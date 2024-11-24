Back in the low-carb heyday - a bizarre time when people looked to sedentary, unfit, overweight authors for advice on fat loss and sports nutrition - people would say stuff like the following:

"Your bodily stores of glycogen can be depleted within an hour! However, even lean people have enough fat stores to power them for days! Therefore, low-carb diets are superior for athletes!"

Said the people who struggled to get their XXXL butts up a brief flight of stairs.

It's true that the average person stores between 500–700 grams of glycogen in the muscles and around 100 grams in the liver (around 2,400 to 3,200 calories). And yes, even a very lean 75 kg athlete with a body fat percentage of 6% is carrying 4.5 kg of fat (around 40,500 calories).

In the terribly simple-minded world of diet ideologues, this means low-carb diets deliver at least 13 times more energy for athletic activity.

Except they don't.