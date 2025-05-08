Anthony Colpo’s Substack

Anthony Colpo’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
TriTorch's avatar
TriTorch
4d

You cannot fix gullible—it has to fix itself. Pain and failure are the best teachers, but no one wants to be their student. The problem with these injections, however, is that you cannot learn from your mistakes if you are dead. If only they would have listened to Fauci:

The best vaccination is to get infected yourself. —Anthony Fauci

She’s just yet another dead doormat of the new world order: https://tritorch.substack.com/p/the-doormats-of-the-new-world-order

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Jomico's avatar
Jomico
4dEdited

Oh the irony, what comes around goes around, start telling the truth, and plandemics die in the first few months, but to facilitate its longevity, means you help harm more and more people, for these types I have no sympathy , they are merely collaborating with big pharma and politicians heavily invested in the machinery of jabbinology.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
15 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Anthony Colpo
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture