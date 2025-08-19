Anthony Colpo’s Substack

Anthony Colpo’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Clarence Robert Dember jr's avatar
Clarence Robert Dember jr
2m

No matter how disgusted I am it makes no difference to the state.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Anthony Colpo
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture