Anthony Colpo’s Substack

Anthony Colpo’s Substack

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Michael Ginsburg's avatar
Michael Ginsburg
3d

It's not like "Bibi" ever tried to hide that this was the plan.

Quite the opposite: he openly bragged about it!

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Dashboard Poet's avatar
Dashboard Poet
3dEdited

Where did Israel get the money to pay for all of those posts? Was it from the $6.82 billion of foreign aid the United States gave it in Fiscal Year 2024? END all foreign aid and ELIMINATE all domestic subsidies.

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