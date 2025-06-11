Anthony Colpo’s Substack

Dr Mike Yeadon
5d

Thank you for your article, Anthony.

From memory, it has been known for decades that long term use of oral contraceptives is associated with increased incidence of some tumours and decreased incidence of others.I don’t intend to suggest that there’s some kind of trade off, only that multiple effects on breast & cervical cancers have long been known about. I recall that in the 1980s and 1990s, there were a succession of shocking medical discoveries made about “the pill”,

which, unlike today, received widespread coverage on TV & in newspapers.

What I can’t recall is the effect of these findings on rates of usage. I have a faint memory of ongoing debate over combined oral contraceptive pills vs other kinds. I do remember quite clearly reasoning to myself that “the risks can’t be too bad in relation to the benefits, because the drug regulatory agencies would otherwise have banned them”. Never did it cross my mind that any party to these issues might be corrupt.

I wonder whether female family members of the Useless Eliters are or were “on the pill”?

Arjun
4d

Does it ever occur to the people choosing to get injected with this stuff that it might be dangerous? That an injectable drug must be doing some crazy stuff inside you to prevent a pregnancy? That it disrupts a natural bodily cycle? That it shares the beginning to the term "Depopulation"? That it's function is literally to prevent a life from being created?

If I were Pfizer's lawyers, I'd argue that people had plenty of information, and through use of common sense and reflection, they should have been able to deduce the risks. That would be a landmark case lol.

BTW - drug companies often do an internal calculation that: when expected losses from lawsuits exceed protected sales, it's time to pull it.

