Over a year ago, several media outlets reported that One Nation - the Australian political party led by the bitter, angry and unabashedly racist Pauline Hanson - rehired convicted rapist and domestic violence perpetrator Sean Black.

Incredibly, this disgraceful news came and went without any public or political uproar. In fact, I only learned of it a couple of months back while researching for an article about the newfound rise in One Nation’s popularity.

Stunned that no-one seemed to care less that one of Australia’s most popular political parties had employed a convicted sex offender and wife-basher, I posted an article in February here and at my website.

I noted in the article that I’d written to One Nation politicians Cory Bernardi, Malcolm Roberts, and to ex-politician and One Nation sycophant George Christensen, asking how they could possibly be okay with this?

I never heard back from any of them.

Bernardi and Christensen both loudly proclaim themselves to hold Conservative Christian Values™. I know there are some saucy passages in the Bible, but I don’t recall ever reading any admonitions to repeatedly bash your partner black and blue and then, when they complain, drag them by the hair from the shower and violently rape them.

Which is exactly what Sean Black did to his ex-wife.

Christensen’s willingness to look the other way at Black and One Nation’s most unholy behavior may have something to do with a bout of mutual back-scratching that occurred back when Christensen was a Liberal-National politician.

In 2016, when narcissistic ex-lawyer Malcolm Turnbull was masquerading as Liberal prime minister, The Courier-Mail revealed his MPs would “help shield Pauline Hanson from personal attacks in a bid to win back Conservative voters and get its legislative agenda through the Senate.”

The Courier-Mail discovered Hanson personally decided she would not run a One Nation candidate against the then-LNP Christensen in Dawson because he’d spoken out against radical Islam. Christensen conceded “his seat would have been tighter – even potentially lost – if she did.”

So just to confirm:

Radical Islam (i.e. when A Current Affair digs up some crazy Imam that most Australian Muslims regard as a whack-job and ignore) = bad. So bad, one needs to side with a hateful racist and pathological liar!

Violent assault and rape of one’s spouse = No worries cobber, carry on!

Right.

If there’s one thing I’ve learned in my nearly six decades on this crazy blue ball - some of you may have noticed this too - is that many people are utterly and incurably full of shit. Yes, we all screw up and make mistakes, but when you boldly declare yourself to stand for an exalted set of principles, then actively support someone who stands for the exact opposite, you are more than just a flawed human being. You are a fraud at your very core, a walking sham.

Speaking of people who loudly declare to stand for one thing (like being tough on crime and sex offenders) then do the exact opposite, I also wrote to Pauline Hanson. Among the numerous questions I put to her was why she saw fit to hire a convicted rapist and DV perpetrator?

Just like Bernardi, Roberts and Christensen, Hanson never replied to me.

After writing my article on Black and his re-employ at the rapist-friendly One Nation, I came upon this 4BC Brisbane interview from February 2025 in which Hanson was questioned about the Black rehiring.

“I stand by this man and he won’t be getting sacked,” she said.

“He went through a trial, he was found guilty, he did his time.”

Yes, Sean Black stood trial and was found guilty of violently assaulting and raping his ex-wife. So guilty that his attempt to appeal the decision was promptly dismissed.

This does not bother Hanson.

And yes, he did his time. Well, sort of. He was sentenced to five years’ imprisonment, but only served a piddling 27 months - for a heinous physical and sexual assault that should have drawn a far harsher sentence.

“He’s making a living for himself and his family and he’s got my full support. We’ve got to move on from this. By the matter of the law, he’s done his time in prison.”

Among One Nation’s target demographic are all those crusty, angry old ‘hard right’ characters who, if it were their daughter who had been attacked by Black, would be screaming out for the return of the death penalty.

Like Donald Trump, Hanson knows how to butter up her fan base of resentful simpletons.

In 2022, as part of her alleged tough on crime stance, Hanson “called for pedophiles to be chemically castrated along with tougher penalties for sex offenders.”

Yet when grilled about her favorite sex offender, Hanson suddenly developed a remarkably lenient forgive-and-forget stance towards violent sex offences.

