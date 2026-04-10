Anthony Colpo’s Substack

Anthony Colpo’s Substack

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FizzyLiftingDrinks's avatar
FizzyLiftingDrinks
1d

They shut off detox pathways and burn holes in your gut lining

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Amaterasu Solar's avatar
Amaterasu Solar
17h

So glad I stopped using pHARMaceuticals a long while back and rely on cannabis for My pain relief!

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