PolitiFact Quietly Retracts Fact Check Labeling COVID-19 Lab Origin Theory as ‘Debunked Conspiracy’
The leftist liars at the Gates- and Soros-backed fact-fudge website PolitiFact have quietly withdrawn a September 2020 'fact check' that labeled a Hong Kong virologist’s claim that COVID-19 originated in a lab as inaccurate and a “debunked conspiracy theory.”
“The claim is inaccurate and ridiculous," said PolitiFact’s Daniel Funke (now with the 'fact-ch…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Anthony Colpo’s Substack to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.