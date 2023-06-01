If you go to a gym and watch people train, you'll observe that most lift the weight up and down for a given number of reps, then put it down so they can resume toying with their phones. Most people will terminate their set when things start to get difficult, while others will push on and grind out a few more increasingly difficult reps.

The more determined will continue grinding out reps until the bar is travelling at snail's pace and eventually refuses to budge any further.

This latter approach is known as training to “momentary muscular failure” and many studies (not all) indicate this produces superior results when compared to non-failure training.

But a set doesn't have to end when you hit failure. If you've got an iron will, you can always step up to the next level and enter the realm of beyond failure training. This involves the use of intensity techniques that allow you to extend the set when mere mortals would have long since put the weight down.

Such techniques include forced reps, negatives, drop sets, rest-pause and partial reps. These techniques are especially popular among proponents of single set training, which helps explain why it is commonly referred to as High Intensity Training, or HIT (not to be confused with High Intensity Interval Training, or HIIT, a time efficient method for improving your cardiovascular conditioning).

While beyond failure training is often viewed as hardcore and a test of one's mettle, its ultimate purpose is not to prove one's toughness but to stimulate greater strength and hypertrophy gains.

So are set-extending intensity techniques effective for those purposes? Have they been shown in controlled experiments to produce greater strength and muscle gains than regular training?