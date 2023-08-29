Quick question: What's worse, a pedophile or someone who takes performance-enhancing substances?

I'd like to think all my readers will instantly say the former, but apparently the mainstream media resoundingly believes doping athletes are far worse (along with people who think for themselves).

Everyone knows who Lance Armstrong is, and anyone over the age of 50 surely knows who Ben Johnson is.

Both were revealed as users of performance-enhancing drugs. Armstrong eventually admitted to using EPO and testosterone throughout his cycling career, while champion sprinter Johnson allegedly tested positive for the anabolic steroid stanazolol.

The amount of hysterical, front-page press heaped upon these two men all around the globe was nothing short of staggering. Even today, any mention of these men by the media is still invariably accompanied by the word "disgraced".

In 2013, Johnson said “I was nailed on a cross, and 25 years later I’m still being punished."

"Rapists and murderers get sent to prison, but even they get out eventually."

Ben Johnson ahead of much-hated rival Carl Lewis after winning gold and smashing the world record in Seoul in 1988. Six of the 8 competitors in that 100 m final were eventually embroiled in doping accusations, including Lewis.

Now, tell me if any of the following names sound familiar to you, and whether you recall ever seeing their mugs splashed across the front page accompanied by the word "DISGRACE!":

Luis Alfredo Garavito

Pedro López

Fredy Armando Valencia

Peter Gerard Scully

Boris Kunsevitsky

Earl Bradley

I'd bet good money that for most readers, many or all of those names draw a blank.

The first three all hail from Colombia, a country about which most people know little other than cocaine and Pablo Escobar. Along with producing powders for idiot Westerners to snort up their noses (classy, not), turns out the place also has solid form for creating serial-killing pedophiles.

Even a brief overview of their crimes is nauseating.

Luis Alfredo Garavito confessed to killing about 190 children, most aged 8 to 16. Prosecutors said he sometimes posed as a beggar or a monk and lured poor children with money and soft drinks. He later slit their throats, sometimes after torturing and raping them. His killing spree is believed to have spanned from 1992 (four years after Johnson allegedly tested positive at the Seoul Olympics) to 1999 (the year of Armstrong's first Tour de France win).

But while most of us know who Armstrong and Johnson are, few people outside Colombia know who Garavito is.

Few people would also know that Colombia limits prison sentences to 40 years for most crimes and allows early release for good behavior after more than half a sentence is served. In May 2021, Colombia's national prison institute asked a judge to grant Garavito provisional release because of his “exemplary” behavior in prison. The judge denied the request because Garavito, now 66, had not paid a fine for his victims of roughly $41,500.

He currently remains incarcerated, still campaigning for early release. He is kept separated from other prisoners because it is believed he would quickly be killed if released from isolation. You see, unlike much of the world, prisoners consider molesting and killing children to be far worse than taking stanazolol.

In 1978, Pedro López began raping and murdering young girls across Colombia, Ecuador and Peru. He was sentenced in 1980, convicted of 110 murders. According to the Sun, he later confessed to a further 240 murders.

After his release from prison in 1994 for "good behaviour", he was deported to Colombia.

Once in Colombia, Lopez was put on trial for another murder. The 1995 trial declared him insane and he was sent to a mental hospital until 1998 when a second evaluation deemed him sane and released him on a $50 bail. He was told to report to the police monthly, which he never did.

If he is still alive, he remains at large and his location is unknown. Interpol issued a warrant for his arrest over a fresh murder in 2002 but has not been able to recover Lopez.

Of course not. Interpol has more important things to do, such as trying to block independent journalists like Avi Yemeni from entering the island dystopia of New Zealand to do some honest reporting.

But relax everyone, it's not like López won an athletic event after taking a performance enhancing substance or something.

Fredy Armando Valencia, known as "The Monster of Monserrate", was connected to the deaths of 9 women, but he confessed to killing approximately 100. According to his own confessions, he sexually abused his victims before and after he killed them. Sometimes, he even dug up some of the already buried bodies to subject them to another bout of necrophilia.

