It seems whenever a Bill Gates-funded immunization program is rolled out, it's only a matter of time before injury, death and controversy rear their ugly heads.

The COVID-19 'vaccines' Gates and his foundation are heavily invested in are by far the most dangerous influenza vaccines the world has ever seen, having already caused thousands of deaths in only a few short months.

Thankfully for the newly-divorced evil nerd, who dreams of a greatly depopulated world where everyone has been heavily vaccinated and implanted with his intrusive "quantum dot" technology, the 'fact check' websites are ever-ready to leap to his defense.

These thinly-veiled whitewash websites (often funded by an array of globalist billionaires, including Gates) have tried to obfuscate the truth about what went on in India during and after the controversial polio vaccine rollout there.

A recent article by the shambolic PolitiFact.org, for example, writes "We found no credible news reports about 496,000 paralyzed children in India due to a polio vaccine."

What a joke.

Had PolitiFact consulted the peer-reviewed research, instead of getting their 'science' from their buddies in the lamestream media, they would have quickly come across Dhiman et al 2018, which documented 491,000 additional cases of non-polio acute flaccid paralysis in India between 2000-2017.

The rise and decline in non-polio acute flaccid paralysis in India correlated neatly with the increase and subsequent decrease in polio immunization rates.

"We speculated that repeated doses of the live vaccine virus delivered to the intestine may colonize the gut and alter the viral microbiome of the intestine, and this can result in strain shifts of enteropathogens. It is possible that new neurotropic enteroviruses colonizing the gut may induce paralysis," the researchers wrote.

Just because "news reports" choose to ignore this uncomfortable information does not mean it doesn't exist.

"This increase in NPAFP was noticed only because of excellent surveillance methods, the meticulous recording of data, accurate pooling of the figures nationally and making it available in the public domain — the 491,000 additional cases of paralysis would not have been noticed otherwise," write Dhiman et al.

The likes of PolitiFact are doing their best to make sure this information continues to go unnoticed by as many people as possible.

Whitewashing History to Please Your Financial Backers

Earlier research published in 2012 had reported an extra 47,500 new cases of non-polio acute flaccid paralysis in India during 2011 alone. IndiaToday did its own fact check whitewash and suggested the 47,000 cases were due to other causes, citing BBC News as its source. It implicated "other viruses and bacteria" as the true culprit, but neither IndiaToday nor BBC News offered any explanation as to why these "other causes" magically increased in tandem with rising vaccination rates, only to fall as vaccination levels decreased.

IndiaToday also pooh-poohed the oft-repeated claim Gates got kicked out of India, but didn't elaborate on the full picture. No, Gates didn't get bounced out of the country, like some media reports had earlier claimed. But as suspicion about the true motives of foreign health organizations mounted, India started curbing their involvement. In 2016, "India ordered the dismissal of dozens of foreign-funded health experts working on public welfare schemes."

Reuters reported in 2017: "A group backed by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation that works on India’s immunization programs will now be partially funded by the health ministry, a government official said, a move in part prompted by fears foreign donors could influence policy making. The decision is seen as part of India’s broader clampdown on non-governmental organizations to assert control over decision making in key policy areas."

IndiaToday triumphantly writes: "Therefore, the viral claim saying Bill Gates was expelled from India because a polio vaccine funded by him disabled 47,000 children is not true."

No, but the fact remains the vaccine rollout he helped fund is the only logical explanation for the 47,500 extra cases of non-polio acute flaccid paralysis seen in India during 2011, and the 491,000 extra cases seen up until 2017. And while Gates himself was not booted out of India, the bad smell emanating from the rollout he helped fund did lead to a reduction in foreign immunization personnel in the country.

As for eradication of polio, Vashisht & Puliye wrote in 2012:

"The charade about polio eradication and the great savings it will bring has persisted to date. It is a paradox, that while the director general of WHO, Margret Chan, and Bill Gates are trying to muster support for polio eradication it has been known to the scientific community, for over 10 years, that eradication of polio is impossible. This is because in 2002 scientists had synthesised a chemical called poliovirus in a test-tube ... Wimmer writes that the test-tube synthesis of poliovirus has wiped out any possibility of eradicating poliovirus in the future. Poliovirus cannot be declared extinct because the sequence of its genome is known and modern biotechnology allows it to be resurrected at any time in vitro . Man can thus never let down his guard against poliovirus. Indeed the 18-year-old global eradication campaign for polioviruses will have to be continued in some format forever. The long promised “infinite” monetary benefits from ceasing to vaccinate against poliovirus will never be achieved. The attraction that ‘eradication’ has for policy makers will vanish once this truth is widely known."

