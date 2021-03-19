More Problems With the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine Trial Data
Back in January, I wrote about some of the inherent problems with the new Pfizer-BioNtech mRNA COVID-19 'vaccine' code-named BNT162b2, and sold under the brand name Comirnaty. To quickly recap:
-The drug is not really a vaccine but a gene-modifying therapy based on long-problematic mRNA technology (this also true of the Moderna drug).
-It's a drug broug…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Anthony Colpo’s Substack to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.