Valencia’s horrific spree was fairly recent, between 2012 to 2014. But of course, the world was preoccupied with far more serious matters back then, like a cyclist from Texas admitting to Oprah that he took drugs to win bike races. Oooh, aaah.

Valencia is currently incarcerated. He was initially sentenced to 9 years, then increased to 18, and finally, a sentence of 36 years was established.

I had to link to Wikipedia for further information on Valencia, because there was little else about him on the web in English. The English-speaking world, you see, has far more important things to worry about (BREAKING NEWS: Lance Armstrong Farted During Race, Says Former Team Mate).

Not-so-fun fact: Colombia’s former President Andres Pastrana’s name appeared on a 2003 register of the flight logbooks of Epstein’s private jet, the “Lolita Express,” on which Epstein and others allegedly abused minors. According to the logbook, the flight Pastrana was on traveled from Venezuela to Nassau, the capital of the Bahamas. Pastrana is a close ally of former Presidents Ivan Duque and Alvaro Uribe.

How come we don't see front page "DISGRACE!" headlines and mugshots of all the people who hung out with Epstein, especially those who consorted with him after he was a known sex offender?

The DISGRACE that is Bill Gates, who repeatedly befriends notorious sex offenders. Tell me again why the world takes health advice from a smirking deviant with no medical or health qualifications?

Another country with a pederast-friendly legal system and a long, strong tradition of child abuse is pedo-owned and -operated Australia. Peter Gerard Scully, known as “Australia’s worst pedophile,” was sentenced to 129 years in prison last year in the Philippines for child abuse cases, including the rape of an 18-month-old girl.

Scully, who fled from Australia in 2011 to escape fraud charges, set up a cybersex business where he filmed teenage girls from impoverished families as he sexually abused them. He would upload the videos on a dark web porn website and sell them for up to $10,000 per view.

I hope he dies soon.

Scully took over the title of Australia's biggest (known) pedo from Boris Kunsevitsky, who was sentenced to 35 years in jail in a Melbourne court in 2020. He filmed and photographed himself sexually abusing 47 boys across four countries. Most of his crimes took place in the Philippines. He also abused one boy in Indonesia, five in Singapore and one in Melbourne, Australia. His Melbourne victim reportedly turned to drugs and tried to take his own life during his teens and is divorced.

Earl Brian Bradley is a former pediatrician from Lewes, Delaware who used his position to carry out a sickeningly prolific career of abuse. He’s the oxygen thief pictured next to Armstrong in the lead photo above. The span of his crimes dates from 1995 to 2009. Numerous red flags were raised along the way, and were ignored. When one patient’s mother found Bradley with his hand in her daughter’s diaper, she screamed “What the hell are you doing, you bastard?” and called the police.

When the cops arrived, the conniving monster told them the mother — poor, young, unwed — must have been trying to extort money from him.

And they believed him.

A detective wrote that, compared to the doctor, the mother was “not credible.” A medical board investigator found that Bradley specialized in welfare patients, so a shakedown was “a distinct possibility.”

The case was closed, allowing one of America's most prolific sexual predators to continue his reign of terror.

Through interviews, police reports, court files and other public records, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution documented eight instances in which Bradley was the subject of accusations between 1994 and 2008. Each time - in ways that echo through hundreds of other cases involving creepy doctors the newspaper examined - Bradley avoided punishment.

Investigators sometimes doubted his accusers. Other doctors kept his transgressions confidential. The head of the state medical society dismissed Bradley’s troubles as a “family matter.” Prosecutors thought his victims were too young to appear in court, and even if they had testified, it would have been their word against that of Bradley the doctor.

