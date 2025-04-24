On June 15, 2023, I posted an article tearing apart the Melbourne Doherty Institute’s claim to having ‘isolated’ Sars-Cov-2:

At that point, the full text of the 2020 paper describing the Doherty Institute’s atrocious methodology was freely available at the Medical Journal of Australia website via this link:

https://doi.org/10.5694/mja2.50569

Lo and behold, what was once a freely accessible paper has now been hidden behind a paywall. If you click the “PDF” hyperlink to access the full text, you will instead be greeted by the following paywall:

The most recent capture I can find on Internet Archive’s Wayback Machine that still shows free access is dated December 15, 2024:

https://web.archive.org/web/20241215074201/https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/abs/10.5694/mja2.50569

At some point after this, the paper was hidden behind a paywall, so that most people will no longer have access to it.

Because nothing says "we are confident in our methods and findings" like "quick, hide our heavily-criticized paper behind a paywall so people who think for themselves can no longer access it!"

It bears reminding that the Doherty Institute enjoys lavish taxpayer funding, and its ‘research’ was used by Australian authorities to impose draconian lockdowns.

Those lockdowns and the associated stay-at-home orders, mask/vaccine mandates, and Nazi-style “show us your papers/QR code” tyranny triggered, among other things, gratuitous police thuggery, an increase in domestic violence and domestic sexual assaults, and drove numerous people to self-immolation (see here and here) and suicide.

But now Australian taxpayers are being denied access to research they largely funded, and which was used to make their lives a misery.

The good news is that you can still access the Doherty 2020 paper, and view for yourself the voodoo-level methodology they used to ‘isolate’ the Woohoo virus, via the Wayback Machine here:

https://web.archive.org/web/20210812074045/https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/pdf/10.5694/mja2.50569

The Supplementary material can be found here:

https://web.archive.org/web/20200630052603/https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/action/downloadSupplement?doi=10.5694%2Fmja2.50569&file=mja250569-sup-0001-Supinfo.pdf

I'd recommend downloading them before they get wiped completely.

FOI Reveals Victoria’s Lockdowns Based on ‘Cabinet’ Decision, Not Science

A few days ago, the relatively small portion of Australians who don’t sleepwalk through life received confirmation that lockdowns in the state of Victoria were not based on anything even resembling medical advice.

Melbourne, Victoria’s capital, holds the official title for world’s most locked down city during COVID, ahead of Argentina’s Buenos Aires.

Victorians were forced to stay in their homes with a curfew from 8 pm to 5 am for 2 months in 2020 as part of the state's tyrannical lockdown measures.

At the time, the loathsome Augusto Pinochet Dan “Satan” Andrews, then premier of Victoria, would not disclose who conceived the idea for the lockdowns but conceded “these are decisions ultimately made by me”.

A protracted Freedom of Information battle waged by Opposition upper house leader David Davis since September 2020 has revealed the lockdowns were not proposed by health experts, but instead “a decision taken by Cabinet”.

Andrews declared a ‘state of disaster’ in Victoria on August 2, 2020.

This order gave then-Police and Emergency Services Minister Lisa Neville broad powers to force people to comply with the curfew.

“These are tough choices but they are the decisions I've taken because they're the decisions that will keep us safe,” Andrews said at the time.

Later that day Dr Finn Romanes, who was a ‘public health commander’, sent a letter to then-chief health officer Brett Sutton asking if he would like the Department of Health and Human Services to issue a public health direction in line with the new lockdowns.

“I note that I have been advised by (Department of Justice and Community Safety secretary) Kate Houghton and others that the action of a curfew is a clear action within the State of Disaster and there is a clear desire within government to mirror that within the State of Emergency, however note that the idea of a curfew has not arisen from public health advice in the first instance,” he wrote. (Bold emphasis added)

Romanes clarified in the letter that his department's action in issuing a curfew “is not occurring on public health advice but is a decision taken by cabinet”. (Bold emphasis added)

Professor Sutton sent back a confirmation 30 minutes later telling Romanes that his assessment was “correct as I understand it”.

In September 2020, Sutton said it had not been his idea to implement a curfew and Andrews said he was unable to say “exactly which person at what moment” had come up with the plan.

