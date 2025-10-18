Large US Study Found Unvaccinated Kids Much Healthier, & Was Quietly Buried
Until recently. Get the full details here.
In early 2020, researchers from Henry Ford Health in Detroit completed a large study comparing chronic health outcomes in vaccinated versus unvaccinated children.
The researchers were clearly pro-vaccine, claiming vaccination “has reduced the incidence of certain targeted childhood infections and their associated morbidity and mortality.”
“Nonetheless,” they lamented, “vaccine hesitancy remains a significant barrier to maintaining and increasing vaccine uptake.”
Their goal was to collect data “addressing these vaccine safety concerns” which could “assist clinicians in discussions with their patients and serve to reassure parents of the overall safety of vaccination.”
As it turns out, the data did indeed address important vaccine safety concerns - just not the way the authors had planned.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Anthony Colpo’s Substack to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.