Compare this with the enthusiasm with which federal prosecutors pursued Armstrong, who committed the heinous crime of taking EPO and testosterone to ride his bike up hills quicker. Between 2013 and 2018, the US government reportedly spent untold millions of taxpayer money pursuing the skinny cyclist from Texas. After five years of "countless efforts, including staff hours for the Justice Department, searches for evidence, court arguments, depositions and trial preparation," the DOJ settled with Armstrong for $6.65 million. From this shakedown amount, $1.1 million was given to doper Floyd Landis, as a reward for his snitching on Armstrong, and a further $1.65 million toward his legal expenses. The government netted $3.9 million, an amount highly unlikely to cover the massive amounts of time and taxpayer funds wasted pursuing Armstrong.

By the time Bradley was finally arrested in 2009, he victimized at least 1,200 children, possibly more.

Their average age was three; the youngest was 3 months old.

He was initially indicted on 471 charges of molesting, raping, and exploiting 103 child patients (102 girls and 1 boy), then subsequently charged with a further 58 offenses in relation to the abuse of 24 additional victims. Bradley was ultimately found guilty on all consolidated charges brought.

Because Bradley's judge wasn't from Australia or Colombia, he was sentenced to fourteen consecutive terms of life in prison without the possibility of parole plus 165 years in prison. Bradley has been described by a number of commentators as "the worst pedophile in American history."

Have you ever seen Scully, Kunsevitsky or Bradley subjected to global outrage campaigns, on the massive scale to which Armstrong and Johnson were subjected to?

Me neither.

What this effectively says is that the world's media considers taking drugs in order to run or ride your bike faster a far more shocking endeavour than molesting and killing children. Sadly, the dimwitted, scandal-loving public swallows the media's orgy of outrage hook, line and sinker, never stopping to ask why people guilty of far more heinous acts never get the same treatment.

So what's so bad about drugs like testosterone, which Armstrong admitted to taking?

Not much, really.

In fact, controlled clinical research, as opposed to uncontrolled batshit hysteria, indicates testosterone is definitely one of the safer drugs available.

Back in 1996, when the New England Journal of Medicine was still publishing useful research, a group of doctors led by Shalender Bhasin, M.D. examined the effect of "supraphysiologic" doses of testosterone in normal men. "Normal" in this case meaning men with testosterone levels well within the normal range (testosterone is usually prescribed to "hypogonadal" men with below-normal testosterone levels).

The drug used in the study was testosterone enanthate, a well-tolerated injectable for which the standard therapeutic dosage is 200 mg per fortnight. Noting that doses as high as 300 mg per week had been given to normal men for 16 to 24 weeks without major toxic effects, Bhasin et al decided to up the ante.

They randomized the men to receive either 600 mg of testosterone enanthate or placebo intramuscularly each week for 10 weeks. In other words, they were to receive six times the amount of enanthate normally prescribed to hypogonadal men.

If you're the type to believe decades of hysterical media BS, then you probably assume the men suffered a plethora of nasty side effects: They started 'roid raging and killing people, they started peeing blood, they got brain tumours, and some of them blew their livers out their keesters during morning restroom visits.

Here's what really happened:

Pretty much nothing, at least in terms of adverse effects.

No differences were found between the placebo groups and the testosterone groups in any assessed category of self-reported anger. No significant changes in mood or behavior were reported by the men or by their live-in partners, spouses, or parents.

Acne developed in three men receiving testosterone and one receiving placebo, and two men receiving testosterone reported breast tenderness, but no other side effects were noted.

The only 'side effects' of note were what most guys would consider positive ones: Muscle growth and strength gains.

The men were actually divided into two placebo groups, and two testosterone groups.

One of the placebo groups and one of the testosterone groups did no training. The other two groups were assigned to hit the weights three times per week.

Body weight did not change significantly in the men in either placebo group. The placebo subjects who trained three times a week did experience a small increase in fat-free mass of 1.9 kg.

The men given testosterone without exercise gained 3.5 kg, of which 3.2 kg was fat-free mass.

The testosterone-plus-exercise group had an average increase of 6.1 kg in body weight, and an average increase in fat-free mass of 6.1 kg.

