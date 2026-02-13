Ah, diet and health influencers.

That special breed of peanut that tries to convince us extreme eating patterns are the best way to achieve a lean, fit, healthy body.

In reality, most of these so-called gurus are highly dysfunctional characters with a penchant for the extreme and degenerate.

I first became aware of Peter Attia due to his membership of the Church of Latter Day Low-Carbers, that demented cult that would have you believe the healthiest diet is one devoid of carbohydrates. So entrenched was Attia in low-carb worship that, in 2012, he teamed up with Gary Taubes, the notorious pseudoscientist who got rich by writing two anti-carb books featuring cherry-picked and distorted ‘science’.

Like most low-carb shysters, Taubes was notable for masquerading as a fat loss expert despite looking like he himself sorely needed some fat loss advice.

A paunchy Gary Taubes delivering his fat loss ‘expertise’ to yet another gullible audience.

That year, Taubes and Attia announced the formation of the Nutrition Science Initiative (NuSI), a so-called ‘non-profit’ that sought to cure the “epidemics” of obesity and type 2 diabetes by funding research.

Ah, yes, the Great Obesity Epidemic, what a tough time that was to live through.

“It was horrible, son, just horrible! We had regular food of all varieties, and it was available 24/7! You never knew where your next meal was coming from: McDonalds, Subway, Taco Bell, Domino’s, or Little Ceasars! Those starving African kids never knew just how good they had it!!”

It didn’t take a genius to work out why people were getting fatter in an environment that discouraged physical activity and encouraged over-consumption of calorie-dense foods.

But low-carbers acted like there was some kind of evil conspiracy in play by Big Carb to suppress their tubby little thyroids and make every calorie they ate as fattening as possible. Like all self-proclaimed victims, they shunned accountability in favour of blaming external factors for their XXXXL status.

So when Taubes and Attia came swashbuckling in, promising to use ‘science’ to unmask the true culprit of their portliness (carbz), their constipated followers lapped it up.

“Peter and I started NuSI as a nights and weekends endeavor with the hope of raising the necessary money to keep the organization running, “ claimed Taubes. “For the past six months, we’ve been working days, nights, and weekends to make it happen.”

Wow, working days, nights, and weekends. When did the poor dears ever find time to sleep?

It all sounded so selfless and noble. It almost made you want to dig deep into your pocket and give ‘til it hurts. Which is just what Taubes asked us to do.

“The support we’ve received for NuSI has already been remarkable ... We hope you’ll give your support to NuSi in anyway you can.”

Readers were encouraged to follow the lead of billionaires Laura and John Arnold, who provided the $5 million seed money that helped get NuSI up and grifting running.

The Arnolds seem to have a penchant for funding highly questionable research endeavours. As I explained in this 2023 article, they helped fund an extremely smelly study designed to position the highly toxic SSRI fluvoxamine as an effective treatment for the re-badged flu known as ‘COVID’. They did this alongside other major globalist players such as The Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, former Twitter owner Jack Dorsey, Reid Hoffman (member of the Bilderberg Group, Council on Foreign Relations, US Defense Innovation Board and Microsoft Board), Elon Musk, and Schmidt Futures (founded by Google CEO Eric Schmidt and wife Wendy).

When asking his readers to donate money to NuSI, Taubes failed to mention something important. Namely, just what he and Attia would receive for all their allegedly selfless, altruistic toils.

When I came upon NuSI's 990 (tax) forms for the years 2012-2015 - which, in the interests of non-transparency, they avoided posting on the NuSI website - it became quickly apparent why he avoided sharing this key detail.

NuSI was not a charitable, selfless act by Taubes and Attia. It was yet another highly lucrative income stream for the both of them, one that literally made them millions.

During the years 2012-2015, the duo extracted a cool $2,152,471 in salaries from NuSI.

And what did the world get from this ‘selfless’ profiteering?

Nothing.

Their research failed dismally to achieve its true goal of proving carbohydrates made people fat. Nor did it even begin to make a dent in the obesity and diabetes “epidemics”.

Their pièce de résistance metabolic ward study, reportedly known around the NuSI office as the “Prove that Colpo Bastard Wrong Project”, failed to detect a benefit for a ketogenic diet.

Not only that, but the keto diet caused greater loss of fat-free mass.

I exposed the NuSI charade, complete with receipts, back in 2016.

However, humanity loves its shonks. It absolutely adores them. So much so, it routinely elevates them to positions of power and celebrity, where they can further exert their dubious influence.

And so, instead of being relegated to the annals of quackery, Attia went onto new levels of fame and fortune.

He carved out a niche as a longevity expert, despite only being in his forties (he’s 52 at the time of this writing).

I mean, why ask people who’ve actually lived into their 90s and beyond - who are usually happy to share their wisdom for free - when you can pay some ‘guru’ for his highly slanted take on the ‘science’?

Attia’s book Outlive: The Science and Art of Longevity became a #1 New York Times bestseller. He hosted a popular podcast, The Peter Attia Drive, and - like all good self-promoters - attracted the patronage of celebrities, including the likes of Chris Hemsworth.

Among the other “high-profile” characters that Attia attracted was modern history’s most infamous sex predator.

Yep, none other than Jeffrey Epstein.

Pete’s a No-Class Dumbass

Attia is all over the Epstein files - his name appears more than 1,700 times in the Justice Department’s latest batch of documents.

Their correspondence, ranging from 2015 to 2019, commenced not long after Attia left the NuSI grift for apparently even greener pastures. According to Atlantic reporter Tom Bartlett:

“… in the mid-2010s, about the time he befriended Epstein, Attia seemed focused on building a roster of clients whom he could advise on longevity and wellness. An exercise physiologist who once worked with Attia told me that Attia sent him to do a physical evaluation of Epstein at the late financier’s cavernous Manhattan residence in July 2017. He remembers two young, attractive women who flowed in and out during the session with Epstein, though Epstein didn’t acknowledge them. ‘Something felt a little off,’ he told me. A proposed follow-up session never took place.”

Attia, however, had no such reservations.

Many of the email exchanges are mundane, others contain gutter humor even most teenagers would roll eyes at - like the February 19, 2016 email in which Attia tells Epstein:

“Pussy is, indeed, low carb. Still awaiting results on gluten content, though.”

My own research confirms grifting dickheads are low IQ. Still awaiting results on gluten content, though.

Other emails between the pair are far more unsettling.

While Attia vehemently claims he did not know the full extent of Epstein’s degeneracy, a number of the emails strongly suggest otherwise.

Take this exchange from 2015 in which Attia had written a note — redacted by the Justice Department — with the subject line, “Got a fresh shipment.”

Epstein responded, “me too,” with a photo that was also redacted.

Attia replied, “Please tell (me) you found that picture on line … bastard.”

“fraid not,” Epstein said.

Attia further replied “the biggest problem with becoming friends with you” is that “[t]he life you lead is so outrageous, and yet I can’t tell a soul.”

In an email in which Attia seemed to be pitching Epstein a longevity program, he asked the convicted sex predator if “you’re interested in living longer (solely for the ladies, of course)?”

In July 2016, Attia asked Epstein what he was doing in Palm Beach, where Epstein allegedly abused numerous underage girls. “Guess,” Epstein responded, to which Attia replied: “Besides that.”

Disturbingly, in 2017, Attia appears to have spent time with Epstein in New York—rebuffing his wife’s pleas for him to return home to California—while his infant son was having a medical emergency.

Attia was infatuated with Epstein. In 2016, Attia wrote to Epstein’s assistant that he goes “into JE withdrawal when I don’t see him.”

Later that same year, he wrote directly to Epstein: “I miss you!” and “Maybe I need to visit you” in Palm Beach.

In response to the revelations, Attia posted a grovelling and ultimately unconvincing apology to his Twitter account.

Attia claims he “never saw anyone who appeared underage” in Epstein’s presence, and that he had “nothing to do with his sexual abuse or exploitation of anyone.”

Attia even claims that when he learned about the extent of Epstein’s crimes from the pivotal November 2018 Miami Herald article, he confronted Epstein and told him he needed to accept responsibility and pay for support for those he had harmed.

A claim we’ll never be able to confirm, because Epstein has mysteriously disappeared under the clearly bullshit ruse of having committed suicide in his New York holding pen.

Attia also states: “I was never on his plane, never on his island, and never present at any sex parties.”

That may be true, but an April 2016 email exchange between the dodgey duo suggests it wasn’t for lack of trying.

In that exchange, Attia asked his man-crush:

“Do you ever spend time on grand Cayman or other Cayman Islands?”

To which Epstein replied: “nope”

Attia: “Noting like LSJ I bet.” (sic)

Attia was referring to Little Saint James, Epstein’s now infamous “Pedo Island”.

Epstein: “zero, there are other people there”

Attia: “I need to visit some time...”

On January 27, 2026, CBS New announced a slate of new contributors, part of ongoing efforts by its recently installed editor-in-chief, Bari Weiss, to revamp the network’s public profile. Among them was Dr. Peter Attia, “a celebrity doctor specializing in longevity medicine.”

It should be noted “longevity medicine” is not a board-certified specialty in the US, so anyone with a medical license can claim to be a “longevity” specialist.

Three days later, the Department of Justice released a new trove of documents from the Epstein files, including the salacious correspondence between Attia and his convicted sex predator buddy.

The revelations were widely expected to see Attia dropped like a nasty fart from the CBS line-up.

Instead, Weiss confirmed we live in a two-tier society when she declared she was standing by Attia.

Weiss, the former New York Times opinion editor, is reportedly keen on retaining Attia so as not to be seen as giving in to the “mob” demanding his dismissal.

Ah yes, that unruly mob that demands such eminently unreasonable things as not employing sleazeballs who consorted with infamous sex predators.

Attia’s most recent Instagram post was flooded with angry replies, including one from an influencer and retired nurse which read “YOU HAVE A DAUGHTER.”

Another wrote: “Your son was in the hospital and you were with a Predator. I hope you get yours.”

Yet another disgusted commenter asked:

“Asking for a friend, how much weekly Zone 2 cardio should a 52 year old perform to be able adequately explain to his 17 year old daughter that he goes into ‘withdraw’ when he doesn't see the world's more infamous sexual predator?”

Another simply demanded:

“DELETE YOUR ACCOUNT”

I agree. Piss off and make yourself scarce, Peter. You are a sleaze and a grifter.

The Sewerage Pit of Gurus

Attia, it should be noted, is the latest in a long line of both successful and unsuccessful influencers who display an unwavering loyalty to being lowlife grubs.

In 2023, diet grifter Jimmy “Livin’ La Vida Low-Carb” Moore - a hero to low-carb loons the world over - was sentenced to 20 years for molesting a young girl when she was 13-14 years old.

Moore, who was 47 years old when the offending began, reportedly boasted that he “f- the brains out” of the young teen and, when she said she was feeling suicidal, told her “to get over it.”

In 2018, Alan Aragon, the fist-pumping bro who presented as a debunker of bro-science, was unmasked as a serial sex pest. Several female content creators complained he’d sexually harassed them at fitness conferences, subjecting them to lewd propositions and unwanted physical contact. Aragon referred to one of the women’s stories as a “romance novel with big plot holes” in a private Facebook group - to which one genius replied “Sue her bitch ass.”

But she, and the other women, were telling the truth. Aragon eventually fessed up, writing on Facebook that he was struggling with alcoholism, and would immediately be taking “massive action” because of some unspecified “destructive and hurtful things” he had done while under the influence.

Harley “Durianrider” Johnstone was an unhinged vegan who amassed a large online following while pimping a 50% fruit, 50% sucrose diet, which is 100% moronic. His popularity took a torpedo hit when young woman began stepping forward to accuse him of sexual predation.

Here’s a teenage girl describing how the then nearly-40 year old Johnstone forced his affections upon her, despite her objections:

And here is another young lady, explaining her very disturbing experience with the predatory Johnstone:

In another infamous incident, Johnstone aggressively derided a girl who was assaulted by her POS boyfriend. A friend of the 19-year old girl posted pictures of the victim, after being exasperated that NSW police - who happily kettle and bash pro-Palestine protesters - initially refused to do anything about the egregious assault (after public uproar, they eventually charged the boyfriend).

According to Johnstone, the assault was “100% her fault!” The girl’s culpability, in Johnstone’s jaundiced eyes, was due to her allegedly staying with her boyfriend after he had previously assaulted her. I’m not sure if this is actually the case, but even if it were true, what difference does it make? Repeatedly assaulting your 19-year old girlfriend is inexcusable, and these repeated assaults would merely prove that the young lady’s boyfriend was a habitual abuser – just like Johnstone. The Doucherider, you see, has admitted to repeatedly hitting his ex-partner, Leanne Ratcliffe. He claims it was only in “self defense”, but even if this were true, it begs the obvious question:

Why did he stick around?

I guess that would be because he is … a “dumb bitch” and “fucking doormat loser”!

Like a bad smell, Johnstone refuses to go away. He still has a presence on social media, catering to his fellow degenerates in the Lowest Common Denominator crowd. His Instagram page is replete with pictures of teenage-looking girls with scantily-clad, skinny, boyish physiques. At nearly 50, the incurably sleazy Johnstone is still publicly posting upskirt videos.

Among the hundreds of people that Johnstone relentlessly trolled and defamed was yours truly. He told me ominously in a 2012 email that I should not get on his wrong side. In 2020, in a chance encounter in that bastion of insular weirdness, Adelaide, I picked him up, hoisted his bony carcass in the air, then dumped him on his backside.

He cried and was carted off to hospital.