In other words, the Victorian lockdowns were not based on scientifically valid health advice but on the random edicts of unaccountable parasites politicians and bureaucrats.

Davis said Andrews had acted as a “Lone Ranger” during the lockdown despite what the public had been told during the pandemic.

Victoria's current premier, Jacinta Allan, was part of the seven-member ‘crisis cabinet’ that signed off on the lockdown, and she is its only member still serving in parliament.

‘Crisis cabinet’ member and current premier of Victoria, Jacinta Allan.

Dan and Catherine Andrews Hit and Nearly Killed a Young Cyclist in 2013 - the Cover Up Continues

Dan Andrews’ other escapades include his involvement in what absolutely stinks like a cover-up and massive perversion of justice after a 2013 accident involving a young cyclist.

Ryan Meuleman was just 15-years-old when he was mowed down by the Andrews’ SUV in Blairgowrie, on Melbourne's Mornington Peninsula, in January 2013.

Following the accident, Ryan was airlifted to The Royal Children's Hospital with life-threatening injuries, including a punctured lung, broken ribs, a ruptured spleen and internal bleeding.

Andrews’ wife Catherine claimed she was driving the vehicle at the time.

In Australia, it is a routine procedure for all drivers involved in an accident attended by police to undergo testing for blood alcohol levels. The procedure commences with a breath test, and in the event of a positive result, is followed by blood testing.

However, for reasons no-one has ever explained, when emergency services arrived at the scene, Catherine Andrews was not breath tested.

When making the 000 call, Andrews told an emergency services operator: “We've hit him.”

A month later, Andrews’ story changed to “I want to make it clear - the cyclist hit our vehicle.”

Andrews claimed his wife came to a “complete stop” and “turned right from a stationary position” moments before the collision.

Ryan, meanwhile, has long maintained the Andrews’ vehicle was speeding when it hit him.

Victoria's former Assistant Commissioner for Traffic and Operations, Dr Raymond Shuey, conducted a review into the crash, which was commissioned by Ryans' lawyers.

The report, released in 2024, found the Andrews' Ford Territory was “travelling at speed” on the wrong side of the road when it hit Ryan.

In his 36-page assessment of the investigation Dr Shuey found the evidence did not back the Andrews' account of what happened.

Despite this, the notoriously corrupt Victoria police closed the case without pressing charges, and officers were later cleared of any wrongdoing by the corruption watchdog over failing to breath test the driver.

Dr Shuey’s report stated Victoria Police engaged in “an overt cover-up to avoid implicating a political figure in a life-threatening” incident, resulting in an investigation that was “deeply flawed”, “unfounded” and “contrary to the available evidence”.

Ryan has since sued major law firm Slater & Gordon, which appeared out of nowhere offering to help him secure a compensation payout.

It turns out Slater & Gordon is aligned with the Labor Party.

Ryan hauled the firm into court for failing to conduct “a full and proper investigation into the circumstances” of the crash while negotiating his $80,000 TAC compensation payout.

On Wednesday, the Herald Sun reported Ryan received a confidential out-of-court settlement from the firm worth several hundreds of thousands of dollars.

However, his pursuit of justice is far from over.

“The people in the car are next,” he said.

Last September, in a joint statement, the Andrews attacked the “so-called report”, attempting to dismiss it as a money grab.

“We are not a party to this legal action. We did nothing wrong. This matter has already been comprehensively and independently investigated and closed by Victoria Police and integrity agencies,” they said.

The couple said they would “not dignify these appalling conspiracy theories by commenting further”.

How precious. The same vile grub who imposed the world’s harshest lockdowns supposedly to protect people from a “deadly” flu virus that has never been isolated, and whose Australian ‘isolation’ research is now being hidden behind a paywall, is accusing others of “appalling conspiracy theories.”

The Andrews were served with concerns notices over their comments in January. Their case is separate to the Slater & Gordon matter.

Ryan Meuleman was lucky to survive after being hit by Catherine and Dan Andrews in 2013. Catherine Andrews, who claimed to be driving the vehicle, was mysteriously excused from undergoing breath and blood alcohol testing despite the severity of the accident.

