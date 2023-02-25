Mainstream Media and Biased Researchers are in Deep Denial About Mask Failure.
Masks don't prevent respiratory infections, but the mainstream will never admit it.
On January 30, the esteemed Cochrane Database of Systematic Reviews published a review of physical interventions to reduce the spread of influenzas. Most of the review was devoted to face masks, as these have been the most widely studied of such interventions.
I recently reported on the results here, but to quickly reca…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Anthony Colpo’s Substack to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.