From L-R: Multimillionaire BLM co-founder Patrisse Cullors; former Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Commission leader and convicted fraudster Geoff Clark; multimillionaire Australian politician Pauline Hanson.

NEW CAREER OPPORTUNITIES AVAILABLE!

Ever considered a career as a globalist puppet? Don’t miss this exciting opportunity to join the rapidly growing grievance industry!

Our client is looking for people who aspire to be ‘leaders’, capable of promoting racial division. No previous experience required, just a lack of scruples and love of money.

We are looking for applicants to fill the following roles:

Black and Indigenous people who think they are the one and only true victims of racism

White people who think they are the one and only true victims of racism

Hopelessly woke white people who think black and/or Indigenous people are the one and only true victims of racism

Must be able to work as part of a team.

White applicants looking to join our black and Indigenous operations must demonstrate exceptional virtue-signalling and self-flagellation skills.

Please do not apply if you have a genuine desire for achieving racial unity. Our client is part of the global movement to keep the populace divided and conquered. They are looking for useful idiots, not Martin Luther Kings.

A fantastic opportunity for someone with no other redeeming qualities to make a lucrative living.

Priority consideration given to angry croaky-voiced rangas, fake neo-Nazis, and self-absorbed African-American and Indigenous-Australian people who can feign concern with improving the lot of their people. Don’t worry, our client will never ask you to visit a remote settlement or impoverished community, that kind of work is for the poorly-resourced and underpaid plebs who really do care.

Please note we are not accepting applications from people of Indian, Asian, Mediterranean, Eastern European, Middle-Eastern or African-Australian descent, no matter how much vile abuse you have experienced in the past or present. Sorry, but your lives don’t matter. You lot need to get real jobs and start real businesses, and your children need to go to woke educational facilities where they will be harangued about “white privilege” even though their skin will almost certainly be darker than the lecturers’.

Hey, we never said the racism grift makes sense.

We warn potential applicants that our client is very intolerant of those who are genuinely tolerant. If a successful applicant dare does anything to truly promote racial unity or achieve real and significant improvements in the health and wealth status of the group they purport to represent, they will be dealt with in a most unforgiving fashion.

Any honest white person who questions the patently racist “white privilege” charade by pointing out they experienced great hardships and survived circumstances that were anything but privileged will also be vocally shouted down. Molested by a monster parent and sent into a near fatal spiral of substance abuse, self-harm and suicidal behavior? Quiet you spoiled white brat, you don’t know how lucky you are!

Any successful applicant who dares mention how Indigenous Australian soldiers were unfairly excluded from the Soldier Settlement Scheme, and how their descendants are still fighting for the parcel of land owed to their grandfathers without any help from the usual vocal suspects, will be immediately removed from their position. We remind applicants this position is not about true justice and equity, but about perpetuating an ongoing grievance industry based on resentment and division.

If you believe you possess the requisite qualities to excel in the exciting, fast-paced world of racism grifting, please send your resume, along with a corny-ass cover letter and portrait photo, to yesiamfullofpoopoo@culltheherd.com

Now, in totally unrelated news…

In 2013, three radical Black organizers (as they describe themselves) formed a movement called Black Lives Matter.

No kidding. All color lives matter.

The three radicals in question are Alicia Garza, Opal Tometi and Patrisse Cullors. They claim:

Black Lives Matter is an ideological and political intervention in a world where Black lives are systematically and intentionally targeted for demise. It is an affirmation of Black folks’ humanity, our contributions to this society, and our resilience in the face of deadly oppression.

Sure.

Patrisse Cullors is an especially interesting character. She describes herself as a “trained Marxist”.

Like most celebrity socialists, Cullors loves the living shit out of capitalism.

In 2024, BLM possessed almost $24 million in net assets, over $21 million of which was allotted to “investments”.

Are these jokers running a bonafide social advancement campaign, or a hedge fund?

Keep reading.

In 2021, as protests broke out across the US in the name of BLM, Cullors went on a real estate buying binge, snapping up four high-end homes for $3.2 million in the US alone.

Cullors also made overtures for property in the Bahamas at an ultra-exclusive resort where Justin Timberlake and Tiger Woods have homes, The New York Post revealed. Luxury properties at the beachfront resort outside Nassau were priced between $5 million and $20 million.

In response to the embarrassing revelations, Cullors claimed she was the victim of “right wing harassment”. She claimed the revelations about her property portfolio, the value of which she did not dispute, were part of an “effort to discredit and harass me and my family”.

B-O-R-I-N-G.

The problem with that predictable and self-serving response is “right wing” figures were hardly the only ones critical of her remarkably capitalistic brand of Marxism.

Black sports journalist Jason Whitlock accused her and other BLM founders of “making millions of dollars off the backs of these dead black men who they wouldn’t spit on if they were on fire and alive”.

In a separate tweet he wrote: “There is so much hypocrisy. She’s acting like a capitalist,” adding “She chose to live in one of the whitest places in California”.

In the fiscal 2020 year, Cullors used over $800,000 of BLM donations to pay her brother for “security services” for her ‘non-profit’ even though he seemed to mostly work as a graffiti artist.

At the end of that year, in December 2020, Paul Cullors purchased a suburban Los Angeles home for $637,006, according to public records.

There was no storefront or business headquarters for Cullors Protection LLC; the company was registered and operated at Paul Cullors’ home, and it was unclear if it had any employees besides himself.

So where does BLM get all this money?

In 2020, while the world was being placed under house arrest in the name of a re-badged flu, the Open Society Foundations announced it was giving $220 million to “Black-led racial justice groups” such as BLM.

The Open Society Foundations is controlled by Hungarian-Jewish investor George Soros. Past achievements of this financial predator include “Breaking the Bank of England” in 1992 to make himself a quick $1 billion, and deliberately crashing the Thai baht and triggering the Asian financial crisis of 1997.

There’s a four-letter word that succinctly describes the likes of Soros, which I will refrain from using here. Needless to say, if you really believe this bloke cares about blacks or any other allegedly marginalized group, I've got some prime swampland you might be interested in.

Chunder Down Under: Pauline and Her Billionaire Friend Gina

In 1996, while Patrisse Cullors was still a teenager and yet to become a Soros-backed multimillionaire, a woman named Pauline Hanson began making waves in the former penal colony of Australia.

On September 10 of that year, the newly-elected Independent and former Liberal gave her maiden speech to the House of Representatives.

Hanson took the floor, complained about “being called a racist”, then proceeded to confirm she was a racist. She claimed Australia was in danger of being “swamped by Asians”, who “have their own culture and religion, form ghettos and do not assimilate”.

She was talking about Vietnamese-Australians, who went on to establish themselves as a true immigrant success story and one of the hardest-working, just-get-on-with-it demographics I’ve ever seen.

As for her fear-mongering about Asians swamping the country, in the 2021 Census a mere 1.3% of respondents stated they had Vietnamese ancestry (similarly, Chinese-descended folks constituted only 5.5% of the population).

Her 1996 rant heralded the start of a thirty-year streak of shamelessly spouting complete and utter hogwash. Just about everything that comes out of Hanson’s mouth is demonstrably false, and when you ask her to back up her bollocks, she simply ignores you. Instead she appears on fawning outlets like Sky News where she can repeat her racist and Islamophobic garbage without any meaningful challenge.

In 2018, this anti-genius tried to pass a motion in the Australian senate titled “It’s okay to be white”.

No kidding. It’s okay to be any color, so long as you didn’t consume liver-pounding quantities of tanning pills to get it.

This is the kind of crap Australian politicians entertain themselves with at taxpayer expense.

Australians, raised on a steady diet of alcohol, drugs, antidepressants, soapies, reality TV, anti-immigrant sentiment and fabricated News Corp moral outrage, are increasingly flocking to Hanson’s One Nation party. There is a very real possibility this angry ball of hate will become Australia’s Prime Minister, especially if there is some kind of financial crisis that serves to cement populist sentiment even further.

Hanson and her sidekick Malcolm Roberts masquerade as free speech advocates, yet refused to vote against the recent censorial ‘hate speech’ laws.

Roberts and Hanson.

Hanson consistently presents herself as a spokesperson for ordinary Aussies, despite being a very atypical Australian.

As with Patrisse Cullors, fanning the flames of resentment has proved highly lucrative for Pauline Hanson. Despite having achieved a whole lot of f**k all for Australia, she ranks among the country’s ten wealthiest politicians.

Back in February, IBT ranked Hanson’s estimated net worth at AUD $3-6 million, which seems like a vast underestimate. The Daily Post, after considering her numerous income streams and real estate holdings, estimates her net worth at around $18 million.

Not bad for a former fish and chip shop owner who spews a constant stream of easily-disproved rubbish.

Hanson, while posing as the voice of everyday Aussies, was using their tax money to fly around Australia to attend ‘fundraisers’. Despite knowing full well the rules for declaring gifts, she repeatedly failed to declare flights she’d taken on a private jet owned by her billionaire patron, Gina Rinehart.

Rinehart, Australia’s richest person and heiress of the mining empire left by her father Lang Hancock, came up with a solution to Hanson’s ‘forgetfulness’.

She bought her protege her very own $1.5 million private jet, and arranged for a further $2 million in cash. Hanson boasted about the gifts from her sugar mama on social media, describing the new jet as “sexy”.

Sorry folks, but no matter how shiny and new it is, absolutely nothing associated with Hanson will ever be “sexy”.

Like all Australian racism grifters - white and black - Hanson becomes very vindictive when challenged.

Guardian journalist Sarah Martin, who has written a number of pieces exposing Hanson’s financial shitefookery, clearly lives rent-free in Hanson’s head.

We know this because Hanson named her new $1.5 million jet “Sarah” and made a point of taunting The Guardian in her social media announcement.

I’ll reiterate this is the same character that could one day be PM of Australia.

Beverley Hills Bogan: Pauline Hanson brags about her new plane and the preemptive bribes ‘investments’ she received from Rinehart and her employees.

Both Pauline Hanson and Gina Rinehart are members of the Australian Jewish Association.

It was after vocally expressing support for Israel through 2024 and 2025 that Hanson and her rapist-employing One Nation party experienced a remarkable surge in popularity.

Just pure coincidence, I’m sure. I mean, this kind of thing happens all the time.

Faking it to make it

Never give, but take it

Building trust through kindness

To exploit the finest

Walls and bridges burning

Time and table turning

Double-dipping, earning

Lifted, lifted

Grifting, grifting, grifting

From Grifting by Timbre Timbre.

Before I close off, I would like readers to join me in a solemn Welcome to Reality ceremony.

As an Italian-Australian, I acknowledge the Calabrese peoples of Southern Italy, who migrated to Australia bearing the gifts of coffee, cannoli and concrete. We thank them for all the multi-story housing they built and we pay our respects to nonnas and nonnos, past and present.

As human beings, we acknowledge all the non-grifters of all creeds and colors on this crazy blue ball who climb out of bed every morning to do an honest day’s work and/or study. We acknowledge the obstacles the parasite class constantly place in their way. We acknowledge their honest work often feels like a thankless task, but hope they keep on keeping on because they are the people that really make the world go round.

Anyhow, have some Mollinari.

PS. If you found any part of this article racist, then you’re a racist. Instead of lecturing others about their alleged ‘privilege’ and ‘inherited biases’ - none of which you can confirm when challenged - go sit in a corner and self-reflect on how utterly full of shit you are. And wash the pink and blue dye from your hair, you’re a grown adult, for crying out loud.

PSS. In accordance with Australia’s new Hurty Words Act 2026, any mention of ethnicity, religion, nationality or hair color in this article is purely for information and education purposes.

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