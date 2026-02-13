Anthony Colpo’s Substack

Anthony Colpo’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michael Beard's avatar
Michael Beard
Feb 13

More great investigation work Anthony.

Please please keep tearing down the many charlatans in the health & wellness space and exposing their corruption and depravity. We are living in a very sick world.

Reply
Share
1 reply
TeroB's avatar
TeroB
Feb 13

Anthony, welcome back! Haven’t heard from you in a while.

I have a couple of things I would like to bring to your attention: first, you really need to check out the reporting and analysis of Michael Tracey on Epstein. While I’ve been a HUGE believer in Epstein running a honey-pot/blackmail scheme for Israel, and in support of that sex trafficking young girls, Michael Tracey shows how utterly lacking in evidence those claims are. Unfortunately for the blackmailing for Israel since that would explain a great deal of U.S. foreign policy, not unfortunate for supposedly under age girls being trafficked for sex. Again, I’m not doing justice to Michael Tracey’s research and analysis, but it’s been extensive and ultimately shows how much of the claims against Epstein and Ghislain Maxwell are completely unfounded.

My second suggestion is to look at Bari Weiss’ history. A greater Zionist shill you will not find, and that is exactly the reason that UBER-Zionist Larry Ellison bought her “Free Press” for $150 million and made her the gate-keeper at CBS News. Larry is also the new owner of TikTok in the U.S.—cause Larry and the U.S. government gotta protect their number one priority, Israel.

I realize your article was not entirely about these subjects, but I think it brings important context.

Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Anthony Colpo · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture