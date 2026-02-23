Anthony Colpo’s Substack

Anthony Colpo’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
LoWa's avatar
LoWa
7d

A great book on this is “The Vegetarian Myth” by Lierre Keith, a vegan for twenty years who cares intensely about nature and animals, loses her health, can barely walk, and tries to recover by growing her own food. She tells a poetic and heart-wrenching tale of how even vegetables aren’t vegan!! How she tries to avoid all animal products to grow vegetables but things fail to grow unless she adds compost including animal products, manure, and blood and bone. Plants eat animals. She breaks down the moral, environmental and nutritional arguments.

Possibly some vegans/vegetarians are ok if the are part of the 5-10% of people who can easily convert beta carotene to vitamin A and ALA etc to EPA but the process for conversion is wildly inefficient for 90% of people, says former raw vegan Denise Minger (auto of Raw Food SOS blog), so most people don’t do too well on vegetarian diets and need those things from animal sources. But a few do fine.

I suspect environment plays a role too? Eg in Amazon jungle I could eat way more fruit and veg, in colder areas I ate more meat etc be and have no desire for fruit lol.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Anthony Colpo and others
Hugh's avatar
Hugh
7d

That's great, I had a few laughs. Speaking of which - how do you know someone is vegan... wait, they'll tell you.

You mentioned care for animals or managing a chronic illness as reasons for veganism. Another is identity, I was a sanctimonious vegetarian for this reason, as well as a desire to live with a more philosophical mind. I became very depleted and when approaching 60 had strong signs of dementia with yes, a hardened attitude. I've been eating a meat based diet for about 15 years and at 72 I'm as well as I've ever been with a brain that's well recovered.

I believe the key nutrient is the fat of which the premium is tallow - the fat of a ruminant, an animal with four stomachs that eats grass. I now eat a lot of it and the health food shops are stocking it, everyone's waking up.

As Mark Purdey mentioned in his remarkable book Animal Pharm, the plant based agenda is handing local food production to agribusiness. The meat based diet is truly paddock to plate, it's the most nutrient dense food, and regenerative pasturing is carbon negative.

I'm a naturopath and I spend an inordinate amount of time trying to convince vegetarians to eat meat. Half of them think I'm a sacrilegious heathen and avoid me, the other half make the shift and are most grateful.

I think diets with labels are dumb and vegans are loonies.

Reply
Share
16 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Anthony Colpo · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture