Anthony Colpo’s Substack

Anthony Colpo’s Substack

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Technocritical's avatar
Technocritical
2dEdited

This is all just sadly underpinning my conception that while the trauma-based brainwashing our culture is swimming in has had a bad effect on women, it had a horriffic effect on men as well. We've never thought to check how men do when they receive the continuous messages that they're just a [reproductive organ] with a wallet attached, that they're redundant as providers (provision is about providing safety, structure, checking the roof is still on, fixing what's broken etc long before it's about money, and men are in the main naturally predisposed towards that kind of provision) ..in short when we remove any idea of healthy, necessary masculinity and leave men the conclusion that it's how big your various physical components and your wallet is. I don't know that women and feminism are *exclusively* to blame for this (although they play a big part) as much as both sexes being entrapped by a culture that's deliberately obscured what a man and a woman is at least 40 years before trans got on the radar.

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Inter-Dimensional Dissentery's avatar
Inter-Dimensional Dissentery
2d

If one has underlying issues that usually sit below the surface, Pattaya will bring them to the fore in spectacular fashion. Well done! Nice story!

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