Opioids No More Effective Than Placebo for Acute Neck and Back Pain: New Study
In fact, placebo was better over the long term ...
A recent study pitted a commonly-prescribed opioid against a placebo pill for acute back and neck pain, and …
… the placebo won.
The recently published trial was conducted by researchers at the University of Sydney in Australia. As I've written previously on this site, Australians tend to be staunch believers in using toxic chemicals to deal with life's p…
