30, 2020, over 38,000 COVID fines were issued in Victoria. Ranging from $200 for not wearing a face mask in public to $4,957 for “breaching self isolation requirements”, COVID was not only a great way to impose tyranny but a great money-spinner for the Andrews regime - whose other economic strategies included coddling up to the Chinese Communist Party and signing onto its ‘One Belt, One Road’ initiative.

When those pesky people who demanded unreasonable things like basic human rights began calling out Szubanski’s ad, the media quickly implemented yet another of its many orchestrated counter-campaigns. Australia’s unelected and criticism-intolerant “eCommissioner” claimed, without presenting any evidence whatsoever, that Szubanski was the target, not of irate everyday citizens, but of a “coordinated” “hate campaign” by “right-wing extremists”.

Her claim was eagerly repeated by all the usual suspects.

Australia's ABC, 7News, PedestrianTV (owned by the Nine Network) and NewsCorp, all regurgitating the fake news claim about those who criticized Szubanski's COVID.

What a patently obvious crock.

Because they were enacting a fraud, our politicians, unelected bureaucrats and media couldn’t silence critics with the truth. So instead they had to resort to libel; they launched a barrage of virulent smears, claiming anti-lockdown protesters and COVID skeptics were a bunch of far right, white supremacist, tinfoil hat conspiracy theorists.

Some of the 'far-right, white supremacists' who attended the anti-lockdown protests in Melbourne. Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3yxOCq1C2os

Szubanski eagerly joined the pile-on. She claimed “there were two types of COVID-deniers: those who do it out of fear and those who are “orchestrated” in what they do.”

Note the blatant omission of a third and obvious demographic:

Those who can think for themselves and who realized early on nothing about the COVID tale made sense.

“I think there are people actually who have really defaulted to a denier position because this is a scary time and I have sympathy and empathy with those people,” said Szubanski, proving her aptitude for psychology was every bit as deficient as her knowledge of biology. Also note her passive aggressive pairing of feigned empathy with the old standby “denier” cheap shot.

“There are particularly white supremacist groups but they are concerted, they’re orchestrated and what they’re trying to do – there’s also the bot farms – they’re trying to rip apart discourse which is the underpinning of democracy, sensible, civil discourse.”

Said the woman known for dismissing critics of her own controversial viewpoints and past behaviors as "far-right Christians", “alt-right trolls”, and “qanon and flat out deniers”.

As an overweight person with a same-sex orientation, Szubanski has made it abundantly clear she doesn’t like being dehumanized with tired cliches.

Yet she is more than happy to do exactly that to others.

If you attended or viewed footage of the Melbourne anti-lockdown protests, you would have seen participants of every imaginable skin shade, hailing from a wide variety of ethnicities and religious persuasions, all marching for the same cause - freedom.

To diminish that cause and discredit critics of the COVID con by egregiously lying and labeling them as “white supremacists” is beyond appalling.

Not surprisingly, a lot of people didn’t like Szubanski after that.

As someone who meets none of the concocted criteria of Szubanski and the sleazy mainstream media, I find their smears to be most disingenuous.

In fact, as someone who grew up as an ethnic youngster in a backward town in the very politically incorrect Australia of the 1970s/1980s (rest assured, no diversity or cultural awareness training back then), who despises white supremacists, who is definitely not a bot, who never feared a non-existent virus, who loathes both sides of politics because they have long since proved they are different sides of the same turd, who has researched the entire COVID charade to a degree most people could never dream of, and whose writings are a solo endeavor and not part of some fantasmagorical “orchestrated” campaign, I find their claims to be nothing short of batshit bonkers.

By the way, accusing people who disagree with you of being part of an “orchestrated” campaign without a skerrick of evidence sure sounds like a whack-a-doodle-doo, tinfoil hat ‘conspiracy theory’ to me!

A Cancer Diagnosis, and More Shitefookery

While Szubanski supported the loathsome Dan Andrews and spoke out in favor of lockdowns, I have been unable to track down an instance of where she actually promoted or recommended the poison darts.