"Furthermore, while India has been polio-free for a year, there has been a huge increase in non-polio acute flaccid paralysis (NPAFP). In 2011, there were an extra 47,500 new cases of NPAFP. Clinically indistinguishable from polio paralysis but twice as deadly, the incidence of NPAFP was directly proportional to doses of oral polio received. Though this data was collected within the polio surveillance system, it was not investigated. The principle of primum-non-nocere was violated."

So Why Did Daniel Funke and PolitiFact Blatantly Hide the Truth?

Daniel Funke is, to put it politely, an interesting character.

His husband is German politician and former federal secretary of health Jens Spahn, who has been a member of the World Economic Forum (WEF) Europe Policy Group since 2017.

During Spahn’s time in office, the German government made measles vaccinations mandatory for children and employees of kindergartens and schools.

In 2018, Funke caused controversy with a Bunte magazine story about then-new US ambassador Richard Grenell, which presented Grenell in a highly positive light. The story didn't reveal that Funke and Spahn were friends with Grenell and his partner Matt Lashey, and could therefore be seen as a favor to ease Grenell's entry into German politics.

In 2021, the shady couple were again making news for all the wrong reasons. Since 2019, Funke’s escapades have included heading the Berlin office of BurdaVerlag, a division of German media company Hubert Burda Media. In March 2021, it was revealed Burda sold the Spahn-led Health Ministry some 570,000 face masks in April 2020. The ministry paid Burda around €909,452 for the masks.

In 2020, Der Spiegel investigated corruption claims over Spahn's financial activities involving property he had acquired privately as well as deals he’d made with PPE suppliers as health minister. At the center of the investigation was a villa Spahn had purchased for several million Euros. When Der Spiegel attempted to learn how he could possibly have afforded this given his ministerial salary, Spahn’s response was to demand journalists’ names and launch court action to prevent the media from publishing exact figures and details of the purchase.

Given his background, Daniel Funke seems a questionable choice for any task requiring impartiality and honest reporting.

Which, of course, makes him a perfect fit at PolitiFact.

PolitiFact’s Rampant Conflict of Interest and Complete Lack of Ethics

PolitiFact is a propaganda outfit, one which rewrites history and fudges the truth in order to uphold official mainstream narratives.

PolitiFact is owned by the Poynter Institute, which bills itself as "a nonprofit school for journalists."

The ‘non-profit’ Poynter’s funders include the more-vaccines-for-everyone fanatics at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, and Open Society Foundations, created by socialist billionaire George Soros.

When you are writing articles defending vaccines, the most basic of ethical protocols dictates you include a disclaimer in that article, letting readers know you and your parent organization have received over half a million dollars from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, which aggressively promotes and has multi-million dollar investments in vaccines.

PolitiFact, however, is not bothered by such trivial concerns as ethics and transparency.

It never includes any disclaimer in its pro-vaccine ‘fact checks’ letting readers know it has received wads of loot from the Gates Foundation, both directly and via its parent organization, Poynter.

Not only that, but when yours truly and numerous other commentators began highlighting this blatant conflict of interest in 2020, Poynter promptly removed the page on its website naming the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and Open Societies among its numerous left-leaning funders.

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation website, however, still lists the $383,000 ‘grant’ given to Poynter in November 2015.

PolitiFact itself claims it does not accept donations from any “source with a conflict of interest as determined by PolitiFact’s executive director.”

That’s utter rubbish. In 2015 and 2016, PolitiFact received a combined total of $196,650 from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

Summary

Audacity is evidently a key job requirement at PolitiFact. Instead of honestly reporting the documented facts, Funke uses the old “conspiracy theory” smear in an attempt to whitewash the Gates’ disastrous escapades in India.

Half a million innocent kids did end up with paralysis after being injected with Gates-funded polio vaccines, and the best PolitiFact can do is pretend it never happened.

That, ladies and gentlemen, is the caliber of ‘fact-checking’ you can expect from the shameless PolitiFact.