To recap: Almost no adverse effects after ten weeks of taking six times the recommended therapeutic dosage of testosterone enanthate.

Try taking six times the recommended dose of so-called 'wonder drugs' like statins and SSRIs and see if you're even alive at 10 weeks, let alone in good health and looking jacked!

Another Safe Drug that's Hated by Media and Government

By now, the name ivermectin should need no introduction. When it started attracting attention in 2020 as a treatment for the re-badged flu known as 'COVID', mainstream zombies like Alison Langdon rabidly denounced it as "horse dewormer".

When Joe Rogan discussed how he used ivermectin to get over the re-badged flu known as 'COVID', US mainstream media outlets went nuts, tripping over themselves to ridicule him. Rogan, of course, is no shrinking violet and immediately started hitting back. He used his considerable audience reach to highlight his mainstream adversaries for the lying, scandalous twats they were.

Joe Rogan, by the way, also uses testosterone replacement therapy.

Oooh, aaah.

So what was so bad about ivermectin?

Nothing. Nothing at all.

Ivermectin was a revolutionary anti-parasitic, first used in animals in 1981 then humans beginning in 1988. Yep, the so-called "horse dewormer" has been a very effective human anti-parasitic and anti-malarial for a full 35 years. In fact, the drug is so safe and efficacious that the discovery of ivermectin was awarded a 2015 Nobel prize - the Nobel committee’s first award for an infectious disease drug since the one in 1952 for streptomycin.

So just how safe is ivermectin?

A recently published paper reports on the case of a 19 year old girl in Cameroon who, sadly, tried to commit suicide. The good news is that she tried to end it all by overdosing on one of the world's safest drugs: Ivermectin.

The young student was admitted to a health facility in Central Cameroon after taking around 400 x 3 mg tablets of ivermectin, which is around 100 times the standard dose. She presented with a number of neurological disturbances but all her vital signs were normal. There were visual abnormalities, but apparently the young lady previously suffered a visual disturbance that never warranted consultation.

Management consisted of a saline drip, anti-ulcer medication for gastritis, paracetamol in case of headache, and monitoring. She was discharged on day 4 despite slight asthenia (fatigue and weakness) and visual impairment. One month later, she was psychiatrically stable but presented with persistent visual disturbance. Six months after discharge, she passed the baccalaureate examination and was admitted to university. She has been diagnosed with, and is currently treated for, myopia and hyperopia, likely present before the overdose event. Hopefully she'll be okay, will graduate with honors, and become a caring doctor who prescribes ivermectin at the recommended dose.

Again, I would ask all those brain-dead Langdon types who dumped on ivermectin how they think they would fare if they took 100 times the recommended dose of Prozac or Lipitor?

Cue the ambulance sirens.

Heck, the recommended dose of the COVID gene therapies has caused an unprecedented rise in mortality, the kind of excess death rate we've not seen since the World War era!

In the bizarro world of mainstream thought, bad drugs are good, and good drugs are bad. Athletes who take good drugs are bad, and psychopathic deviants who rape and kill children apparently aren't such a big deal.

Welcome to Planet Earth.

Please note this article does not constitute a recommendation to take testosterone or ivermectin. I am not a medical doctor and don't pretend to be one, unlike Bill Gates and our clueless health bureaucrats. Please keep in mind testosterone enanthate has been well studied and is basically a synthetic form of a hormone already dominant in the male body. Anabolic steroids, in contrast, are modified analogs of testosterone or dihydrotestosterone with varying effects. The discussion on steroids tends to be dominated by proselytism and fails to consider the risks and effects of these drugs vary greatly from one to another. Placing testosterone enanthate or steroids like nandrolone decanoate in the same risk category as oxymetholone or trenbolone acetate is downright moronic.

What I do emphatically recommend is for people to wake up and realize they're being fed a constant diet of bollocks by government and media. Any entity who treats pharmaceutically-enhanced sports performance as a bigger outrage than molesting and killing children is an entity you should have very little trust in.

