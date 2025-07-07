A few days ago, I posted a most unforgiving dissection of an article that claimed no-virus proponents were “probably” part of a “PSYOP”.

That article, peppered with F-bombs and describing virus skeptics as “deniers” and annoying cultists, was authored by a guy called Markus Mutscheller.

Judging by what he wrote, and his subsequent behavior, Mutscheller is clearly a few nuggets short of a KFC Feast.

He also has no clue what he’s talking about.

Markus made a point of feigning nonchalance and simultaneously trying to insult me after showing up in my notes and comments section. The exchange can be found here, and as you can see, I’m not impressed nor interested in Mutscheller’s antagonism. It’s clear I’ve gotten under his skin, but that’s something he needs to deal with on his own time.

What I’m interested in is exactly how Mutscheller arrived at his thesis that no-virus proponents like myself are “probably” a “PSYOP”?

I’m also curious as to why he calls us “deniers” when it is clear he has absolutely no knowledge of the research in this field?

Mutscheller was very forceful and adamant when publicly expressing these claims, so surely he must have some pretty compelling evidence to back them up, right?

Well, if he did, he forgot to include it in his article.

So, in the exchange that followed, I’ve repeatedly and patiently asked Mutscheller if he could supply the evidence. I think I’ve made it abundantly clear I’m not swayed by insults and feigned bravado, that what I’m really interested in is evidence.

I keep asking Mutscheller for the evidence that indicates yours truly, or any other no-virus proponent, is part of a “PSYOP”.

And he keeps failing to provide it.

Instead of supplying this evidence, which if conclusive would be a huge slam dunk for him, Mutscheller stubbornly sticks to the same failed formula. He keeps trying to antagonize me with a mix of insults and a passive-aggressive campaign of feigned concern.

What we all want is the evidence he should already have had at hand before vomiting the contents of his brain all over the screen in a deranged rant that made patently false accusations about virus skeptics.

But Mutscheller just keeps serving up the butt-hurt.

Which don’t impress me much.

When people try to get under your skin, and see their efforts failing, they will often escalate their behavior.

So it is with Markus.

In his initial response, he asked if I was Italian. That I was of Italian heritage should have been readily obvious from what I wrote in the article, but Markus clearly isn’t the quickest cab off the rank. So I confirmed my DNA was fully imported from Italy, then asked how that was even remotely relevant to the matter at hand.

Well, Markus wasn’t going to let it go. He clearly doesn’t like ‘foreigners’, even the ones born in Australia.

So this is what it comes to when you challenge people who falsely accuse you of being a “denier” and “probably” part of a “PSYOP”.

They get increasingly angered by your dismissal of their pithy snipes and your unwavering insistence on seeing the evidence. They get frustrated. In Mutscheller’s case, they get so frustrated that they jointly insult the size of your testicles (didn’t know you were looking Markus, might want to get your eyesight checked for micropsia) and they have a crack at insulting your ethnic background.

An “Italian spaghetti machine”?

WTF?

LOL.

You are a massive FAIL, Markus.

I already told you whether one’s background is Mediterranean or Mongolian has no bearing on the facts. But you just couldn’t help yourself, could you?

Silly little grub that you are.

Speaking of trolls, many of you will be familiar with someone who jumped to Mutscheller’s aid, and proved herself to be an utter troll.

Yep, Sasha Latypova appeared unannounced and unprovoked in my notes, criticizing me for criticizing Mutscheller’s writing style while simultaneously criticizing my writing. She declared she didn’t subscribe to my Substack because she didn’t like it, even though she was subscribed to my Substack and had liked numerous of my articles.

You can’t make this stuff up.

She accuses me of doing all the things Mutscheller and her are doing, and employs the same terribly unconvincing passive-aggressive shtick.

As with Mutscheller, I keep asking Latypova to stick to the topic and supply the evidence showing his criticisms to be on point. As with Mutscheller, she keeps failing to do so, but persists with the antagonism.

This is known as trolling.

Which begs the obvious question: What is her motive?

Mutscheller is clearly suffering a supersized case of butt-hurt, but why is Latypova so insistent on antagonizing me when neither her nor Markus can even begin to field a response of actual substance?

What’s your gig, Sasha? After all, you’re the last person fit to be lecturing others on civility. In addition to showing yourself to be an exceedingly hypocritical pest, wasn’t it your daughter who was investigated several years back for threatening to kill the CEO of Google?

Maybe get your own house in order before piously lecturing others on civil conduct?

Her daughter’s threat was just a “joke”, apparently. Like the time she caused a stink by criticizing Islam. Okay, so no institution is beyond criticism, including religion.

But while criticizing theologies emanating from the Middle East, why didn’t she jointly criticize the one whose adherents delight in land theft and killing children?

Asking for a friend.

Ladies and gentlemen, I think it’s fair to say we can safely flush the “No-Virus is a PSYOP!” claim down the toilet.

And to my fellow virus skeptics, if the best our critics can do is racially-charged criticism of our kitchen appliances, I think we’re on pretty safe ground.

Anyhow, have some pasta fagioli,

ciao,

Anthony.

