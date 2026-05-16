Anthony Colpo’s Substack

Anthony Colpo’s Substack

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sourapples's avatar
sourapples
3d

a bunch of Jerry Springer graduates

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Primum non nocere's avatar
Primum non nocere
3d

Throw in a Somali money laundering monthy stipend and sign me up!

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