Johnstone, who portrayed himself online as a fearless hardman (“I’ve been to jail!”), laid the foundation for the future generation of loudmouth “alpha males” who, when called out on their macho BS, either got soundly beaten (Andrew Tate), nervous and evasive (Ben “She Was 15” Azoulay), or needed weapons and a bunch of their mates for back-up (Wes “Peggy” Watson).

The Predator’s Ball: Jimmy Moore (left) and Harley “Durianrider” Johnstone in the Adelaide suburb of Norwood during their heyday.

More recent pictures of Johnstone, so Adelaide parents and their daughters can be aware of what he now looks like.

The Angry Dick

Another pathetic simp masquerading as an “alpha male” is Richard Nikoley, who some of you may remember from the “paleo” heyday of the 2000s. He’s the unabashed sexpat who had so much trouble getting laid in the West that he moved to Thailand’s Pattaya, where prostitution is openly tolerated.

This proud creep told me in 2024 about a whore he knew that, by age 13, was having sexual relations with men in their thirties.

“That’s fucked,” I replied.

Nikoley argued that it was all good because the girl liked older men, and didn’t have any regrets about her past.

Yeah, and she turned out just fine, didn’t she?

I mean, every father dreams of his baby girl growing up to be a soulless cum-bucket for sleazy expats, right?

In October, 2024, Nikoley got butt-hurt about a brief and unflattering mention I gave his favourite man-crush, Andrew Tate (see the end of this article). He messaged me to tell me how wrong I’d gotten it, to which I began quizzing Nikoley about how he could possibly support a grub who openly boasts about trafficking girls and screwing underage teens.

Nikoley’s response was that Tate had done nothing wrong because nature, not legislature, sets the “bright line” for age of consent.

Nikoley has disputed this, so here’s the receipt:

That’s right folks, our vile alpha-simp, who got swindled out of a brand new house by a Thai whore using the tried and true expat-milking scam I described here, earnestly thinks puberty is the appropriate green light for girls to begin having sex with much older men.

Given that puberty can commence as young as 7.5 years of age in girls, that’s an extremely disturbing mindset.

When I mentioned this to a reader who wondered why I ever associated with Nikoley (I wonder the same thing) in a Substack comment, the degenerate drama queen threw the mother of all hissy fits, and wrote a big long-winded post at his blog accusing me of being a feminist, a liar, and a closet homosexual who couldn’t get laid.

Zzzz … zzzz … zzzz … huh?! What?!

Oh yeah, where was I … that Nikoley clown.

Honestly, when you spend five weeks in a place like Pattaya, and the best someone can do to discredit you is a bunch of limp-dicked, high school girl-level insults, that’s not an attack - it’s a character reference.

When it became clear to him that his lame attempt to “shred” me left me utterly unfazed, he began spamming me by email. When I blocked one email address, he would use another.

It’s interesting how the “alpha” wankers quickly lose their composure and resort to stereotypical psycho bitch behaviours when their fragile egos get rattled: Melodramatic crashouts, juvenile taunts, character assassination, and stalking.

Great to see them getting in touch with their ‘feminine’ side.

But I digress.

Nikoley stated that I wanted people to think he was okay having sex with eight year olds.

I never said that.

I repeated exactly what he stated. He thinks puberty is the appropriate age of consent.

It’s there in writing.

And it’s fucked up.

In my time in Pattaya, I did not observe Nikoley consorting with children or underage girls. Rest assured that if I had, I would have become the second Australian citizen to level him.

But we do know Nikoley is okay with the idea of grown men screwing 13 year olds.

In addition to what he told me, he attempted to downplay the Jimmy Moore charges, writing:

“Who knows what all the relevant facts are? I sure don’t. All I know is that he left and divorced his wife Christine a few years back. Related? I don’t know, but it’s a reasonable suspicion. And, nothing in the charges suggest coercion or force ... suggesting it was consensual.”

Apparently, if a guy is divorced, and a barely teenage girl who is still in her highly formative years “consents” to being molested by this much older guy, everything’s hunky dory.

Bullshit. Unless the judge is also a pedo, “consent” is irrelevant in underage sex cases because the law, for all its other flaws, understands the much older party is acting in a predatory manner, and that the youngster is still in their formative years and very likely unaware of the consequences of their actions.

Conclusion

I’ll never understand why, but humans have this very persistent habit of exalting the very worst their species has to offer. The diet and health arena is no different. Sensible, science-based commentators tend to get drowned out by a vocal cohort of degenerate bullshit artists.

When you reflect on the antics of the people I’ve mentioned in this article, remember we’re not talking dumb teenagers - these were all grown men in their late 30s and beyond when they said/did the degenerate things described here.