It must also be noted that the supposedly anti-pedo Hanson is in fact a staunch supporter of Israel, which has established solid form for harboring and protecting pedophiles escaping overseas justice.

Barnaby Joyce, the former Nationals leader who jumped ship to become part of Team Xenophobe, also developed a remarkably non-conservative attitude towards crime and punishment when asked about Sean Black.

After Black was finally ejected from One Nation last Sunday, Joyce said the convicted rapist “was the victim of a political smear job as he had served his time.”

Joyce said that convicted criminals needed a chance at “redemption”. Sure they do - if they were falsely convicted, or enacted violence in self-defense or against someone who had been threatening, harassing and/or stalking them.

Violent sex offenders, however, should never be allowed to forget what they have done and should go on a public register - not be given lucrative jobs by a bunch of hypocritical vermin who wank on about Australian/Western/Conservative Christian Values™.

A bunch of vermin who constantly attack honest, hard-working immigrants for Refusing To Assimilate™.

Just what Australian/Western/Conservative Christian Values™ are these immigrants refusing to uphold, exactly?

Is it their refusal to bash and rape their wives with the vigor of a One Nation staffer?

Is it their refusal to commit crimes and get locked up with the same frequency as locals? (At 30 June 2024, the proportion of Australia’s population born outside Australia was 31.5%, yet prisoners born overseas accounted for only 14% of the incarcerated population).

Are they not snorting cocaine and abusing alcohol with the same reckless abandon as local-born Australians? (Long an avid abuser of alcohol and prolific consumer of marijuana, heroin, meth, and ecstasy, Australia is now the world’s biggest per capita consumer of cocaine. Along with the UAE and Saudi Arabia, it also has the world’s highest ‘retail’ cocaine prices. Cost of living crisis, baby!)

Or is their alleged refusal to assimilate evinced by performing essential jobs that increasing numbers of locals refuse to do?

That last point demands further discussion, and I’m going to cite the trucking industry as a lucid example.

Australia would come to an immediate and crippling standstill if local and interstate truck drivers walked off the job. Yet as Australia’s truck drivers age and retire, fewer young people are stepping up to take over the role. Who wants to spend all day in a truck cabin navigating Australia’s crap roads, trying not to jack-knife your valuable cargo every time some idiot brake-checks you, when you can work in an air-conditioned office and be home by 6 pm?

Indian immigrants, that’s who.

They have readily stepped up and now constitute a significant presence in the country’s trucking industry, as well as the courier industry.

This offends Stupid Racist Morons, which sadly constitute a substantial portion of the Australian population. Stupid Racist Morons don’t understand that everything they rely on to make it through the day - shelter, food, drink, utilities, appliances, cars and/or the materials and infrastructure that made them possible - was at some point transported on a truck or in a van. But instead of receiving gratitude for helping keep the country going, Indian-Australian truck drivers are frequently on the receiving end of ugly racism.

Even many local-born truck drivers are too stupid to understand the important role Indian drivers are fulfilling. Indian-Australian driver Jaswinder Boparai wrote in a 2024 article that, despite an impeccable driving record, racism was a daily occurrence from other drivers. So much so, that he would often turn off his UHF radio to avoid racist slurs like “towelhead,” “black c**t,” and “curry muncher.”

“The UHF radio, a tool meant to ensure safety and communication, has become a platform for hate speech against Indian-origin drivers.” he wrote.

But I digress.

One Nation’s dip-shitted followers also leapt to the defense of the repugnant Black. Instead of chastising One Nation for hiring a convicted rapist, they castigated the two Liberal politicians who - quite rightly - turned up the heat and forced his resignation.

Remember how I said a substantial portion of the human species is irretrievably full of shit?

As far as I’m concerned, crimes like rape and pedophilia are non-negotiables. To listen to all their high-and-mighty ranting, you’d think the hardcore conservative crowd feels this way too. Yet when someone on their home team is convicted - not suspected or accused, but convicted - of such a crime, the hard right suddenly become more forgiving than a bunch of hopelessly woke lefties.

Oh, and the insinuation that everyone at One Nation was fine and dandy with Black is nonsense.

Former One Nation candidates Robert Stuckey and Leigh Burns raised concerns about Black with Hanson and her chief of staff, James Ashby. Both candidates said they left One Nation after feeling let down by the party leadership's defence of Black and disagreements over policy and campaign support.

The convicted rapist also required a police check before being allowed unescorted into Hanson’s office in Parliament House in Canberra, officials confirmed.

The Tide Turns

On Sunday, Pauline Hanson, who fancies herself as Australia’s Donald Trump, finally succumbed to mounting pressure to fire her favorite convicted rapist.

And boy is she pissed.

She took aim at what she called “gutter politics” from Coalition MPs James Paterson and Garth Hamilton, who called attention to One Nation’s rehiring of Black.

Unlike Stuckey and Burns, the Coalition duo could not be quietly ignored.

Paterson told Sky News the decision to re-hire Black was “absolutely extraordinary” and made it hard to take the party seriously.

“They have a pretence of being a serious political party, and they are employing a convicted rapist to work for them. I don’t think he should be allowed in Parliament House in sitting weeks, and if he is being brought to Parliament House, they should explain why they think that’s appropriate,” he said.

Hanson went on to ask if it meant Black deserved to be discarded in the “scrapheap”.

I vote a resounding YES to that one.

“It’s gutter politics … and it sickens me to what has happened,” Hanson whined.

Does it sicken Hanson to think about what Black did to his ex-wife?

“[Black] did his time for the crime he was convicted of and that, and now he was trying to get on with his life... What now? What happens? [Put him] on the scrapheap? Or should we bring in the death penalty for anyone who commits a crime?”

The irony.

Hanson launched a bizarre rant against Hamilton, saying:

“Now that Sean (Black’s) gone, that you will concentrate on any druggies pushing their drugs in parliament … I hope you go after them with the gusto that you have with this innocent man. Well, he’s not innocent, he did his time … I’m just so upset by this.”

If only Hanson got as offended by violent assault and rape as she did by having to fire her campaign director.

When quizzed by Sky’s Chris Kenny on why she didn’t regret employing Black but still dismissed him, Hanson took aim at what she called a “political witch hunt”.

She said she rehired Black “for redemption after doing his time”.

“I’m getting so much put onto me and the party, they’re trolling through everything to actually make us sound like the worst party with our members of parliament.”

Convicted rapist and wife-basher, Sean Black, leaving One Nation’s head office earlier this month. Picture: Lyndon Mechielsen/The Australian

“You have no idea what the hell is happening to me daily, from not only the Labor party, from the Coalition, and the media, trolling through everything, dirt, whatever they can do to criticise One Nation.”

“The whole lot stinks.”

Oh, the horrors. Poor Pauline and her merry band of hypocrites, being held to account for hiring a violent wife-beater and rapist.

The poor dears, being “trolled” by those pesky taxpayers from whom One Nation leeches millions of dollars every year.

Hanson also admitted she had requested in advance that the show’s producers not ask her about Black.

“I said to your producer today, Chris, I didn’t want to discuss this anymore because I think it’s disrespectful to him and his family to keep this going and going,” she told Kenny.

“But you’ve kept it going again.”

“He’s done his time. And he should have been able to live his life in peace, but it’s not the case, is it?”

Kenny fired back that he “asks whatever questions he likes of people”.

“I don’t get into agreements, and I’m not told what issues to avoid,” he said.

A New Low

Hanson complains her critics are trying to “make [One Nation] sound like the worst party with our members of parliament.”

Her critics may be onto something. Yes, anyone with a modicum of intelligence should have long ago realized both Liberal and Labor harbor more than their fair share of deviants and sleazeballs. Heck, the current Labor PM was spotted attending a shady Thai rub’n’tug massage parlor in 2013.

However, when one of their own is publicly outed for sexual harassment or assault, Liberal and Labor will at least promptly hand the alleged offender a DCM or impress upon them to “resign”.

One Nation’s unrepentant rehiring of Sean Black heralds a disturbing new low in Australian politics. To re-employ him was appalling in its own right. But to dig their heels in when called out, to effectively declare “F**k you, we’ll employ a convicted rapist if we want to!”, and to then bitch and moan like embattled victims when finally pressured into his long overdue termination is astonishing.

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