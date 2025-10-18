In early 2020, researchers from Henry Ford Health in Detroit completed a large study comparing chronic health outcomes in vaccinated versus unvaccinated children.

The researchers were clearly pro-vaccine, claiming vaccination “has reduced the incidence of certain targeted childhood infections and their associated morbidity and mortality.”

“Nonetheless,” they lamented, “vaccine hesitancy remains a significant barrier to maintaining and increasing vaccine uptake.”

Their goal was to collect data “addressing these vaccine safety concerns” which could “assist clinicians in discussions with their patients and serve to reassure parents of the overall safety of vaccination.”

As it turns out, the data did indeed address important vaccine safety concerns - just not the way the authors had planned.