Szubanski herself, in response to online criticism, also insists she never recommended the vaxxxines.

I don’t believe Szubanski was a knowing part of the scam. The truth is that most celebrities, like most people, aren’t especially bright. Furthermore, media figures tend to love the sound of their own voice and believe their fame and fortune equates to knowing everything about everything. It all adds up to a supercharged state of ignorance where they embrace a misguided position and share it with everyone who will listen. In fact, they often believe their position obligates them to do so.

Such people constitute very useful tools for the higher-ups who are knowingly enacting a malfeasent agenda.

While she didn’t promote the jabs, Szubanski was vaxxxinated. Here she was in 2022, apparently eager to get her fourth Turbocancercarditis shot. The fact that vaxxxine uptake was rapidly diminishing evidently didn’t ring any alarm bells for her.

When Szubanski revealed her cancer diagnosis a week or so ago, many people naturally blamed it on her predilection for getting pinned with highly toxic drugs made by corporate criminals.

Having being repeatedly vaxxxed then diagnosed with an otherwise exceedingly rare and late stage malignancy, it looks very much like Szubanski has joined the growing pool of “turbo cancer” victims.

Many people pointed this out on social media. According to the mainstream press, some did so in a much less forgiving manner than others.

The various News Corp (Murdoch) mastheads all scolded these people with the same headline:

“'Classless' reaction to Magda Szubanski's cancer diagnosis”

I’d love to tell you what the utterly classless News Corp considers a ‘classless’ reaction, but it promptly removed all the articles bearing this headline.

From the brief snippet contained in the web search result, we can see News Corp was dismissing the very real turbo cancer phenomenon as “an anti-vaccination conspiracy theory”.

It would say that, because News Corp is a corporate partner of the Murdoch Children's Research Institute, which is intertwined with the Peter Doherty Institute, the Vaccine and Immunisation Research Group (VIRGo) and vaccine manufacturers Seqirus, Janssen, Merck and GSK - something it never tells us in any of its hate-mongering pro-vaccine articles.

The problem is, turbo cancer is not a “conspiracy theory” - there are already dozens of case reports in the peer-reviewed literature describing people with unremarkable health histories who suddenly developed aggressive cancers shortly after getting vaxxxinated.

Furthermore, it’s by no means the first time a new class of drugs that mess with immune function has led to an increase in hyper-aggressive cancers - I recently discussed the relationship between immunotherapy and what oncologists call “hyperprogressive disease” here.

Attempting to dismiss each and every one of the turbo cancer case reports as a ‘coincidence’ is a patently absurd endeavor, and it seems even the shameless News Corp had second thoughts about adopting such an untenable stance.

Others, however, are keeping the faith.

One such website is OverSixty.com.au, owned by Direct Publishing Pty Ltd - the same company that owns Readers Digest Australia.

Over 60 writer Alex Cracknell implores readers to "Have some decency" and describes the reaction to Szubanski's cancer diagnosis as "appalling".

He claims the “warmth” of Szubanski’s cancer announcement was “quickly overshadowed by a torrent of cruel remarks and baseless conspiracy theories on social media platform X”.

He then proceeds to demonstrate why journalists have a reputation for not being the sharpest tools in the shed by writing:

“Szubanski was a prominent proponent of vaccination during the pandemic, even donning her beloved character Sharon Strzelecki in a government campaign to encourage Victorians to get the jab. That effort, once celebrated, is now being weaponised by some online as supposed justification for her illness.”

One more time for the hard of hearing and slow of thinking:

Szubanski did not appear in an ad promoting COVID vaxxxines.

The ad featuring her “beloved character Sharon Strzelecki” was pimping lockdowns, not “the jab”.

Szubanski herself felt compelled to correct the record a few days ago:

A number of things stand out in that X post. Szubanski really seems to believe she was doing a good deed by supporting the draconian lockdowns.

As the old proverb states, the road to hell is paved with good intentions.

She reminds everyone she did not recommend vaxxxination, and says she did not do so because she was “not a frickin doctor!!”

Which begs the obvious question: If being a “frickin doctor” is a prerequisite for advising others on health topics, why did Szubanski - a frickin’ actress - appear in an advertisement advising Victorians to obey the draconian lockdowns, which were later shown to be a fraud based on zero medical advice?

Why did she encourage people to keep their masks on (despite taking hers off), when the research overwhelmingly shows that porous masks made to stop dust were useless for preventing infections allegedly caused by submicroscopic ‘viruses’?

Summary

Turbo cancer is not a conspiracy theory, and if you still believe otherwise, you really need to peruse the 40+ case studies documented here and wake up to reality.

The researchers who compiled those case reports didn’t do so for shits and giggles. They risked upsetting the pro-vaxxx, pharma-funded ringmasters of their profession to alert colleagues of this disturbing new phenomenon. You can listen to them, or you can stick your head up your ass and keep listening to propaganda outlets like News Corp and Over 60 and pretend nothing unusual is going on.

Now, listen very carefully to what I’m about to tell you.

The real ‘conspiracy theorists’ are not the ones trying to alert you to the plain facts.

The real conspiracy theorists are the peanuts who told you that, in late 2019, a deadly new virus that “jumped” from bats/pangolins emerged from a Wuhan wet market that did not sell bats or pangolins.

This new virus was a fabrication - it had never been isolated by anything not resembling utterly whack job voodoo methods.

But despite being non-existent, it was still super-deadly, and to prove as much the mainstream media posted video footage of people “collapsing” in China that was so obviously fake only a hopelessly gullible dolt would give it credence.

Sadly, the world is full of hopelessly gullible dolts.

And so when a new class of drugs based on a long-failed technology was rushed to market by ignoring all the usual safeguards, people couldn’t wait to offer themselves up as guinea pigs.

They especially clamored for the version made by Pfizer, a serial corporate felon with a rap sheet for dishonesty offences dating back to the 1950s. They wanted the Pfizer drug because the media told them it was 95% effective, and we all know the media never lies.

Actually, it lies through its teeth on a daily basis. In reality, the Pfizer clinical trial found a higher death rate in the vaxxx group versus control.

But the brainwashed masses did not care for such trivialities as clinically documented facts. The masses virtuously stuck to the path of the righteously stupid.

Even when they saw someone collapse and die right in front of them immediately after getting vaxxxed, they obediently remained in line for their own dose of depop juice.

We now know the vaxxxines cause myocarditis and pericarditis, even in otherwise healthy young people. Even the hopelessly corrupt CDC acknowledges this, although they of course dramatically downplay what in fact are very serious and debilitating conditions.

The world’s biggest study on COVID vaxxxine side effects confirms the gene therapies not only dramatically raise the risk of myocarditis and pericarditis, but also cerebral venous sinus thrombosis, Guillain-Barré syndrome, transverse myelitis and acute disseminated encephalomyelitis.

Harbor no illusions: These are all serious conditions that are about as much fun as being rear-ended by a B-double.

You don’t want them.

And you don’t want cancer.

Case report after case report after case report describes the sudden appearance of aggressive new cancers, in some cases fatal, shortly after people received the highly toxic gene therapies masquerading as ‘vaccines’.

Do I know for sure that Magda Szubanski’s cancer was caused by her multiple injections with highly toxic drugs made by corporate criminals and forcefully recommended by terminally dishonest politicians and bureaucrats (most of whom are not medical experts but former lawyers, failed pediatricians, highly corrupt police commissioners, and other variants of the useless, overpaid flotsam jetsam that pollutes our bureaucracy)?

Of course not. But you’d have to be a complete and utter moron to flippantly dismiss this highly likely explanation as “baseless conspiracy theory”.

I wish Magda Szubanski luck. She’s going to need it.

I also hope that, in her own time, she starts doing her research and realizes what she unwittingly became a part of. If and when that happens, I hope she brings the same passion she displayed during her 2017 same-sex marriage campaign, and begins calling out the psychopaths who knowingly cajoled the Australian people - and their children - into taking toxic and often deadly drugs.

See also:

