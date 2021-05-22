The leftist liars at the Gates- and Soros-backed fact-fudge website PolitiFact have quietly withdrawn a September 2020 'fact check' that labeled a Hong Kong virologist’s claim that COVID-19 originated in a lab as inaccurate and a “debunked conspiracy theory.”

“The claim is inaccurate and ridiculous," said PolitiFact’s Daniel Funke (now with the 'fact-ch…