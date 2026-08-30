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Lyle Zanoni's avatar
Lyle Zanoni
Aug 30Edited

Thank you for that in-depth article of drug company Bastardry. 2020 was an eye opening year for me on the shifty bastards that haunt the corridors of Big Pharmaceutical companies. Thankfully I don’t take any drugs although I did use Amatil for asthma when I was a kid and have had five or six various jabs over my lifetime until the Covid vax hit the stage. That was it I was not going to get an unknown untested Covid shot and didn’t. No more jabs for me of any sort, if I can help it ( I did get some dental numbing recently though ).

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Yvette Worrall's avatar
Yvette Worrall
Aug 30

My teenage daughter was prescribed a growth hormone by Eli Lilly, recommended by an endocrinologist to basically make her taller prior to them beginning other treatment. She was diagnosed with Turner's syndrome. I no longer trust the safety claims of any pharmaceutical drug, and am highly skeptical of any medical diagnostic box.

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