Not everyone wants to lose weight. With all the historically recent talk of an 'obesity epidemic', it's easy to forget there are people who need or want to gain weight. Whether it's due to genetics or undernourishment, some folks are underweight. Others might be 'normal' weight, but want to gain muscle mass for aesthetic, self-defense or sports purposes.

If that's you, then pay close attention, because this two-part article will help clear the air on how many calories and how much protein you need to gain muscular body weight.